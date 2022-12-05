ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

NCAA Football: Syracuse at Pittsburgh

By Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
 6 days ago
/Nov 5, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) warms up before the game against the Syracuse Orange at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis will enter the transfer portal, ESPN reported Monday.

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

