News Channel Nebraska
Justice Department seeking to hold Trump in contempt over classified documents
The Justice Department is asking a federal judge to hold Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to comply with a subpoena issued this summer ordering the former president to turn over records marked classified, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN. The development comes after Trump's legal...
News Channel Nebraska
Federal judge declines to hold Trump in contempt of court
A federal judge declined to hold former President Donald Trump in contempt of court in a closed-door hearing on Friday, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN. The sources also told CNN that Chief Judge Beryl Howell instead pressed the Trump team and the Justice Department to work together to find a mutually agreeable resolution.
News Channel Nebraska
Justice Department demanding Trump team attest all documents marked classified have been returned
The Justice Department is still demanding the Trump team designate a custodian of records to attest that all documents marked classified have been returned to the government, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN. The Trump team has not named anyone to serve as a custodian of records in...
“Have a nice day”: US killer of teenager Harry Dunn dodges questions after judge spares her jail
The US killer of a British teenager dodged questions after she was spared prison for causing his death by careless driving. Anne Sacoolas said no more than “have a nice day” when a reporter asked if she had any words for the grieving family of 19 year-old Harry Dunn. The 45 year-old diplomat’s wife was charged with his death after her Volvo, which she was driving on the wrong side of the road, hit the motorbike he was riding near military base RAF Croughton, Northamptonshire in August 2019.Employed by an intelligence agency in the US at the time of...
News Channel Nebraska
NE House members split on same-sex marriage vote
For the second time in a week, Nebraska’s House members—all Republicans—have split their votes on a key issue. As the House voted today 258-169 in favor of legislation that provides federal protection for same-sex and interracial marriages, Congressman Don Bacon went along with the majority, while Congressmen Mike Flood and Adrian Smith voted against the Respect for Marriage Act.
News Channel Nebraska
Biden administration awards $36 billion to save the pensions of 357,000 union workers
The Biden administration awarded $36 billion Thursday to prevent cuts to the pensions of roughly 357,000 union workers and retirees. It's the largest federal award of its kind, according to the White House. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan, a federal pandemic aid package passed by Congress in...
America’s Future Files SCOTUS Amicus Brief in Big Tech Censorship Case
We pray that for the sake of saving a civil, decent society and to further the survival of our nation, the SCOTUS heeds our insight and holds to account those who are willing to destroy America.” — Mary O’Neill, Executive Director NORTH PORT, FLORIDA, UNITED
‘Duct Tape and Band-Aids’: Inside Herschel Walker’s Campaign Collapse
It was no secret that Herschel Walker had baggage. Before he even announced his candidacy, Walker’s still-unofficial campaign hired outside consultants to compile a report on Walker’s potential problems. The report weighed in at over 500 pages. According to two people familiar with the tome of opposition research,...
