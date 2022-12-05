Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
The 74th Jingle Bells Telethon is set for this Saturday
(Alexandria, MN)--The 74th Jingle Bells Telethon will be held this Saturday, December 10th, 2022 from 5:00 to 10:00 pm at the Alexandria Area High School in the Performing Arts Center. You can join the telethon live at the high school or the telethon can be viewed on:. Selective TV channel...
voiceofalexandria.com
Obituary- Del Kirkeby, 82
Del Kirkeby, 82 of Alexandria, died on Tuesday, December 6th. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 18th from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at the Anderson Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Monday, December 19th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at First Lutheran Church in Alexandria with a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM.
voiceofalexandria.com
Details emerge concerning charges against Benson school teacher
(Benson, MN)--An elementary school teacher in west-central Minnesota is behind bars for allegedly sexually assaulting three young children, and more details have been released by authorities related to the case. They say that a video appears to show Roger Ebnet of Benson acting inappropriately while making three boys below the age of eight-years-old sit between his legs last week. The 59-year-old has been charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct. The Benson School District placed Ebnet on administrative leave while police investigate the incident.
voiceofalexandria.com
Alexandria native Jaran Roste named Gagliardi Trophy finalist
(Collegeville, MN)--Quarterback Jaran Roste has been named one of four finalists for the 2022 Gagliardi Trophy, an award presented to the most outstanding football player in Division III. Roste, an Alexandria native, goes down as one of the greatest quarterbacks in Bethel history holding career records in passing yards (9,051),...
Comments / 0