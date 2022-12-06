ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

From holding hands to being taken off the air: TJ Holmes and Amy Robach relationship rumours

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QH0D9_0jY88F6P00

Good Morning America co-hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have made headlines over the last week following reports of their rumoured relationship.

On 30 November, DailyMail broke the news that the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors were in a secret relationship. The publication shared photos of them on multiple outings together and reported that they even took a trip together just weeks before Thanksgiving.

While neither Robach or Holmes have publicly spoken out about these rumours, they have subtly addressed the situation on the air.

ABC News has now reacted to the dating rumours by taking both Holmes and Robach off of the air. From changes to their careers to being spotted holding hands, here’s everything you need to know about the TV hosts and their alleged relationship.

When did Holmes and Robach reportedly start dating?

The pair reportedly started their relationship in August around the same time both ended their separate marriages, according to DailyMail . That month, Holmes split from his wife of 12 years, Marilee Fiebig, while Robach split with her husband of 12 years, Andrew Shue.

Although Holmes and Robach have now deactivated their Instagrams, they each shared photos of their respective spouses on their pages weeks before they started dating. DailyMail noted that Holmes shared a birthday tribute to his wife on 19 August, while Robach shared a picture of her husband on 30 July from a trip to Greece.

However, in August, Holmes moved out of his apartment with Fiebig and Shue moved out of his place with Robach. In November, the new and rumoured couple took a trip upstate to a private cabin.

Some of the photographs shared by the publication included them laughing together at a bar one morning before filming. They were also seen holding hands in an Uber while reportedly heading towards Robach’s apartment.

Sources spoke about the colleagues’ friendship, adding: “Everyone knows that Amy and T.J. have been close friends for a long time now, running together and even socialising as a foursome with each other’s spouses.”

How have they subtly responded to the rumours?

While the pair have not addressed the allegations directly, they jokingly alluded to the reports during Friday’s segment of GMA 3 , when Holmes sarcastically claimed that it had been “a great week” .

“You know, it’s too bad it’s Friday, it’s been a great week,” he said, adding: “I just want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoy it, take it all in.”

Robach expressed her amusement over this comment, responding: “Speak for yourself. I am very excited about the weekend, and I’m sure everyone else is too. We all love our Fridays around here, at least some of us do.”

Their exchange came two days after Holmes addressed his colleague in a solo segment of GMA3 on Wednesday. He told viewers that while Robach and correspondent Jennifer Ashton were missing from the broadcast, at the time, they’d be back “soon”.

What have Holmes and Robach’s spouses and colleagues reportedly said about their romance?

Sources have claimed that Holmes’ spouse was completely unaware of his relationship with Robach, with one telling Page Six that Fiebig was “blindsided” by the romance.

“She’s devastated. She had no idea,” the source said. “They haven’t been together in [a while], but they were trying to work it out.”

Although Robach’s husband hasn’t publicly addressed relationship rumours, he’s deleted all of his photos with her from his Instagram. Shue still has one post up that references her in the caption .

GMA ’s crew have reportedly shared their stance on Robach and Holmes’ secret relationship. One staffer claimed during an interview with Page Six that the pair was “careful” keep their “affair” a secret.

“They have a very cosy relationship on air, but that is what is expected,” the source said. “But they were very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair secret. The producers at ‘GMA’ are shocked to hear they are having an affair.”

Another source who spoke to The US Sun , claimed GMA ’s Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos were “furious” about their colleagues’ alleged romance.

“George and Robin do not like this. This is very messy,” the source said. “They were so proud all their hosts were decent, married and committed people.”

When did ABC News take them off the air?

On Monday 5 December, Variety reported that ABC News president Kim Godwin informed staff that Holmes and Robach would be taken off the air amid rumours of their relationship.

The outle said Robach and Holmes would not perform their anchoring duties while ABC News weighs the impact their alleged romance may have on the show and the company. Godwin reportedly referred to the rumoured relationship as “an internal and external disruption”.

However, Godwin allegedly told employees that Robach and Holmes have not violated any company policy.

Although it is not currently clear when Robach and Holmes will return to the show, a source told Variety that Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos will take their place to co-host Monday’s broadcast.

The Independent has contacted ABC New s for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

T.J. Holmes' Wife Marilee Fiebig's Reaction to Amy Robach Affair Revealed

T.J. Holmes' wife Marilee Fiebig was "blindsided" by his alleged affair with his Good Morning America co-anchor Amy Robach, an insider told Page Six. To make matters worse, if it is true that there was overlap in both relationships, it's not the first time Holmes has reportedly been unfaithful, and with a co-worker. Multiple sources tell the outlet that Holmes had a three-year affair with married producer Natasha Singh. The affair begn in 2016 and the cheating duo even reportedly confided in Robach about their infidelity, though a source close to Robach denies such, with them noting she knew nothing about the affair until the very end. Singh GMA left in 2018 and moved to NYC, where things are said to have really heated up between them. "She fell in love with him. He had a key to her apartment," an insider told the media outlet. Holmes managed to salvage his marriage with Fiebig after she reportedly learned of the affair in 2019 after discovering emails.
StyleCaster

Gisele Is ‘Sending Tom a Message’ With Her Recent Date—She’s Showing Him ‘What He’s Missing’

She may be one of the most famous supermodels in the world, but for many of Gisele Bündchen’s boyfriends who dated her before her rise to fame, she was just their first love. Since the start of her modeling career more than 20 years ago, Gisele has dated several famous men, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Josh Hartnett and, of course, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, whom she was married to for 13 years from 2006 to 2022. The former couple also share two children: daughter Vivian Lake Brady and son Benjamin Rein. In an interview with Love magazine 2010, Gisele opened...
OK! Magazine

'What The Hell?': Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie Think It's 'Gross' Costar Jenna Bush Hager Goes Commando

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie weighed in on Jenna Bush Hager's comments after she revealed she goes commando. “[It’s] gross,” Kotb, 58, quipped of her Bush Hager's clothing hack. “First of all, I take the panty lines, OK? I know that’s what she’s worried about. What the hell?”“You know what? Enough [because] she also borrows my clothes every single day and then she puts them right back,” Guthrie, 50, added. “Yeah, no underwear. I found that out too late!”JENNA BUSH HAGER SAYS GRANDFATHER GEORGE H.W. BUSH 'BECAME A BIT OF A SURROGATE FATHER' TO PRESIDENT BILL CLINTONEarlier this week, the...
ETOnline.com

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Return to 'Good Morning America' Amid Romance Reveal

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes kept it all business on Thursday's episode of their show, GM3: What You Need to Know, the third hour or Good Morning America. The co-hosts were both present on the show, but didn't mention the recent PDA pics that surfaced of them and newly revealed details of their romance.
OK! Magazine

Disgraced 'Today' Anchor Matt Lauer Maintains A 'Good Relationship' With His Kids After Axed From TV, Insider Says

Though Matt Lauer may still be on the outs with several of his former Today co-hosts, it seems the disgraced anchor has still managed to maintain a few important relationships since being ousted from the popular morning program five years ago over his alleged sexual misconduct. Earlier this week, an insider close with Lauer revealed that the ex-newsman has maintained "a good relationship” with his three children, Jack, 21, and Romy, 19, and Thijs, as he sees them "often." Alongside carving out time for his kids, whom he shares with his former wife, Annette Roque, Lauer has seemingly shifted his...
TheDailyBeast

‘GMA’ Host Amy Robach Breaks Silence Amid Affair Rumors With Co-Host T.J. Holmes

Good Morning America third-hour host Amy Robach has reportedly broken her silence after reports of a romance with co-host T.J. Holmes was revealed. The US Sun reports that it approached Robach, 49, on Friday to see if she had a comment about “what has been going on” with colleague Holmes, 45. “It‘s been great, I‘ve gotten a lot of support, and um, just I appreciate everything and I’m happy to be going to work,” she said. The Daily Mail first reported the affair Wednesday, followed by PageSix reporting the daytime TV hosts had left their spouses for each other. Robach’s pending divorce from Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue was confirmed Thursday. Neither Robach or Holmes have reactivated their social media accounts in the wake of the scandal, but both have remained on air, and ABC hasn’t announced any plans to change that.Read it at The Sun
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
Popculture

Who is T.J. Holmes' Wife, Marilee Fiebig?

Amid questions surrounding Good Morning America co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's secret six-month romance, many are wondering whether they left their respective spouses for their new love. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig wed in 2010, but sources told Entertainment Tonight they split before news of his and Robach's relationship became public via an expose from Daily Mail. Holmes and Fiebig welcomed a daughter named Sabine in Jan. 2013. He has two daughters from a previous marriage.
People

Pregnant Keke Palmer Does Date Night with Boyfriend After Announcing Baby News

While out at Madison Square Garden to catch the New York Rangers hockey game Monday night, the Nope star and father-to-be were all smiles for the cameras Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson stepped out for a hockey game on Monday night, just two days after she revealed they were expecting their first child together. While cheering on the New York Rangers as they played the Saint Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the couple were photographed smiling and holding hands as they cozied up for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Melissa Newman on why her father, screen star Paul Newman, would have hated social media

Melissa Newman looks uncannily like her mother, the late actress Joanne Woodward, the blonde hair, striking features and innate confidence shining through.Her white T-shirt is etched with the face of her father, screen legend Paul Newman, although the signature underneath the face is nothing like his, she says, laughing.On a whistle-stop tour to promote his posthumous memoir, Paul Newman: The Extraordinary Life Of An Ordinary Man, Melissa, known as Lissy, the middle daughter of Newman and Woodward, explains that more than 10 years after he died from lung cancer aged 83 in 2008, the family discovered unpublished interviews and transcripts...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Page Six

T.J. Holmes allegedly cheated with several women at ABC

T.J. Holmes is an alleged serial cheater. The “GMA3” host had at least one other alleged affair in addition to his relationships with co-host Amy Robach and producer Natasha Singh, multiple sources tell Page Six. Multiple sources tell us that Holmes had a relationship with another staffer while working at the network and married to his wife, Marilee Fiebig. Reps for Holmes did not comment on the allegation. Page Six reported last week that married co-anchors Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, have left their partners after an alleged months-long affair, but that the pair were plagued by internal speculation for years — going...
Page Six

Amy Robach spotted for first time since ‘GMA3’ absence over T.J. Holmes romance

Amy Robach was spotted for the first time after she was taken off the air following her alleged affair with co-anchor T.J. Holmes being exposed. The anchor, 49, looked completely unfazed while walking her dog around her new New York City neighborhood on Wednesday. Robach seemingly dressed up for the occasion as she rocked a pair of green cargo pants and a white blouse, which she paired with a denim jacket and brown boots. She styled her blonde bob into a messy bun and opted for minimal makeup as she strolled the streets of downtown Manhattan. Robach’s outing comes just days after...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Barely Able To Walk, Begs For Assistance While Entering Her New York Apartment

Fans have once again voiced their concern for Wendy Williams. In a shocking video shared to Instagram on Sunday, November 27, the former host of The Wendy Williams Show struggled to walk and begged for assistance as she made her way into her New York City penthouse. "Hey Wendy, how ya doin'?" the camera man asked a wobbly Williams, to which she replied, "Fine. Thanks. Can I have your hand, please? Can I have your hand? Somebody's hand!""WENDY WILLIAMS' FRIEND REVEALS AILING FORMER TALK SHOW HOST IS 'STRONGER' AFTER CHECKING INTO REHABThe ex daytime diva almost completely lost her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TODAY.com

See how Michelle Obama reacted when her daughters told her their house rules

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is sharing the moment she realized that the children she raised are now adults themselves with their own rules. In a segment on Hoda & Jenna on Monday, Obama shared that her two daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, now live together as they enter their next phase of life. But that life transition has come with changes that Obama said she didn't see coming.
Popculture

What Will Happen to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on 'GMA'?

As of now, Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will keep their jobs. News of their budding romance was exposed via the Daily Mail, featuring secret dates at bars and cabin vacations ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. According to the report, the two have been dating for six months. They are both still legally married to their respective spouses, both of whom they wed in 2010. Many wondered if they'd face disciplinary action due to presumed "no fraternizing" policies at organizations, but according to sources, Holmes and Robach are two "consenting adults" at "equal" professional levels. Therefore, no harm was done. Sources also claim the two had already separated from their spouses before entering into a relationship and were reportedly planning to take their romance public as their divorces were finalized. But the Daily Mail beat them to it.
OK! Magazine

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Arrive To 'GMA' Set 'As A Couple' 1 Day After Affair Is Exposed: Source

What drama? Just one day after Good Morning America costars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged affair was exposed to the masses, the pair was reportedly as nonchalant as can be when they showed up ABC headquarters.According to the source, "producers had been freaking out and having meetings about whether it was right to put them back on air again together," but on Thursday, December 1, "they showed up as a couple and said they were ready and totally fine to go on air.""Their attitude seems to be that they are both separated, and now they are together, so there’s...
Cinemablend

That Time Regina Hall Nodded At Will Smith’s Oscars Slap While Touching On Jimmy Kimmel As Host

As one of this year’s Oscar hosts (along with Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer), Regina Hall was one of the multiple celebrities to witness Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap in real-time. Hall and her co-hosts kept the night moving while making some commentary throughout the show. Since the incident happened, Hall hasn’t commented on it much until recently when she shared her thoughts. With news of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returning as master of ceremonies for the 2023 Oscars, the Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. star nodded to the slap while complimenting Kimmel.
The Independent

The Independent

968K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy