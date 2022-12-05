ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

News Channel Nebraska

Federal judge declines to hold Trump in contempt of court

A federal judge declined to hold former President Donald Trump in contempt of court in a closed-door hearing on Friday, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN. The sources also told CNN that Chief Judge Beryl Howell instead pressed the Trump team and the Justice Department to work together to find a mutually agreeable resolution.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

“Have a nice day”: US killer of teenager Harry Dunn dodges questions after judge spares her jail

The US killer of a British teenager dodged questions after she was spared prison for causing his death by careless driving. Anne Sacoolas said no more than “have a nice day” when a reporter asked if she had any words for the grieving family of 19 year-old Harry Dunn. The 45 year-old diplomat’s wife was charged with his death after her Volvo, which she was driving on the wrong side of the road, hit the motorbike he was riding near military base RAF Croughton, Northamptonshire in August 2019.Employed by an intelligence agency in the US at the time of...
WASHINGTON STATE
News Channel Nebraska

NE House members split on same-sex marriage vote

For the second time in a week, Nebraska’s House members—all Republicans—have split their votes on a key issue. As the House voted today 258-169 in favor of legislation that provides federal protection for same-sex and interracial marriages, Congressman Don Bacon went along with the majority, while Congressmen Mike Flood and Adrian Smith voted against the Respect for Marriage Act.
NEBRASKA STATE

