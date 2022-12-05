West Virginia is wasting no time in making their interest in recruits who have de-committed from Cincinnati clear. The Mountaineers have been pursuing players at just about every position that were once locked in with the Bearcats, but have since pulled their commitment in light of Luke Fickell’s departure to become the head coach at Wisconsin. Players often agree to go to a school to play for a coach, making this change enough reason for four-star safety Braedyn Moore to open up his recruiting.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO