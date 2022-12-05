Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Yankees Rumors: NY Has 'Definite Interest' in Carlos Rodón After Aaron Judge Contract
The New York Yankees have "definite interest" in free-agent pitcher Carlos Rodón after securing a deal for Aaron Judge, according to Jack Curry of YES. Re-signing Judge had been a priority for the Yankees, and the two sides agreed to a $360 million deal over nine years Wednesday, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Bleacher Report
MLB Free Agents 2022: Rumors and Predictions for Top Available Players
Major League Baseball's explosive offseason has seen enormous contracts offered to the game's best, but several coveted players remain in search of a new team. One such player is 2017 World Series champ and All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa. In an offseason that has treated Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts very...
Bleacher Report
Carlos Correa, Top Potential Red Sox Targets After Losing Xander Bogaerts to Padres
The Boston Red Sox have a huge hole to fill after losing star shortstop Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres. Fortunately, the team can pivot by pursuing one of the best free agents remaining on the market. Carlos Correa, who spent the 2022 season with the Minnesota Twins after...
Bleacher Report
MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After Winter Meetings
To anyone complaining about the slow-moving nature of the MLB offseason prior to this week, how was that for a winter meetings frenzy?. Several of the biggest free-agency dominoes fell as Aaron Judge re-upped with the New York Yankees, while Trea Turner (Philadelphia Phillies), Jacob deGrom (Texas Rangers) and Justin Verlander (New York Mets) all found new homes.
Bleacher Report
Xander Bogaerts Rumors: Agents Estimate Red Sox FA Will Garner $180-200M Contract
Free-agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts is reportedly in line for quite the payday this offseason. According to ESPN's Buster Olney, some agents believe he will make between $180 and $200 million when he eventually signs with a team. The report comes after the Philadelphia Phillies agreed to an 11-year, $300 million...
Bleacher Report
Carlos Correa Rumors: Dodgers Not Pursuing SS Partly Over Concerns About Fan Support
The Los Angeles Dodgers need a shortstop after losing Trea Turner in free agency to the Philadelphia Phillies, but Carlos Correa reportedly isn't a replacement option. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that one reason is the team's concern that the fanbase wouldn't welcome the move because Correa played on (and fiercely defended) the 2017 Houston Astros, who were caught orchestrating an illegal sign-stealing scheme after taking down the Dodgers in that year's World Series.
Bleacher Report
Padres' Updated Starting Lineup, Payroll After Xander Bogaerts' $280M Contract
Nobody can accuse the San Diego Padres of not going after a World Series title. The National League West team made a major splash in free agency Wednesday night and agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract with shortstop Xander Bogaerts, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. That means the Padres' formidable lineup will include Bogaerts, Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatís Jr.
Bleacher Report
Report: Xander Bogaerts, Padres Agree to 11-Year, $280M Contract
The San Diego Padres have landed one of the best shortstops in Major League Baseball after agreeing to a deal with Xander Bogaerts. Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, Bogaerts signed an 11-year, $280 million contract with the Padres, adding another superstar to their already loaded infield in the process. The...
Bleacher Report
Red Sox Rumors: Boston's Xander Bogaerts Contract Offer 'Really Far' From Padres Deal
The Boston Red Sox reportedly were not willing to give shortstop Xander Bogaerts anywhere near the contract that the San Diego Padres were this offseason. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the National League West team agreed to an 11-year, $280 million deal with Bogaerts on Wednesday night. According to Alex Speier...
Bleacher Report
Phillies' Trea Turner Says He's Excited About Joining Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber
Bryce Harper and Trea Turner were teammates on the Washington Nationals from 2015 to 2018. They'll likely be together for a whole lot longer in Philadelphia, with Harper having nine more years on his contract and Turner signing an 11-year, $300 million pact with the Phils this week. And it...
Bleacher Report
MLB Exec Says Masataka Yoshida 'Worth Less Than Half' of $90M Red Sox Contract
The Boston Red Sox raised some eyebrows on Wednesday when they signed outfielder Masataka Yoshida to a five-year, $90 million contract, and many are still confused by the deal. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel spoke to "10 sources" who all "thought the Red Sox overpaid by a hefty margin." One executive went...
Bleacher Report
Carlos Correa Rumors: Giants Front-Runners to Sign SS After Aaron Judge Pursuit
The San Francisco Giants have made shortstop Carlos Correa their "top priority" in free agency, and they are the front-runners to land the highly coveted player, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. "The consensus around the industry is that the Giants are in the driver's seat for...
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Masataka Yoshida to Be Posted Wednesday; Yankees Previously Linked to OF
Major League Baseball teams looking for outfield help this offseason reportedly have another option to choose from in free agency. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Japanese star Masataka Yoshida will be posted Wednesday by the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball, meaning he can sign with an MLB team through Jan. 20. "Teams see Yoshida as a plug-and-play left-field option with elite bat-to-ball skills," Passan wrote.
Bleacher Report
Knicks Trade Rumors: Cam Reddish's Reps Working with NYK to Find Deal Before Deadline
Cam Reddish's time with the New York Knicks may be coming to an end. Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported the Knicks are working with Reddish's representatives to find a potential destination in a trade. It has reached this point because the Duke product is no longer a part of the team's rotation.
Bleacher Report
Top Landing Spots for Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson After Xander Bogaerts Contract
Major League Baseball's offseason spending spree continued deep into the night on Wednesday with the San Diego Padres landing All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Bogaerts agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract to join the Padres. The 30-year-old has a .292/.356/.458 slash line and 156 homers in 1,264 career games with the Boston Red Sox.
Bleacher Report
Willson Contreras Rumors: Cardinals 'Among Favorites' to Land Cubs FA Catcher
The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly among the favorites to sign free-agent catcher Willson Contreras. Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the news as the free-agency period continues to heat up. Contreras, 30, hit .243/.349/.466 with 22 home runs and 55 RBI in 113 games last season while making his...
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Michael Conforto, Andrew Benintendi, Michael Brantley Interest Astros
The Houston Astros have been at the center of free agency this winter, signing José Abreu and losing Justin Verlander to the New York Mets. Expect them to remain at the center of baseball's offseason happenings. According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Astros "continue to look at free...
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Koudai Senga Still Interests Mets After José Quintana Contract
The New York Mets reportedly remain interested in signing Japanese pitcher Koudai Senga despite landing José Quintana in free agency. Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the Mets are still involved in the bidding for the prized right-hander. Senga, 29, has been attempting to make the leap to the...
Bleacher Report
Cubs Rumors: Dansby Swanson Viewed as 'Most Realistic' SS Target Amid Correa Buzz
The Philadelphia Phillies were the first team to make a major move in the shortstop market this offseason when they agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal with Trea Turner, per ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan, but the Chicago Cubs may not be far behind. Ken Rosenthal of The...
Bleacher Report
Mets, Phillies and the Biggest Winners and Losers of 2022 MLB Winter Meetings
The annual MLB winter meetings have once again brought a flurry of activity, headlined by shortstop Trea Turner and right-hander Justin Verlander both finding new homes as rivals in the National League East. The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets both moved the needle with their flashy signings, but they...
