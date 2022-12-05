Read full article on original website
Asti: Wren Baker is Home Run Hire for WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Wren Baker is a home run hire by West Virginia University. Even though it’s still the honeymoon period for WVU and their new athletic director, there’s plenty of reason to believe Baker is the right guy to lead the Mountaineers into the future of college sports, wherever that takes them.
Being Doubted Only Motivates West Virginia PWO Commit QB Sam Stoner
Being doubted only motivates Sam Stoner more. WVSN spoke with the quarterback recruit who just committed as a preferred walk-on to West Virginia. Committing as a “PWO” status player means agreeing to a situation without any guarantees. That could be too risky for others, but Stoner made it clear he truly wants to be a Mountaineer.
WVU HC Neal Brown, OL Coach Matt Moore Visit 3-Star OL Commit Nick Krahe
As West Virginia head coach Neal Brown continues with his plan to rebuild the offensive line into the future, he is making sure he secures the commitment from a player he feels can be an actor for that group. Brown and offensive line coach Matt Moore stopped by the house...
WVU CB Tyrin Woodby Enters Transfer Portal
The West Virginia secondary took another hit as far as expected depth on Thursday. Cornerback Tyrin Woodby has decided to enter the transfer portal. He will be entering his sophomore year of college, did not play in any games during his freshman season for the Mountaineers in 2022. A three-star...
West Virginia Basketball G Joe Toussaint Isn’t Here to Point Fingers
Joe Toussaint is just nine games into his tenure at West Virginia and has already fit right in. Toussaint, a guard from New York, isn’t here to point fingers at teammates when something goes wrong. In fact, he’ll actually take the blame. “I always take the blame and...
Record-Setting QB Sam Stoner Commits to West Virginia as PWO
The Mountaineers land another quarterback commit, but this one has a strong connection to one of the top players locked in with WVU. Quarterback Sam Stoner, who is teammates with West Virginia commit running back Jahiem White at William Penn High School in York, Pennsylvania, announced on Thursday that he has committed to become a Mountaineer.
WVU Safeties Coach Dontae Wright Visits with 2023 4-Star Braedyn Moore
West Virginia is wasting no time in making their interest in recruits who have de-committed from Cincinnati clear. The Mountaineers have been pursuing players at just about every position that were once locked in with the Bearcats, but have since pulled their commitment in light of Luke Fickell’s departure to become the head coach at Wisconsin. Players often agree to go to a school to play for a coach, making this change enough reason for four-star safety Braedyn Moore to open up his recruiting.
West Virginia Going After Florida Transfer Safety Donovan McMillon
Any West Virginia fans who wants their team to start going after “Power 5” players, WVU has now put themselves in the mix for one drawing tons of interest around the country who plays a position of need for the Mountaineers. Donovan McMillon, who made himself available in...
WVU DL Taijh Alston Enters Transfer Portal
West Virginia defensive lineman Taijh Alston has decided to enter the transfer portal. Alston, whose college career began in 2017 with East Carolina, will look to play his final year of eligibility his fourth school, include time at a community college. Alston posted a message on Instagram to explain his decision Thursday morning.
Mountaineers Reach Out to Cincinnati De-Commits Greene, Moore, Duclona
Ever since officially deciding on their plan to move forward with head coach Neal Brown, the West Virginia football program has been busy recruiting wise, most notably looking at players committed to schools with now a new head coach in place. In addition to the known offers made, WVSN has...
Watch: WVU HC Bob Huggins Previews Matchup with UAB
WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media to preview the second matchup of the home and home series with UAB. Last year the Mountaineers defeated the Blazers 65-59 in Birmingham. Huggins talked about how to control UAB G Jordan Walker as well as coaching against long-time friend Andy...
WVU Commit Rodney Gallagher Signs Pennsylvania’s First NIL Deal
After already being tabbed as the highest-rated recruit under Neal Brown and the sixth-best in West Virginia history, Mountaineers commit Rodney Gallagher is adding yet another accolade to his list while still being a high school senior. On Wednesday evening, Gallagher announced an NIL agreement with The Pavement Group, making...
WVU AD Wren Baker Talks New Era of College Athletics with Transfer Portal, NIL
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — “Embrace” was the word used by new WVU Director of Athletics Wren Baker a lot during his introductory press conference on Monday morning. “Name, Image and Likeness is about opportunities. I think it’s important that we embrace it. That we promote it,” Baker said.
Mitchell, Stevenson Lead West Virginia Past Navy 85-64
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU’s Tre Mitchell and Erik Stevenson both played very efficient against Navy, helping lead the Mountaineers to an 85-64 victory. Mitchell had a team-high of 19 points on 8-fo-12 shooting and 3-of-4 shooting from three. The Pittsburgh native also had six rebounds and three assists. Stevenson finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Stevenson shot 5-of-9 with 3-three’s.
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – December 9
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Pittsburgh Sports Now: Pitt AD Heather Lyke on NIL, Transfer Portal. Nittany Sports Now: Penn State Expecting Rose Bowl Invite as Final CFP Rankings are Announced. Pittsburgh Baseball Now: Bryan Reynolds Requests...
Watch: WVU WBB HC Dawn Plitzuweit, G Madisen Smith Talk Season So Far, Preview Robert Morris
West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and guard Madisen Smith talk the season so far and preview the upcoming matchup with Robert Morris on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook,...
WVU HC Neal Brown Makes Home Visit to FSU Transfer Amari Gainer
With the NCAA Transfer Portal recruitment season opening Monday, Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown is already being very active in trying to bring in new players. On Tuesday, Brown made the trek to Tallahassee, Florida, to pay a home visit to Florida State transfer linebacker Amari Gainer. Gainer, a redshirt...
Postgame Reaction from WVU WBB’s Win Over RMU, Madisen Smith Reaching 1,000 Career Points
West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and players speak with the media following their win over Robert Morris on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Madisen Smith talks about reaching 1,000 career points. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like...
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. Navy
West Virginia will look to bounce back from the Xavier loss over the weekend as they host Navy on Wednesday night. Here are five things to know before the game. West Virginia is coming off a terrible second half performance against Xavier that they wish they had back. The Mountaineers played terrific in the first half but let the foot off the gas in the second, falling 84-74. Luckily for WVU, the loss really didn’t hurt them statically. West Virginia was ranked No. 11 in the initial NET rankings that came out on Monday and still received vote points in the latest AP poll.
