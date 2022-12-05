ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Family’s agony as daughter, 4, fights Strep A which has killed eight children

By Zoe Tidman
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xNaAF_0jY884Tf00

A father has shared his agony as his four-year-old daughter fought for her life after contracting a bacterial infection that has killed at least eight others in recent weeks.

Camila Burns was still “really poorly” a week after being admitted to hospital with a Strep A infection, which has now progressed into a potentially life-threatening invasive disease, her family said.

Her father, Dean Burns, told the BBC ‘s Today programme on Monday the four-year-old was “still fighting for her life” in Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool.

“It is just devastating to us as a family. We can’t believe this has happened,” he said.

Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk

“It progressed to something called invasive group A Strep, which has now gone into her bloodstream and has devastated her body.”

He added: “I’m at a loss with it all, I just want our family back. The pain is unimaginable. She is just so beautiful and precious. She is just our special little girl.”

Camila suddenly got worse within a matter of days, her family say, before needing emergency care Monday last week.

She was hospitalised with a Strep A infection , which can turn into a potentially life-threatening invasive disease in rare cases.

Health authorities say there has been an increase in cases of this invasive disease this year.

At least six children in England and one in Wales are believed to have died from a Strep A infection in recent weeks.

Camila’s mother told ITV News at the weekend her family were “praying” she would return home alive from Liverpool’s Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

“It’s mostly just absolute terror,” Kaye Daniels said. “Terrified of them calling us in and saying... I can’t even say it, but the worst.”

She added: “I just need her to come home.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gvggf_0jY884Tf00

The four-year-old’s mother described the situation as a “constant terror” and “black cloud” hanging over the family.”

Dean Burns, her father, previously told Sky News about their agony as Camila suddenly fell ill .

“To go from dancing on Friday night with her friends to a little bit under the weather on Saturday and then a bit more bad on Sunday, she’s basically not the same girl any more,” he said last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sajFw_0jY884Tf00

There was a sickness bug going around Camila‘s school and she complained about her chest hurting, Mr Burns said.

Camila was taken to hospital last Saturday where she was prescribed an inhaler and told she could go home - but her health deteriorated a day later.

After being taken back to hospital, Camila needed life-saving intervention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oIPLY_0jY884Tf00

Most people who come into contact with Strep A bacteria remain well and symptom-free.

The bacteria can, however, cause many different infections, including the skin infection impetigo and strep throat, as well as scarlet fever.

Strep A can also in rare cases cause the life-threatening invasive Group A Streptococcal disease (iGAS).

Health authorities say there has been an increase in both scarlet fever and iGAS this year, which is most likely related to high amounts of circulating bacteria and social mixing, they say.

The UK Health and Security Agency said there has been five recorded deaths among children under 10 within a week of being diagnosed with iGAS in England this season. During the last high season in 2017-2018, the number was four.

A 12-year-old from London has also reportedly died from a Strep A infection , as well as primary school child Hanna Roap in Wales.

Four-year-old Muhammad Ibrahim Ali from Buckinghamshire has been named as a Strep A victim in England.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z9b7s_0jY884Tf00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B6A2Q_0jY884Tf00

Dr Colin Brown from UKHSA, said: “We are seeing a higher number of cases of Group A strep this year than usual. The bacteria usually causes a mild infection producing sore throats or scarlet fever that can be easily treated with antibiotics.

“In very rare circumstances, this bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause serious illness – called invasive Group A strep (iGAS).

“This is still uncommon; however, it is important that parents are on the lookout for symptoms and see a doctor as quickly as possible so that their child can be treated and we can stop the infection becoming serious.

“Make sure you talk to a health professional if your child is showing signs of deteriorating after a bout of scarlet fever, a sore throat, or a respiratory infection.”

Additional reporting by Press Association

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Boy, 11, left fighting for life with Strep A after doctors misdiagnosed it as a ‘pulled muscle’

A mother claims a GP misdiagnosed her son with Covid-19 and a pulled muscle before he was left fighting for his life in hospital with deadly Strep A.Photos taken by Chontelle Gosling, 34, show 11-year-old Sunnie strapped up to life-saving hospital equipment after he contracted the potentially fatal bacterial infection in July.But Chontelle said when her son first got sick his doctors sent him home to recover, telling her he may have strained a muscle from coughing too much.She said he only got the assistance he needed after she brought him to an A&E department, where medics found he...
The Independent

Student rushed to hospital after two bites of Christmas dinner diagnosed with incurable condition

A musical theatre student who took two bites of her Christmas dinner before doubling over in pain and being rushed to hospital, where she was told her organs were failing, is now helping other people seek medical help by posting TikTok videos, with one viewer saying she had “saved his life”.Lucy Harman, 20, from Chichester, West Sussex, was in her first year of university in September 2020 when she noticed herself rapidly losing weight – however, scared that it could be a serious illness, Lucy kept quiet about her symptoms despite losing 4st in 30 days.Determined to be well...
Aabha Gopan

Mother who tattooed her eyeballs blue and purple admits she's losing her sight - like her daughter warned her she would

A mother-of-five is going blind after tattooing her eyeballs blue and purple despite her seven-year-old daughter’s warnings. Anaya Peterson, a law student from Belfast, got her eyeballs tattooed blue and purple after she was inspired by the Australian model Amber Luke, who is also nicknamed the ‘blue-eyed dragon’. Amber Luke, the Australian model, had spoken about inking her eyeballs and highly recommended people research the topic before going forward with it.
BBC

Bradford: Do not give money to roadside beggars, police say

Drivers should not give money to roadside beggars in Bradford, police have said. People asking for money from motorists have been a regular sight in the city with some walking down lines of cars while they wait at traffic lights. Supt Richard Padwell, of West Yorkshire Police, said he was...
The Independent

Rod Stewart reveals 11-year-old son was rushed to hospital after suspected heart attack

Rod Stewart’s son Aiden was rushed to hospital in an ambulance after a suspected heart attack.The musician revealed that his 11-year-old son had been playing a game of football when he collapsed.The 77-year-old singer explained that his son had actually been having a panic attack.“We thought my boy had a heart attack,” Stewart told FourFourTwo magazine.“He was going blue and was unconscious until he calmed down. It was scary, but it turned out to be a panic attack,” he continued.“The lad wanted to do well, pulled on the Hoops in Scotland for his dad.”Stewart explained how another boy playing...
The Independent

Sweet moment Archie distracted by his feet while Harry and Meghan birdwatch

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet moment with their son, Archie, while birdwatching in their new Netflix documentary.In the clip, Prince Harry is admiring a pair of hummingbirds and tells Archie they may never get as close to them again because they’re “scared” of humans.The young boy, however, is more interested in his own feet than the nature around him.“I’ve got a dirty foot, mama,” he says, as Meghan laughs behind the camera.“Papa is a bird watcher, so this is a really big moment,” she adds.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
The Independent

Crufts winner’s dog ‘mauled woman’s leg like someone tearing through it with knife’

A woman who alleges she was mauled by an award-winning dog breeder’s Belgian Malinois has likened the supposed attack to someone “tearing through” her leg with a knife.Margaret Peacock, 69, who has won awards at Crufts, is accused of being in charge of the dog while it was dangerously out of control and attacking Natasha Turner – to which she has pleaded not guilty.The dog breeder was claimed during a trial at Salisbury Crown Court this week to have attempted to grab a screwdriver to stop the animal, named Mako.Prosecutor Sian Beaven told the court that, after the alleged attack,...
The Independent

Passengers attempt to flee into Spain after pregnant woman ‘fakes labour on plane’

Nearly 30 passengers attempted to flee into Spain on Wednesday, after a plane made an emergency landing because a pregnant woman allegedly faked going into labour. The incident happened during Pegasus Airlines flight PC652 from Casablanca to Istanbul, which was reportedly transporting 228 passengers. The pregnant woman is said to have simulated labour contractions mid-air, causing the crew to decide on an emergency landing at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport. Crew had called ahead to seek medical assistance and upon landing at Barcelona, there was an ambulance and three police patrols waiting on the runway. The emergency responders were ready...
The Independent

Serving Met Police officer charged with raping two women

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with allegedly raping two women in south London and Surrey earlier this year, the force said. PC Rupert Edwards, attached to the South West basic command unit, was arrested on suspicion on rape on 5 September and he was then bailed and suspended from duty. Three days later, on 8 December, he was further arrested on suspicion of rape. He has now been charged with two counts relating to two women aged in their 20s and 30s.Commander Jon Savelle, in charge of the Met’s professionalism command, said: “This news is deeply...
The Independent

No bond for woman charged in death of socialite mom

A judge declined to ease bond conditions Thursday and release a Chicago woman who is charged with conspiracy in the 2014 death of her wealthy mother during a luxury vacation in Bali.The decision means Heather Mack, 27, will remain in custody without bond while awaiting a July trial in federal court in Chicago.Mack was arrested in Chicago in November 2021 after serving more than seven years in an Indonesian prison for murder. The body of her socialite mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, was stuffed in a suitcase and left in a taxi outside a hotel on the island of Bali.Although...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Cardi B issues plastic surgery warning after having injections removed

Cardi B has issued a warning about plastic surgery, after the singer revealed that she got “95 per cent” of her butt injections removed.The 30-year-old did a recent Instagram Live to encourage her followers to think carefully before getting any form of cosmetic surgery. She noted that while some of her fans assumed that she “got her body” done after giving birth to her son Wave, 15 months, that wasn’t the case. Along with Wave, Cardi B shares her four-year-old daughter, Kulture, with her husband, Offset. In the video, the rapper clarified that she got surgery done this year...
The Independent

Harry says royal men ‘marry someone who fits in the mould’ instead of choosing love

The Duke of Sussex has claimed that men in the royal family have a “temptation” to choose to marry women “who fit in the mould” instead of choosing to love.In his new Netflix documentary series, Harry and Meghan, Prince Harry speaks out about how he and the Duchess of Sussex were treated by the media when it was first announced that they were dating.You can follow The Independent’s live blog here.He also spoke of the way his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, made decisions based on her “heart”, compared to “many people” in the royal family.In the first episode...
The Independent

Ryan Reynolds jokes King Charles will be ‘in charge’ of Wrexham after they meet

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have met Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney during a visit to Wrexham AFC, which is owned by the Hollywood stars.Posting a photograph from the meeting, the Deadpool star joked that the second series of his FX docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham, would be titled “Charles in Charge”.The royal couple went on a tour of the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales, on Friday (9 December).Reynolds and McElhenney, who stars in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, joked that they were given etiquette lessons ahead of the King and Queen Consort’s visit.Speaking to media ahead of their...
The Independent

David Walliams allegedly involved in ‘argument’ with passenger on first-class Dubai flight

David Walliams was reportedly involved in a dispute with an airline passenger who apparently filmed him during a flight to Dubai.The former Little Britain star was spotted a the VIP Emirates first class bar by a TikTok user going by the name Jamie McDonald.He claimed on social media that he became embroiled in an “argument” with Walliams in the passenger lounge after he start recording a video of him on his mobile.“Just had an argument with David Walliams in the first-class lounge because of this video,” he wrote, alongside a video of Walliams.Subsequent clips taken on the flight allegedly...
The Independent

More police officers to be deployed in London during England World Cup clash

Extra police officers will be deployed in London with large swathes of English and French football fans expected to flock to the city for the World Cup quarter-final clash.The Metropolitan Police said it expects venues to be “extremely busy” on Saturday evening as the Three Lions take on Les Bleus.As England supporters descend on bars and pubs across the capital, hundreds of French expats will attend a sold-out screening at Zoo Bar & Club in Leicester Square, hosted by the founders of the Frogs in London app.The group, which hosted a screening for the 2018 World Cup final, which France...
The Independent

Matthew McConaughey shares life-changing moment he experienced as a boy in Australia

Matthew McConaughey has opened up about the formative time he spent in Australia as a teenager.The actor recalled one experience in particular on the exchange that he says profoundly impacted him and his sense of identity.He told former Australian prime minister John Anderson that during his stay the couple looking after him asked him to call them “mum and dad.”“It was clear, and I told them ‘I will not call you that.’ That gave me such identity and strength ... To have the clarity gave me a sense of self,” he shared.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More John David Washington reveals best acting advice from father DenzelPrince Harry and Meghan honoured for racial justice work at New York galaWatch moment Meghan and Harry walk red carpet at New York awards
The Independent

Latest Covid-19 infection numbers likely to be affected by postal strike

The latest estimates of Covid-19 infections in the UK are likely to have been affected by the current postal strikes across the country, experts said.Infections are thought to have risen in England and Northern Ireland in late November, while the trend is unclear in Scotland and Wales.But there is greater uncertainty than usual in the estimates, as well as a longer time lag in reporting the data, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This is due to a low number of Covid-19 test results received by the ONS, “possibly” as a result of industrial action by postal workers.“For all...
The Independent

Shivering migrants brought ashore in Kent

More migrants have arrived in the UK shivering from cold after crossing the English Channel through freezing fog,An RNLI lifeboat brought one group ashore at Dungeness, Kent, on Friday – mainly men with three or four women.The arrivals were given blankets, socks and food by Care4Calais charity volunteers who had turned out to give them support.The migrants were visibly cold and shivering after crossing in freezing temperatures.Other boats are believed to have been brought into Dover in the first arrivals by small boats since December 1 when 166 arrived.Total arrivals by small boats for the year stand at 44,092 not including those arriving on Friday, according to Ministry of defence figures. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
The Independent

The Independent

968K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy