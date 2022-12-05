EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Foggy, dreary conditions did not let up on Tuesday. Scattered showers will likely replenish the fog on Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Rain should taper off on Wednesday with high temps in the middle 50s. More rain on the way for Thursday, with some thunder possible and a high of 53. Rain works out of the Tri-State on Friday, with partial clearing and a high in the upper 50s. Sunny and colder over the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will rise into the upper 40s. More rain possible Monday and Tuesday with highs returning to the middle 50s.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO