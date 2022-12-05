Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Arizona border sheriff backs protesters impeding shipping container installation
PHOENIX – A southern Arizona sheriff said protesters have been keeping crews from stacking shipping containers at the U.S.-Mexico border, and he supports the resistance to what he calls “illegal dumping.”. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show on...
AZFamily
Expert: Microchip plant in Phoenix won’t impact Arizona’s water supply
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — With President Biden flying in to promote a second TSMC microchip plant coming to the Valley, several viewers have asked Arizona’s Family how it would impact the ongoing water shortage. The main concern: would it hurt Arizona farmers?. Sarah Porter, director of Arizona State...
knau.org
Study: Climate change threatens Arizona’s karst springs
A new study from Northern Arizona University shows how climate change is shrinking vital springs in the Grand Canyon and along the Mogollon Rim. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports. Karst springs typically form in limestone along faults and fractures, and supply critical drinking water in Arizona. The study found they...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in Arizona, Report
The overall housing market saw lower sales and slower price growth rates in 2022, but it also reached new heights, with 86% of the 100 most expensive zip codes in the U.S. experiencing an increase in median sale prices. Among them is 85253 in Paradise Valley, Ariz., which claimed its...
Arizona witness reports fireballs shooting off nearby mountain
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) UPDATE: At the date and time of the witness report, the city of Benson was having its 5th Annual Lantern Festival where thousands of Chinese lanterns were lifted off into the night sky at about 8 p.m.
chamberbusinessnews.com
Governor Ducey and Arizona State University announce Arizona Water Innovation Initiative
The state of Arizona will invest $40 million dollars in the Arizona Water Innovation Initiative (AWII), an actionable, multi-year plan led by Arizona State University that will provide immediate, evidence-based solutions to secure the state’s water future. In conjunction with ASU, Gov. Doug Doug Ducey announced the initiative will...
AZFamily
Adrian Fontes, Stephen Richer disagree how to speed up ballot counting
Political signs: Why are a lot of them still up around the Valley?. If candidates don’t comply, city workers eventually uproot all the signs, and candidates have a short period of time to retrieve them from the city. Recount for 3 Arizona races begins Wednesday. Updated: Dec. 7, 2022...
WATCH: Massive Herd of Elk Holds Up Traffic in Arizona
This huge elk herd in Flagstaff, Arizona held up traffic when the group decided to cross a road. The crossing caused a traffic jam of over a minute, according to the person who posted the clip to Twitter. In the video, a massive line of elk gallops on through the...
Tribal, state and federal leaders praise largest dam removal in U.S. history
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland met alongside tribal leaders Thursday to celebrate the largest dam removal in U.S. history, which is set to begin next year. The project involves the removal of four dams along...
AZFamily
TEAM COVERAGE: Arizona reacts to Brittney Griner's release from Russian prison
Ex-mentor of 'Zombie Hunter' haunted by canal murders 30 years later. Jerald Schrock described Bryan Patrick Miller as socially stunted, saying he needed to be taught about basic hygiene and the importance of working to pay bills. Memorial growing in Surprise for 2 teen boys killed in crash. Updated: 1...
AZFamily
Fontes and Richer at odds over long wait for election results being an issue
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The nation waited a long time to find out who won some of Arizona’s biggest races. Now, two officials are at odds with one another over changing Arizona’s elections to get us results faster. “We’ve heard from a lot of people who have said, ‘we want results faster,”’ said Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer.
KOLD-TV
Water cuts could lead to higher energy bills for Arizonans in 2023
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Water cuts expected for the Colorado River are just around the corner. Energy experts in the Valley expect these shortages also to impact the state’s energy supply which could mean higher power bills. Less water means less power generated at the hydroelectric plants at Lake...
4 Great Burger Places in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some fries and you also happen to live in Arizona, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients.
AZFamily
Bureau of Land Management launches 3 Arizona solar projects
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - TThe Bureau of Land Management is launching three Arizona solar energy projects as part of its new West-Wide solar plan initiative. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and other national officials announced the plan after touring the Sonoran Solar Energy Project, an effort expected to power 91,000 homes. In 2019, BLM and the Department of Energy released a solar energy impact statement for Arizona, New Mexico, California, and other neighboring states. This year, BLM is looking ahead to add more states to the next statement to prioritize solar, geothermal, and wind energy. “This Administration is committed to expanding clean energy development to address climate change, enhance America’s energy security and provide for good-paying union jobs,” said Secretary Haaland.
AZFamily
Some Arizona candidates haven’t taken down their political signs
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Drive around the Valley, and you can’t miss the number of political signs. Many residents say they’re tired of seeing them, and city officials say they understand residents’ frustration. “Absolutely yes, I mean they create quite a visual clutter in our community,”...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Recount begins for 3 Arizona races: AG, superintendent of public instruction, LD 13
PHOENIX - A recount is underway for three races that fell within the state's automatic recount guidelines as they were all within half a percentage point. The recount includes two statewide races: Arizona attorney general and superintendent of public instruction. Maricopa County is also recounting ballots cast for State legislative...
AZFamily
Recount for 3 Arizona races begins Wednesday
"Convention of States" organization ramps up for South Dakota state legislative session. The "Convention of States" organization says that they intend to return to the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre during the 2023 state legislative session, with the hopes of passing a resolution to support a national Convention of States. Previous efforts to pass the resolution in South Dakota have come up short, as recently as last year.
marketplace.org
She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages
Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
AZFamily
First Alert issued as winter storm takes aim on Arizona beginning Monday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A First Alert has been issued by Arizona’s Family for rain in the deserts and snow in the mountains on Monday. The next few days will be quiet on the weather maps for Arizona, with some changes showing up late Sunday in northwestern Arizona. That will be the leading edge of a storm system that could produce a major winter storm in the state on Monday with copious amounts of rain and snow. Also, much colder temperatures are expected.
