Boyce “Tom” Randal Graham retired from the Horry County Maintenance Department
A graveside service for Boyce “Tom” Randal Graham, 73, will be held Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. in Aynor Cemetery with the Rev. Randy Hilburn officiating. Mr. Tom, husband of Llewlyn Gore Graham, passed away at his residence Dec. 6. Mr. Tom was born Jan. 6, 1949, son...
HCPD investigating homicide after Green Sea victim dies in shooting
A 21-year-old person from Green Sea died at Grand Strand Medical Center Wednesday morning from injuries sustained during a Tuesday night shooting in Longs, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Horry County police are investigating the death of Demarques Rascoe-McCallum as a homicide, the coroner's office said. The shooting...
'On the verge of death': man sues Horry County jail over untreated MRSA infection
A Myrtle Beach man filed a lawsuit last week against the Horry County Sheriff’s Office alleging jail staff at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center ignored his pleas for help before he nearly died of a MRSA infection he acquired while incarcerated. “I was on the verge of death,”...
Lawsuit: Horry County woman says Surfside Beach police body slam caused brain damage
An Horry County woman on Monday filed a lawsuit against Surfside Beach police and one of its officers after the officer threw her to the ground during a traffic stop. Jessica Melton suffered facial fractures, brain damage and permanent nerve damage as a result of the excessive force, according to her lawsuit. The encounter was captured on dashcam video, uploaded to YouTube, and included in the complaint.
Carol Diane Anderson was a nurse for 25 years
LONGS-Funeral services for Carol Diane Anderson, 75, will be held Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Ann Kovan. Services will include a tribute by the Nurses Honor Guard of South Carolina. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Mrs. Anderson, widow of...
Substitute teacher fired for 'inappropriate conversations with students,' district says
A substitute teacher at Myrtle Beach High School was fired last month after the district learned of reports that he had “been acting in an unprofessional manner and having inappropriate conversations with students while serving as a long-term substitute,” according to a termination letter. Shane Cacho’s employment ended...
Charles Herbert Hoffman was an avid hunter and fisherman
Charles Herbert Hoffman, 69, passed away Nov. 30 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born Nov. 17, 1953 in Troy, N.Y., he was a son of the late Herbert Hoffman and Barbara Lewis Hoffman. Mr Hoffman was also predeceased by his brother, David Hoffman; and his fur baby, Otis.
City buys another property in downtown Myrtle Beach
Bodo’s is heaped in a pile off Kings Highway as the city bought another piece of property in downtown Myrtle Beach on Tuesday. Over the past year, Myrtle Beach has committed nearly $30 million on 23 properties in a two-block area from Ocean Boulevard to Kings Highway without a specific plan for the land.
Colton Holden loved music and his family
NORTH CAROLINA-Funeral services for Colton Holden, 30, will be held Dec. 10 at 1 1 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Ben McLaughlin officiating. Burial will follow in Old Neck Cemetery. Mr. Holden, along with his brother, Brandon Holden, passed away Dec. 1 unexpectedly from injuries sustained...
Time is of the essence to save historic Whittemore Elementary, officials say
In order to save the historical – yet dilapidated – Whittemore Elementary School in Conway, action needs to be taken sooner rather than later, officials agreed Monday. That’s why the Whittemore Racepath Historical Society, Inc., has proposed a nearly $16 million project for that campus. And on Monday the nonprofit and City of Conway decided structural engineers needed to take a closer look to determine the next steps for the property.
Benjamin Ryan Lewis was a jokester who lived life to the fullest
Funeral services for Benjamin Ryan Lewis, 25, were held Dec. 3 in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Allen Goodman officiating. Burial followed in New Home Baptist Church Cemetery. Ryan passed away Nov. 30 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. He was born June 15, 1997 in Conway. Ryan...
Longtime football coach Earley named to top SCACA post
Since Scott Earley left the Myrtle Beach football program after the 2008 football season, he’s risen up the ranks. In addition to becoming one of the top-paid high school football coaches in South Carolina, Earley has taken on a bigger role with the South Carolina Football Coaches Association, the South Carolina Athletics Coaches Association and the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl.
Myrtle Beach’s Gillard named All-County Defensive Player of the Year
Editor's note: These awards are separate from the MyHorryNews.com Fans' Choice honors that were distributed Monday night. Right around the time Myrtle Beach needed him the most, Michael Gillard hit a different level. The senior took a positional change in stride, and while the Seahawks found a quicker-than-normal exit from...
Fans' Choice awards recognize Horry County's high school football talent
The readers of MyHorryNews.com recognized the top football talent in Horry County this week with the 2022 Fans’ Choice Awards. Each year, the website’s readers vote for their top players in the county. Fans also choose the best band, best mascot and best dance team, among other categories.
