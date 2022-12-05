ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Armed man shot after entering California police station lot

RIALTO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California police officer shot and wounded a man who entered a secure parking lot of a police station armed with a rifle, authorities said. The shooting happened Monday after the officer drove his cruiser through the security gate at the Rialto police station and was followed closely by a black Dodge Charger, said police Chief Mark Kling.
RIALTO, CA
TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Fog continues to clear from the northwest to the southeast. throughout Oklahoma and western north Texas, and therefore the. Dense Fog Advisory has been cancelled in areas that have cleared. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST THIS.
NORMAN, OK
A Look at What California Has Done So Far About Reparations

When Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill in 2020 to create a statewide panel to study and recommend ways to implement reparations for Black Californians, many lauded it as an overdue step toward racial justice. “California has historically led the country on civil rights, yet we have not come to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow. accumulations of 15 to 30 inches. Southeasterly winds could. gust up to 35 mph. * WHERE...South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until noon PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could...
PORTLAND, OR
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast. This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged. values for large geographic areas and may not be representative. of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,. please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev. CAZ072-NVZ002-100300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of...
RENO, NV

