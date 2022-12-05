Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
Related
14news.com
Reitz boys basketball optimistic in first season under Austin Brooks
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Reitz High School boys basketball program has a long history of success under veteran head coach Michael Adams. Adams retired after last season, finishing up his 32nd year with the program. [PREVIOUS: Longtime Reitz basketball head coach Michael Adams retires after 29 years]. The Panthers...
14news.com
USI women’s basketball falls in 58-48 road loss to Butler
INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball gave it their all against Big East Conference opponent Butler University on Wednesday night, but the Bulldogs came away with a 58-48 win in a gritty contest at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The game started at a fast...
14news.com
Harrison basketball relying on improved post presence, experienced backcourt
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Harrison boys basketball team picked up its first win of the season on Tuesday at Boonville. The Warriors have a good mix of veterans and first-year varsity players. They only have two seniors this year after graduating a couple of high-impact guys – Jahni Summers and Dashawn Willett.
14news.com
UE men’s basketball lacking consistency through first ten games
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville men’s basketball team is in a slump, now 2-8 after losing two straight Missouri Valley Conference matchups. Only a third of the way into the season, the Aces are led by Kenny Strawbridge Jr., who ranks 9th in the MVC averaging 16.8 points per game.
14news.com
Shane Burkhart becomes all-time winningest head coach of Bosse basketball
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the SIAC, the Bosse boys basketball squad is stacking up to be a tough team to beat. Now sitting at 2-1, head coach Shane Burkhart says they have all the pieces to make a successful run. Last season, the Bulldogs were able to cut down...
14news.com
Devin Mockobee receives All-American Honors from College Football News
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, Boonville football alum Devin Mockobee was named Honorable Mention Freshman All-American by College Football News for his efforts at running back for Purdue. In 12 games with the Boilermakers, he rushed for 920 yards and 9 touchdowns in 182 attempts, breaking Purdue’s single-season record...
14news.com
Evansville Monster Jam Arena Championship Series Central tickets now on sale
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monster Jam is coming to the Ford Center this spring and tickets are now on sale. The Arena Championship Series Central features eight skilled athletes fighting for the championship. Officials say tickets are available on ticketmaster.com with Monster Jam Preferred Customers able to purchase advance tickets...
14news.com
Bremen survivor recalls night of deadly Dec. 10 tornado
BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - Kathy Perry was driving home on Dec. 10, 2021, not knowing a tornado was on the way when her neighbor called. She could hear the urgency in his voice. “By the grace of God, my neighbor called me and said you have less than five minutes to get to my house, there’s a killer tornado on the ground,” Perry said.
14news.com
Lt. Gov. Crouch, IHCDA launch crowdfunding campaign for USI bike park and trails
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority have launched a crowdfunding campaign to help develop trails and bike parks for Evansville residents and USI students. The announcement comes as University of Southern Indiana officials approved the project with Trail...
14news.com
Fallen Whitesville soldier back in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WFIE) - The body of a fallen soldier, missing for 72 years, has returned to Kentucky. Private First Class Robert Wright, of Whitesville, is now home after after a flight to Louisville and motorcade escort to Cecil Funderal Home. He arrived around 5 p.m. [Fallen soldier to return...
14news.com
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - A community in Daviess County is saying goodbye to Private First Class Robert Wright. He returned back to his hometown decades after he went missing during the Korea war. The city of Jasper is mourning the loss of a teacher and teenager. Indiana State Police say the two...
14news.com
Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons celebrates 34th anniversary with 14 News
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday marked a very special day for our very own Jeff Lyons. It’s been exactly 34 years since Jeff started at 14 News. Jeff earned his National Weather Association seal of approval in 1991 and the American Meteorological Society seal of approval and certification as a meteorologist in 1993.
14news.com
Evansville holding another ‘access to service fair’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s another “Access to Service Fair” Thursday night in Evansville. That means people will be able to speak one-on-one with CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility representatives about their accounts. [City of Evansville holds ‘Access to Service Fair’ for residents]...
14news.com
Gloomy weather hangs on through Friday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Foggy, dreary conditions did not let up on Tuesday. Scattered showers will likely replenish the fog on Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Rain should taper off on Wednesday with high temps in the middle 50s. More rain on the way for Thursday, with some thunder possible and a high of 53. Rain works out of the Tri-State on Friday, with partial clearing and a high in the upper 50s. Sunny and colder over the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will rise into the upper 40s. More rain possible Monday and Tuesday with highs returning to the middle 50s.
14news.com
Services planned for 45th-anniversary commemoration of ‘77 plane crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville has announced plans to commemorate the 45th anniversary of a deadly plane crash that killed 29 people, including members of the UE basketball team. On December 13, 1977, a plane crashed at 7:22 p.m., just 90 seconds after takeoff. The event tragically...
14news.com
Comedian Nate Bargatze coming to Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Comedian Nate Bargatze is stopping by Old National Events Plaza on June 3, 2023, with his national tour, The Be Funny Tour. From Old Hickory, Tennessee, Bargatze has been recognized this year as “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up.”. Tickets start at $39.00 plus applicable fees...
14news.com
Community gathers to honor lives lost during remembrance tree service in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A remembrance tree lighting and decoration service were held at Boone Funeral Home on Thursday. The service was to honor those that lost their lives throughout the year. This is the fifth year the funeral home has held this event. The idea came after the owner’s...
14news.com
Hopkins Co. school makes changes after Dec. 10 tornado
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Trauma and uneasiness came in the days that followed the December 10 tornado. Southside Elementary in Nortonville became a hub to help those going through their worst moments. Principal Erika Stark and the staff at Southside worked to help provide a backbone for the community.
14news.com
Owensboro man dead after crane accident in Wood River
WOOD RIVER, Ill. (WFIE) - One person is dead and another injured after a crane overturned at the Phillips 66 refinery Tuesday morning. According to a press release, the accident happened in Wood River, Illinois at the Phillips 66 refinery around 10:45 a.m. when a malfunction occurred with the crane.
14news.com
3 Tri-State communities receive more than $2.1 million in road-funding grants
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Communities in Senate District 49 will receive more than $2.1 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG). According to a press release, CCMG aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges....
Comments / 0