Knife-Wielding Hit-Run Elderly Pick-Up Truck Driver At Large In Maryland
A man accused of side-swiping a car before threatening a victim at knife-point is on the loose, authorities say.The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8 in the area of Mill Swamp Road and Muddy Creek Road in Edgewater, according to Anne Arundel County police.Investigation revealed t…
WUSA
Exclusive: Video shows gun store owner firing at undercover cop car
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Video of a controversial shooting outside a Rockville gun store early Tuesday is being used to try to prove that the now-jailed man shown firing his gun at an undercover police car was acting in self-defense. Attorney David Martella says his client, Andy Raymond, was put...
foxbaltimore.com
33-year-old man arrested in connection to a Glen Burnie shooting, police say
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Glen Burnie on Wednesday, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said multiple shots were fired around 5:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Martha Road. A caller...
foxbaltimore.com
1 man killed, another man in serious condition after Royal Farms store shooting
WBFF (BALTIMORE) — A 24-year-old man was killed and a 31-year-old man is in serious condition after a double shooting in south Baltimore on Thursday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. Police say, at about 6 p.m., officers were sent to the Royal Farms Store located in the...
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify 2 homicide victims in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have released the names of people killed in shootings on Wednesday and Thursday. 24-year-old Jalil George was killed on December 7, 2022, in the 2500 block of Oswego Avenue. 32-year-old Rashard Hall was killed on December 8, 2022, in the 3400 block of...
Wbaltv.com
1 dead in double-shooting at southwest Baltimore Royal Farms
Baltimore police are investigating a double-shooting at a Royal Farms in which a man died. City police said officers were called around 6 p.m. Thursday to the Royal Farms store in the 2200 block of West Patapsco Avenue for a shooting. Police said a 24-year-old man who was shot in...
rockvillenights.com
Victim robbed on street in Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of a robbery Tuesday night, December 6, 2022. The robbery was reported in the 400 block of Blandford Street at 11:05 PM. A weapon other than a firearm was employed by the suspect(s).
foxbaltimore.com
Investigation is underway after a man was shot in Owings Mills, police say
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — UPDATE: The Baltimore County Police Department said detectives from their Violent Crimes Unit are currently investigating the Owings Mills shooting that happened on Dec. 6th. Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. at the unit block of Cue Court. When officers arrived to...
ATF, local police investigating string of Maryland gun store burglaries
BALTIMORE - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives lists a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries at Maryland gun stores.Law enforcement officials say two suspects are in custody, and they are looking for more.ATF officials say a 16-year-old, from Silver Spring, and a 14-year-old, from Gaithersburg, were arrested at Scott's Gunsmithing in Glen Burnie early last week.ATF is still investigating whether the burglary is connected to four others in a 10-day span. "Somebody that young with unregistered guns is a little scary for the community," said Pasadena resident CJ Little. The most recent of a string of five...
Police catch burglary in progress at Annapolis BMW dealership
Overnight Thursday Anne Arundel County officers noticed a pair of suspicious vehicles in the BMW of Annapolis lot.
Woman punched in the face, robbed in Glen Burnie
GLEN BURNIE, MD – A woman was assaulted and robbed in the street in the Tanyard Shores townhome development in Glen Burnie. On Tuesday, at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 300 block of Gatewater Court in Glen Burnie. She stated that as she exited her vehicle, she was approached by an unknown black male who said, “Give me all your money.” The suspect punched the victim in the face and stole money from her purse before fleeing on foot towards Furnace Branch Road. Northern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask The post Woman punched in the face, robbed in Glen Burnie appeared first on Shore News Network.
Christmas decoration stolen from Annapolis business
An expensive Christmas decoration was stolen from an Annapolis business Tuesday. Annapolis police reported today that they're investigating the theft
Son Admits To Beating Elderly Mother To Death During Argument In Baltimore, Police Say
Authorities say that a Maryland man has been charged with allegedly killing his elderly mother in Northeast Baltimore during a dispute that rapidly escalated. Kevin Burke, 52, admitted to police investigators that he killed his 75-year-old mother when an argument turned violent and he allegedly assaulted her, a Baltimore Police spokesperson announced on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Man killed, suspect arrested Wednesday morning in Cockeysville
Baltimore County Police say they've made an arrest in a homicide that took place Wednesday morning in Cockeysville.
Maryland gun store owner arrested after firing gun at undercover police vehicle, police say
ROCKVILLE, Md. — The well-known owner of a Rockville gun store was arrested early Tuesday morning after firing a gun at an undercover Montgomery County police car. The officer in the car was patrolling the area because of a rash of gun store burglaries, according to police. The man...
foxbaltimore.com
Unresponsive man found with gunshot wounds, dies on scene, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was declared dead where he was found after police responded to reports of an unresponsive person in Northwest Baltimore. According to police, just after 9 a.m., officers were called to the scene near Saint Ambrose Avenue. Once there, officers located a 32-year-old man inside...
Two Teens, Woman Shot In Second Violent Incident At DC Metro Station In Two Days
Three people were shot on Thursday morning on a platform of a Washington, DC Metro station, marking the second shooting in less than 24 hours on a train platform in the region.At approximately 9 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 8, Metro Transit Police say that there was an argument among people on the train…
wnav.com
ATF: Multiple Robbery Attempts at Anne Arundel & Montgomery Gun Stores
ATF is working with Anne Arundel and Montgomery County police to investigate multiple burglaries & attempted burglaries of gun stores that occurred between November 19-28 at Atlantic Guns, Field Traders LLC, and Scott’s Gunsmithing in Anne Arundel & Montgomery counties. Investigators are still working to determine whether these incidents...
Swift Arrest Made After Body Found In Maryland Apartment
A suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Cockeysville, authorities say. Officers initially responded to the unit block of Queensbridge Court around 6 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7 after reports of a shooting, according to Baltimore County Police. When officers arrived to the scene, they located Azayn Antrobus,...
Man Found Dying On Maryland Street
A man is dead after being shot in Prince George's County overnight, authorities say. Officers located the man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to Prince George's County police. Medics rushed the victim to a...
