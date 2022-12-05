GLEN BURNIE, MD – A woman was assaulted and robbed in the street in the Tanyard Shores townhome development in Glen Burnie. On Tuesday, at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 300 block of Gatewater Court in Glen Burnie. She stated that as she exited her vehicle, she was approached by an unknown black male who said, “Give me all your money.” The suspect punched the victim in the face and stole money from her purse before fleeing on foot towards Furnace Branch Road. Northern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask The post Woman punched in the face, robbed in Glen Burnie appeared first on Shore News Network.

