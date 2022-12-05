ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Gove to water down housebuilding targets after threat of Tory rebellion

By Martina Bet
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XVtd4_0jY885MO00

The Government is set to water down housebuilding targets after “well over 100 Tory MPs” threatened to rebel over planning reform.

In a letter to MPs on Monday, seen by the PA news agency, Communities Secretary Michael Gove said the Levelling-up and Regeneration Bill would be amended to abolish mandatory housebuilding targets.

Mr Gove said he recognises “there is no truly objective way of calculating how many new homes are needed in an area” but that the “plan making process for housing has to start with a number”.

If we are to deliver the new homes this country needs, new development must have the support of local communities

Michael Gove

The change would make the centrally determined target a “starting point”, with councils able to propose building fewer homes if they faced “genuine constraints” or would have to build at a density that would “significantly change the character” of their area.

In a later release, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said the Government will set out changes to the Bill “to place local communities at the heart of the planning system” on Tuesday.

The Bill is expected to return to the Commons next week for day two of its report stage.

Mr Gove said in a statement: “We have an urgent need in this country to build more homes so that everyone – whether they aspire to home ownership or not – can have a high-quality, affordable place to live. But our planning system is not working as it should.

“If we are to deliver the new homes this country needs, new development must have the support of local communities. That requires people to know it will be beautiful, accompanied by the right infrastructure, approved democratically, that it will enhance the environment and create proper neighbourhoods.

“These principles have always been key to our reforms and we are now going further by strengthening our commitment to build the right homes in the right places and put local people at the heart of decision-making.”

The decision represents a victory for a group of Tory backbenchers led by Conservative former cabinet minister Theresa Villiers and Conservative MP Bob Seely, who had proposed a series of amendments to the Government’s flagship Bill that would have meant sweeping changes to the planning system.

Around 60 MPs had signed an amendment that would have scrapped mandatory housing targets and the requirement for councils to demonstrate a five-year supply of housing land.

Supporters of the proposal said this would protect the environment and ensure communities were not forced to accept unwelcome development.

But some Conservatives were critical of the proposal, with 2019 Tory manifesto co-author Robert Colville saying it would “enshrine ‘nimbyism’ as the governing principle of British society”.

Welcoming Mr Gove’s announcement, Ms Villiers said the Government had “listened” and the reforms would “rebalance the planning system and give local communities a greater say over what is built in their neighbourhood”.

She added: “The compromise we have secured shows that positive change can be achieved through backbench scrutiny of legislation.”

Isle of Wight MP Mr Seely said that “well over 100 Tory MPs” had supported the changes, which would make the Government’s housing and planning agenda “more conservative than the one we currently have”.

He said: “The new language we’ve agreed will work with communities, speaking to the character of areas and celebrating the beauty of good design. It understands the need for farmland, will significantly emphasise brownfield over greenfield development and will help deliver homes for young people.”

Mr Seely rejected accusations the Conservative Party has nothing to offer to young people, saying: “This is going to be much better for younger people.

“In places like the Isle of Wight, or places like the tip of Cornwall or Cumbria, this is really going to help young people because we can say you can dramatically increase your targets for local affordable housing, and that’s specifically for younger people.

“So, this is actually a really big win.

“If you’re a developer and you want to sit on property for years and years, this is not good news for you. But actually, if you’re a council that wants to get on and build and if you’re a community that wants to control more of its destiny, this is good news.

“This is good news for everybody.”

On whether Mr Gove’s decision had been influenced by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer telling Rishi Sunak that Labour would lend him the votes he needed to pass the planning reforms, Mr Seely said: “It had nothing to do with that.

“The Government did not want to lose 30, 40, 50 colleagues on a vote on principle. We didn’t want to vote against the Government on principle.

“So, it’s actually a win-win.”

Labour’s Lisa Nandy strongly criticised the Government’s decision, describing it as “unconscionable in the middle of a housing crisis”.

The shadow communities secretary tweeted: “We offered Labour votes to defeat the rebels, but Rishi Sunak and Michael Gove seem to have chosen party before country.

“This is so weak. In office but not in power.”

Other changes agreed to by Mr Gove include charging a higher infrastructure levy on greenfield development, taking action to prevent land banking, and ending the “duty to cooperate” which sees rural and suburban areas required to help meet the housing need of neighbouring cities.

In the letter, Mr Gove said the Government would be “investing more homes in the North and the Midlands to relieve pressure on the South.”

The Government has also promised to consult on requiring planning permission before residential property can be let out on websites such as AirBnB.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brexit: 65% of voters say EU withdrawal has gone badly, poll finds

Two in three Britons believe Brexit has gone badly, a poll has found – the highest level of negativity since Boris Johnson’s trade deal come into force at the start of 2021.Some 65 per cent of voters think Brexit was going badly and only 21 per cent said it is going well, the latest Opinium survey found.Polling guru Professor John Curtice told The Independent that the results reflected a steady “erosion” in support for Brexit, mainly due to economic turmoil.His own poll-of-polls analysis shows support for rejoining the EU at 57 per cent and staying out at 43 per...
The Independent

Harry and Meghan series attack on Brexit ‘jingoism’ is wrong, says Lord Frost

Tory peer Lord Frost has lashed out at the Harry and Meghan docuseries, saying its claim that 2016 Brexit referendum sparked an outbreak of “jingoism and nationalism” was wrong.James Holt, executive director of the Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation, describes Brexit as a “perfect storm that gave credence to jingoism and nationalism” in the Netflix series.The former Palace spokesperson said leaving the EU “gave people with really horrible views on the world a little bit more strength and confidence to say what they wanted to say”.Harry added: “So the EU commissioned a report in 2016, exactly the same time that our relationship...
The Independent

MPs back new sanctions against parents failing to meet child support obligations

Parents who fail to pay child maintenance could face swifter punishments under plans backed by MPs.The Child Support (Enforcement) Bill received an unopposed second reading and work and pensions minister Mims Davies confirmed the Government would support the proposals.Conservative MP Siobhan Baillie, who sponsored the Private Member’s Bill, explained how it would repeal the need for court orders to carry out serious punishments for payment arrears.The Stroud MP told the Commons: “Under current legislation the Child Maintenance Service (CMS) must apply to the magistrates or the sheriff courts to obtain a liability order before the enforcement powers, such as instructing...
The Independent

Archbishop condemns ‘cruelty’ of government handling of refugees and migrants

The Archbishop of Canterbury has delivered a scathing condemnation of the government’s “immoral” and “cruel” treatment of migrants and asylum seekers.In a speech to the House of Lords, Justin Welby said that the principle of offering protection to refugees has been “politically degraded” by successive UK governments.He condemned the government’s policy of making life difficult for unauthorised arrivals, saying: “A hostile environment is an immoral environment.”He also denounced home secretary Suella Braverman’s plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, telling peers: “It is not a solution – it is a mistake. It will be a failure.”The Archbishop condemned the £120m Rwanda...
The Independent

BBC Question Time: Harry and Meghan ‘utterly irrelevant’ to UK, Tory MP says

Tory MP Guy Opperman has suggested the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “utterly irrelevant to this country”.Harry and Meghan’s explosive documentary was released on Thursday, and Mr Opperman has urged the public to “boycott Netflix”, confirming he won’t be watching it.“I think they are clearly a troubled couple,” he said during an appearance on BBC Question Time.“They are utterly irrelevant to this country, and the progress of this country and the royal family that we all - I believe - support.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Harry and Meghan: Key moments from first three episodes of couple’s Netflix seriesGerms from urine and faeces travel 5ft from toilet seconds after flush, study findsWhat do Britons think of Harry and Meghan's new Netflix documentary?
The Independent

Jeremy Hunt’s rollback of post-crash banking protections ‘could rebound badly’

The architect of banking reforms designed to prevent a repeat of the 2008 financial crash has warned that Jeremy Hunt’s relaxation of his rules could “rebound on us very badly”.Sir John Vickers said that “chiselling away” at protections in the financial sector could have negative consequences for the whole of society.His warning came as the chancellor was accused of a “race to the bottom” on regulation in a bid to restore competitiveness lost by the UK financial services industry as a result of Brexit.Prime minister Rishi Sunak said Mr Hunt’s package of more than 30 regulatory changes – known...
The Independent

Embarrassing moment culture secretary admits she can’t name her Scottish counterpart

Michelle Donelan, the culture secretary, could not name her Scottish counterpart when put on the spot during a meeting of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee in parliament on Tuesday, 6 December.In Ms Donelan's first appearance before the committee since her appointment in September, she was asked by SNP MP John Nicolson whether she had met Angus Robertson.Ms Donelan said no, and admitted she did not know his name.“He led the SNP group here for many years. He’s known by all of us,” Mr Nicolson said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Matt Hancock announces that he will not stand as a Tory MP in next electionIan Blackford steps down as head of SNP in Westminster: ‘Time for fresh leadership’Who is Georgia senator Raphael Warnock?
The Independent

Royal Mail strike - live: Postal workers hold rally in London as walkout causes delays

Thousands of Royal Mail workers have gathered for a rally in Parliament Square after walking out in the first of a series of strikes in the run-up to Christmas. The area outside parliament was filled with postal workers in pink fluorescent jackets from the Communication Workers Union, who earlier said 15,000 Royal Mail workers were expected to attend the rally. CWU claims Royal Mail imposed a 2 per cent pay increase on members without consultation, with general secretary Dave Ward saying that the organisation is “refusing” to treat employees with respect."Postal workers want to get on with serving the...
The Independent

UK sanctions 2 Moldovan oligarchs charged with corruption

Two Moldovan oligarchs who are allegedly implicated in a one-billion-dollar bank fraud and other illicit schemes have been added to a new U.K. sanctions list, Britain's foreign secretary said Friday.The two men, Ilan Shor, and Vladimir Plahotniuc, fled Moldova in 2019 as they faced a series of corruption charges. They were among 30 people around the world sanctioned Friday by the U.K., Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.Moldovan authorities allege that both are implicated in a $1 billion dollar bank theft from a Moldovan bank in 2014. At the time, the sum was the equivalent of about...
The Independent

Latest Covid-19 infection numbers likely to be affected by postal strike

The latest estimates of Covid-19 infections in the UK are likely to have been affected by the current postal strikes across the country, experts said.Infections are thought to have risen in England and Northern Ireland in late November, while the trend is unclear in Scotland and Wales.But there is greater uncertainty than usual in the estimates, as well as a longer time lag in reporting the data, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This is due to a low number of Covid-19 test results received by the ONS, “possibly” as a result of industrial action by postal workers.“For all...
Deadline

A BBC List Celebrating Successful Women Has Stoked Staff Unrest Over Trans Coverage

EXCLUSIVE: The BBC’s decision to include two transgender activists on a list celebrating successful women has proved divisive among journalists at the UK broadcaster. The 100 Women project was established in 2013 to celebrate the achievements of women from all walks of life. Transgender women have featured in the past, but questions have grown about their inclusion as the BBC has made impartiality its top priority under Tim Davie, the director-general. The 2022 list features two trans women who have helped further the cause of trans rights. Erika Hilton was thrown out onto the streets by her conservative family but became the...
The Independent

The Independent

968K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy