Arizona State

knau.org

Study: Climate change threatens Arizona’s karst springs

A new study from Northern Arizona University shows how climate change is shrinking vital springs in the Grand Canyon and along the Mogollon Rim. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports. Karst springs typically form in limestone along faults and fractures, and supply critical drinking water in Arizona. The study found they...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in Arizona, Report

The overall housing market saw lower sales and slower price growth rates in 2022, but it also reached new heights, with 86% of the 100 most expensive zip codes in the U.S. experiencing an increase in median sale prices. Among them is 85253 in Paradise Valley, Ariz., which claimed its...
AZFamily

Fontes and Richer at odds over long wait for election results being an issue

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The nation waited a long time to find out who won some of Arizona’s biggest races. Now, two officials are at odds with one another over changing Arizona’s elections to get us results faster. “We’ve heard from a lot of people who have said, ‘we want results faster,”’ said Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer.
KOLD-TV

Water cuts could lead to higher energy bills for Arizonans in 2023

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Water cuts expected for the Colorado River are just around the corner. Energy experts in the Valley expect these shortages also to impact the state’s energy supply which could mean higher power bills. Less water means less power generated at the hydroelectric plants at Lake...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some fries and you also happen to live in Arizona, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients.
AZFamily

Bureau of Land Management launches 3 Arizona solar projects

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - TThe Bureau of Land Management is launching three Arizona solar energy projects as part of its new West-Wide solar plan initiative. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and other national officials announced the plan after touring the Sonoran Solar Energy Project, an effort expected to power 91,000 homes. In 2019, BLM and the Department of Energy released a solar energy impact statement for Arizona, New Mexico, California, and other neighboring states. This year, BLM is looking ahead to add more states to the next statement to prioritize solar, geothermal, and wind energy. “This Administration is committed to expanding clean energy development to address climate change, enhance America’s energy security and provide for good-paying union jobs,” said Secretary Haaland.
AZFamily

Some Arizona candidates haven’t taken down their political signs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Drive around the Valley, and you can’t miss the number of political signs. Many residents say they’re tired of seeing them, and city officials say they understand residents’ frustration. “Absolutely yes, I mean they create quite a visual clutter in our community,”...
AZFamily

Recount for 3 Arizona races begins Wednesday

"Convention of States" organization ramps up for South Dakota state legislative session. The "Convention of States" organization says that they intend to return to the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre during the 2023 state legislative session, with the hopes of passing a resolution to support a national Convention of States. Previous efforts to pass the resolution in South Dakota have come up short, as recently as last year.
marketplace.org

She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages

Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
AZFamily

First Alert issued as winter storm takes aim on Arizona beginning Monday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A First Alert has been issued by Arizona’s Family for rain in the deserts and snow in the mountains on Monday. The next few days will be quiet on the weather maps for Arizona, with some changes showing up late Sunday in northwestern Arizona. That will be the leading edge of a storm system that could produce a major winter storm in the state on Monday with copious amounts of rain and snow. Also, much colder temperatures are expected.
