Penn State offers Mississippi State WR Rara Thomas in transfer portal
Ahead of a weekend that will prove key to Penn State's efforts in the transfer portal at receiver, the Nittany Lions offered another experienced FBS player at that position. Rara Thomas, who led Mississippi State in receiving yards this season, reported a PSU scholarship Thursday night. Penn State has been...
2023 commit Zay Alexander enjoys detailed look at Bulldog future
2023 Mississippi State commitment Zay Alexander attended nearly every Bulldog home game this season at Davis Wade Stadium. So it goes without saying, the 247Sports three-star offensive lineman received a good view of what to expect on game day next season. Last weekend gave the Tupelo High School product a...
