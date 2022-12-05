Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
8 million units of laundry detergent, other cleaning products recalled due to bacteria risk
About 8 million units of The Laundress laundry detergent, fabric conditioner and other cleaning products are being recalled because they could contain bacteria, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday. The recalled products can contain bacteria, and people with weakened immune systems, external medical devices and underlying lung...
Millions of cleaning products recalled after almost a dozen consumers become sick
Around 8 million bottles of cleaning products are being recalled after potentially dangerous bacteria was found in some of the items.
Prevention
Popular Cleaning Products From the Laundress Recalled Over Bacterial Contamination
The Laundress has recalled approximately eight million units of cleaning products over bacterial contamination. Burkholderia cepacia complex, Klebsiella aerogenes, and various species of Pseudomonas were discovered in the products. Those with affected products should stop use immediately and follow appropriate disposal instructions. On December 1st, The Laundress announced a voluntary...
foodsafetynews.com
Lidl recalls Christmas Advent calendars because of risk of Salmonella
Lidl US has announced a voluntary recall for its 8.4-ounce Favorina branded Advent Calendar because of potential Salmonella contamination. “This issue was found during routine testing, which Lidl performs on an ongoing basis to help ensure safe and quality products for our customers,” according to the company’s recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.
Recall alert: 10,500 toddler bottles and cups recalled over lead poisoning risk
More than 10,000 toddler bottles and cups have been recalled over lead poisoning concerns, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The base of the cups and bottles can come off and expose a solder spot that contains lead, the CPSC said in its warning. The spot can pose a poison hazard to anyone using the cup.
Popculture
Christmas Candy Recalled
A slight damper is being put on that holiday cheer. As people begin their holiday shopping, finding that extra something special to put under the Christmas tree just got a little more difficult for consumers in one corner of the globe as a new recall just hit the market. Chocolatier Australia Pty Ltd. issued a voluntary recall of its Plum Puddings after a labeling mishap resulted in the presence of undeclared almonds and undeclared alcohol.
Popculture
Shredded Cheese Recalled
Lidl shoppers have been urged to check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar as part of an urgent recall. Plastic pieces may be present in the product, making it unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who return the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
Popculture
Rice Recall Issued
Rice fans should be careful due to a new recall issued last week. Iceland Foods recalled a pilau rice product sold in the U.K. because it contains allergens not mentioned on the label. The recall was one of several concerning food recalls published in the U.K. recently. Iceland Foods' Iceland...
marthastewart.com
Mushrooms Are Being Recalled All Over the Country Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
If you recently stocked up on or defrosted mushrooms for your weeknight or Thanksgiving meals, take caution: According to a new report by the Food and Drug Administration, some enoki mushrooms from Green Day Produce, Inc. have been linked to listeria contamination. The Vernon, Calif.-based company announced the recall last week, after listeria monocytogenes were detected in a retail sample analyzed and found by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).
More mushrooms linked to listeria contamination are recalled nationwide
Green Day Produce has recalled packages of its enoki mushrooms that were sold nationwide in September and October because they could be contaminated with listeria.
Popculture
Public Health Alert Issued for Sausage That May Be Contaminated With Plastic
Health officials are advising consumers not to eat certain summer sausages after they were found to possibly be contaminated with a foreign material. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued an urgent public health alert on Nov. 30 for fully cooked summer sausage products after a consumer reported finding plastic in the product.
Carter's Recalls Infant Pajamas Due to Puncture and Laceration Hazard
The William Carter Company is recalling thousands of footed fleece pajamas due to a puncture and laceration risk that poses safety concerns for infants, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. The CPSC announced the recall on Nov. 17 and cited a small metal wire piece in the...
studyfinds.org
WASH YOUR HANDS! Self-service checkout screens, keyboards crawling with fecal matter
LONDON — Health experts are warning shoppers to wash their hands regularly after a study found both feces and vomit-inducing bugs crawling on self-service checkout screens. The investigation by British scientists, involving swabs taken from several everyday objects touched by multiple people, reveals thousands of bacteria on the ubiquitous payment machines.
Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Possible Hepatitis A Contamination
It's time to check your freezers! Your frozen raspberries may need to be trashed. Exportadora Compramar, the parent company of James Farm, is recalling almost 1300 cases of frozen raspberries after discovering a potential Hepatitis A contamination. The recall was first announced late last week after routine testing by the...
FDA warns e-cig companies over products that look like toys and target children
(The Hill) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued warning letters to several e-cigarette companies on Wednesday for packaging their products to look like toys and appeal to children. The FDA criticized the five relatively unknown companies — Wizman Limited, Shenzhen Fumot Technology, Shenzhen Quawins Technology, Ruthless Vapor...
Children's clothing sold at TJ Maxx and Amazon recalled for lead paint poisoning risk
Children's clothing sets containing a lead poisoning hazard were recalled. The Disney-themed sets were sold at TJ Maxx, Ross, Amazon and other stores.
OTC children's painkillers in high demand with respiratory illnesses on the rise
PITTSBURGH (CNN/CBS) -- With all but six states experiencing "high" or "very high" respiratory virus levels, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, certain over-the-counter children's medications are hard to find in many places across the United States.The availability of children's painkillers first started dropping in June. After some recovery in early fall, it started to dip again in November, according to market research firm Nielsen IQ, which tracks point of sale data from retailers.The US Food and Drug Administration said it is closely working with drug manufacturers to assess the situation."The FDA recognizes the potential impact...
Recall alert: James Farms Frozen Raspberries recalled due to possible hepatitis A risk
More than 1,200 cases of frozen raspberries in nine states have been recalled after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found hepatitis A, the agency announced Saturday. According to a news release from the FDA, testing by the agency found hepatitis A in James Farms Frozen Raspberries from Chile, causing Exportadora Compramar of Ecuador to recall 1,260 cases of the raspberries.
WebMD
Dangerous, Recalled Toys Sold Online Bring Major Safety Risks
Dec. 8, 2022 – Sarah Combs, MD, has been an attending physician in the emergency department at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC, for 6½ years. She knows how dangerous toys can be. She has seen the damage they can do. “Toy-related injury can mean children pick...
Woman Shares How to Get Brand New Countertops for Under $150
