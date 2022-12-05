Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WILX-TV
Michigan law enforcement agencies bring Christmas to seniors
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan seniors who live below the poverty line got a special surprise Thursday from law enforcement officers who delivered gifts to their front doors as part of a yearly event called “No Seniors Without Christmas.”. More than 15 law enforcement agencies from Ingham, Eaton and...
UpNorthLive.com
Consumers Energy offers helping hand on heating costs
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Consumers Energy is providing more than $7 million to help Michiganders with heating bills this winter. The money is being distributed through several different non-profits throughout the state, including Roscommon County United Way. With costs rising, Consumers reports that homes and businesses are seeing higher percent increases...
New Aviator Cookie Co. store soars into Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — Midland-based Aviator Cookie Co. is expanding with a second location in the Great Lakes Bay Region. Owner Chris Welch, who is also a full-time airline pilot, said he’s excited for his bakery to become part of the Bay City community. “We’ve had customers that...
Recycling Today
Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan
The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
12th Annual Tamale taste-off returns to Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI-- After a three-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saginaw’s yearly Tamale taste-off is back. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec 18, in the gymnasium at Nouvel Catholic High School, 2555 Wieneke Rd. A release from La Unión Cívica Mexicana director...
Michigan woman tells story of 'mother's intuition' that saved son from golf ball-sized tumor
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kole Scarrow, 5, was just like all the other boys his age. He loves his stuffed dinosaur and squishmallows, eating birthday cupcakes with frosting and his favorite TV show, Mighty Pups. When his mother started picking up on signs that something was amiss with Kole,...
Central Michigan Life
'My sister is my best friend ': How the Liles sisters got into golf
Ashley and Madison Liles have always had a close-knit relationship. When the time came for younger sister Madison to choose where she would continue her academic and athletic career, it was no surprise that she followed in her sisters’ footsteps. She decided to play golf at Central Michigan University.
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America
Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
WNEM
11 counties receive $7.4M grant for park upgrades
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Several counties throughout the state will be awarded grant money to make park upgrades. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced a combined $7.4 million Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grants will be awarded to 13 recommended community parks, trails, and sports facilities, along with a state lock and dam.
Collette’s Vintage and Antiques Mall to relocate, future undetermined
BURTON, MI - Another Burton landmark business is on its way out. Collette’s Vintage and Antiques Mall is relocating after the owner, Christine Collette, sold both the building and property. Located at 5350 Davison Road, Collette purchased the building in February 2012 from a former Harley-Davidson business that sat...
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
Flint area heartbroken by sudden death of ‘gentle giant’ Bryant Nolden
FLINT, MI -- The Flint area is pouring out its heart after the unexpected death of Genesee County Commissioner Bryant Nolden, a Flint Democrat who’s being remembered for his work ethic, effectiveness, decency and common touch through decades of public service. Nolden, 57, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Hurley...
WNEM
First Alert Weather Update: Thursday Afternoon, Dec. 8
Robert Yackel, the president and CEO of Merrill in Saginaw, donated $100,000 to Hemlock Community Schools’ Lockwood STEM Center and plans to donate more. Restaurants rebuilding from fire, hoping to reopen at the end of 2023. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Fenton business owner is working to reopen...
WNEM
Minimum wage increase could harm servers, restaurants
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Some wait staff in mid-Michigan are against litigation that would triple their base salary. Staff from a local restaurant shared their thoughts about the wage increase. “It’s gonna be drastic,” said Rick Revette, owner of Mulligan’s Pub in Bay City. He’s concerned about the potential for...
How are people in Bay City dealing with Veterans Memorial Bridge being closed?
BAY CITY, MI— As the closure of Veterans Memorial Bridge stretches past its third day, residents and visitors in Bay City have been vocal about how they really feel about current bridge conditions. Social media posts have been circulating about the conditions of the two remaining open bridges, Independence...
abc12.com
Saginaw County authorities look for information on malnourished dog
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw County Animal Care and Control is asking the public for information on a malnourished dog found roaming freely. Someone turned in the pit bull mix to the animal control center, saying they found it somewhere on Adam Boulevard near Court Street in Saginaw. The dog wasn't wearing a collar and is not microchipped.
U.S. 23 lane closures coming for resurfacing project
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - A section of U.S. 23 between Ann Arbor and Flint will be reduced to one lane for much of December for a resurfacing project. One lane of the highway will close in the northbound direction daily between Crouse Road and Clyde Road in Livingston County, beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, and running through Thursday Dec. 22, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
WNEM
Liberty Bridge reopening, tolling free through March 2023
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – The Liberty Bridge in Bay City is set to reopen soon, and tolling will be free until March. Lynn Pavlawk, general manager for Bay City Bridge Partners, made the announcement on Dec. 7. “I am so excited to be able to announce that our...
Two new West Michigan Aldi stores announce opening dates
WEST MICHIGAN — Two West Michigan communities will soon have another choice to get their grocery shopping done after Aldi stores open within the next two weeks. First, the Aldi store in Greenville is set to open Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 2009 W. Washington St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Michigan Man Admits to Starving Nearly 40 Deer to Death
A Michigan man has accepted a plea deal in a case where he and his former wife are accused of starving nearly 40 deer to death. According to reports, 58-year-old Dale G. Reinhardt pleads guilty to the felony changes in front of a Bay County Judge on Monday. The reports note that Reinhardt pleaded no contest to one count of abandoning or cruelty to 25 or more animals. The Michigan man faces up to seven years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Comments / 0