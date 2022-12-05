ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA

Exclusive: Video shows gun store owner firing at undercover cop car

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Video of a controversial shooting outside a Rockville gun store early Tuesday is being used to try to prove that the now-jailed man shown firing his gun at an undercover police car was acting in self-defense. Attorney David Martella says his client, Andy Raymond, was put...
ROCKVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify 2 homicide victims in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have released the names of people killed in shootings on Wednesday and Thursday. 24-year-old Jalil George was killed on December 7, 2022, in the 2500 block of Oswego Avenue. 32-year-old Rashard Hall was killed on December 8, 2022, in the 3400 block of...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

1 dead in double-shooting at southwest Baltimore Royal Farms

Baltimore police are investigating a double-shooting at a Royal Farms in which a man died. City police said officers were called around 6 p.m. Thursday to the Royal Farms store in the 2200 block of West Patapsco Avenue for a shooting. Police said a 24-year-old man who was shot in...
BALTIMORE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Victim robbed on street in Rockville

Rockville City police responded to a report of a robbery Tuesday night, December 6, 2022. The robbery was reported in the 400 block of Blandford Street at 11:05 PM. A weapon other than a firearm was employed by the suspect(s).
ROCKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

ATF, local police investigating string of Maryland gun store burglaries

BALTIMORE - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives lists a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries at Maryland gun stores.Law enforcement officials say two suspects are in custody, and they are looking for more.ATF officials say a 16-year-old, from Silver Spring, and a 14-year-old, from Gaithersburg, were arrested at Scott's Gunsmithing in Glen Burnie early last week.ATF is still investigating whether the burglary is connected to four others in a 10-day span. "Somebody that young with unregistered guns is a little scary for the community," said Pasadena resident CJ Little. The most recent of a string of five...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Shore News Network

Woman punched in the face, robbed in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, MD – A woman was assaulted and robbed in the street in the Tanyard Shores townhome development in Glen Burnie. On Tuesday, at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 300 block of Gatewater Court in Glen Burnie. She stated that as she exited her vehicle, she was approached by an unknown black male who said, “Give me all your money.” The suspect punched the victim in the face and stole money from her purse before fleeing on foot towards Furnace Branch Road. Northern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask The post Woman punched in the face, robbed in Glen Burnie appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Daily Voice

Son Admits To Beating Elderly Mother To Death During Argument In Baltimore, Police Say

Authorities say that a Maryland man has been charged with allegedly killing his elderly mother in Northeast Baltimore during a dispute that rapidly escalated. Kevin Burke, 52, admitted to police investigators that he killed his 75-year-old mother when an argument turned violent and he allegedly assaulted her, a Baltimore Police spokesperson announced on Thursday, Dec. 8.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Unresponsive man found with gunshot wounds, dies on scene, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was declared dead where he was found after police responded to reports of an unresponsive person in Northwest Baltimore. According to police, just after 9 a.m., officers were called to the scene near Saint Ambrose Avenue. Once there, officers located a 32-year-old man inside...
BALTIMORE, MD
wnav.com

ATF: Multiple Robbery Attempts at Anne Arundel & Montgomery Gun Stores

ATF is working with Anne Arundel and Montgomery County police to investigate multiple burglaries & attempted burglaries of gun stores that occurred between November 19-28 at Atlantic Guns, Field Traders LLC, and Scott’s Gunsmithing in Anne Arundel & Montgomery counties. Investigators are still working to determine whether these incidents...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Swift Arrest Made After Body Found In Maryland Apartment

A suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Cockeysville, authorities say. Officers initially responded to the unit block of Queensbridge Court around 6 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7 after reports of a shooting, according to Baltimore County Police. When officers arrived to the scene, they located Azayn Antrobus,...
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Man Found Dying On Maryland Street

A man is dead after being shot in Prince George's County overnight, authorities say. Officers located the man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to Prince George's County police. Medics rushed the victim to a...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy