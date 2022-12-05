There has never been a bear market quite like this in crypto history. Spanning over five months, it is the longest bear market in crypto history and by far the most brutal. When it inevitably comes to an end, it will surely be remembered for countless events, such as Bitcoin’s numerous dips past its physiological $20,000 support mark and Ethereum’s slump past $1000. Until then, members of the cryptocurrency industry must do all they can to ensure the safety and continuity of their businesses in this harsh climate.

1 DAY AGO