ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
101.1. The Wiz

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes No Longer On ‘GMA 3’ After Relationship Exposed

By Nia Noelle
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18XWAK_0jY845mu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00LGPa_0jY845mu00

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Good Morning America 3 co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been pulled off the air just days after their controversial relationship was exposed.

The Daily Mail first broke the news and provided receipts in the form of photos showing the two colleagues looking happy in “forbidden love” and social media went to town over the alleged affair.  According to the site, both Robach and Holmes Robach and Holmes both separated from their spouses in August but have been seen lately wearing their wedding rings recently.  But was that just a cover-up to keep their relationship a secret?

RELATED STORY: Second Affair Involving GMA’s T.J. Holmes Revealed

According to TMZ, ABC News’ President, Kim Godwin , made the decision to pull the couple off the show after the relationship became an “internal and external distraction.”

Godwin was also quoted saying, “And so, I want to say that while that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization.”

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

Both Amy and TJ have been quiet about their relationship since the news broke but quickly deleted their social media accounts.   Some say TJ made a subtle joke about their whirlwind of a week on the show Friday, note their wedding rings are missing, but you be the judge.

Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez will host GMA3 Monday, no word if they are permanent or how long they will take over the duties.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

'GMA' Anchors Robin Roberts & George Stephanopoulos 'Furious' Over Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' 'Messy' Extramarital Affair: Source

Fellow anchors at Good Morning America are not thrilled with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged secret affair being exposed. In the aftermath of the two journalists' tryst being made public, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos are apparently "furious" that the scandal could possibly tarnish the morning show's stellar reputation. "George and Robin do not like this. This is very messy," an insider close to production revealed of the rumored couple, who a source said are both separated from their respective spouses. Robach has been married to Andrew Shue since 2010. Holmes wed Marilee Fiebig the same year. JOY BEHAR...
The Independent

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes subtly address relationship claims on GMA segment

Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have subtly addressed the recent reports surrounding their alleged relationship.During Friday’s segment of GMA 3: What You Need To Know, Holmes poked fun at how it has been an event week for him. His remark comes two days after the Daily Mail broke the news about his rumoured romance with Robach and shared photos of the pair together.“You know, it’s too bad it’s Friday, it’s been a great week,” he said in the segment, which has been shared on Twitter. “I just want this one to keep going and going...
Page Six

Amy Robach spotted for first time since ‘GMA3’ absence over T.J. Holmes romance

Amy Robach was spotted for the first time after she was taken off the air following her alleged affair with co-anchor T.J. Holmes being exposed. The anchor, 49, looked completely unfazed while walking her dog around her new New York City neighborhood on Wednesday. Robach seemingly dressed up for the occasion as she rocked a pair of green cargo pants and a white blouse, which she paired with a denim jacket and brown boots. She styled her blonde bob into a messy bun and opted for minimal makeup as she strolled the streets of downtown Manhattan. Robach’s outing comes just days after...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

‘GMA’ won’t punish T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach for alleged affair: ‘Ratings gold’

“Good Morning America” will not punish T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach for their alleged affair, Page Six has learned.  An ABC staffer confirmed to Page Six that there will be no disciplinary action taken against the “GMA3” co-anchors.  “All they care about is the ratings,” our source shares. “This is ratings gold. That’s why [ABC News President] Kim [Goodwin] wanted them on the show today.” The insider adds that there was a meeting last night, during which employees were told to stick to the status quo and pretend like everything is “normal.” ABC News did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment....
Us Weekly

Who Is Dr. Jennifer Ashton? 5 Things to Know About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ ‘Good Morning America’ Cohost

Part of the team! Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were enlisted to helm GMA3: What You Need to Know in September 2020 opposite Dr. Jennifer Ashton. “The three of us have been working and collaborating together on random segments for a while now,” Ashton, 53, recalled of her broadcast partnership with Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, during Resident […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Us Weekly

Who Is Natasha Singh? 5 Things to Know About the ‘GMA’ Producer Who Had an Affair With T.J. Holmes Before His Scandal With Amy Robach

Natasha Singh is known for her work behind the scenes — but the producer is now making headlines after Us Weekly confirmed that she had an affair with T.J. Holmes. Earlier this month, Holmes, 45, was spotted getting cozy with his GMA3 coanchor Amy Robach. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the coworkers were […]
ARKANSAS STATE
TMZ.com

'GMA' Hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Won't Pump Brakes on Relationship

'GMA' hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach may have stunned the public and gained a whole lot of unwanted attention when their relationship was revealed to the masses ... but they've got no plans to slow down on their romance. Sources close to the couple tell us ... while both...
OK! Magazine

T.J. Holmes Joked About Amy Robach's 'Purity' In Newly Resurfaced Clip Following Pair's Exposed Affair

Good Morning America anchor T.J. Holmes once awkwardly joked about Amy Robach’s “purity” in a clip that has resurfaced in the wake of the two morning show co-hosts’ exposed affair, OK! has learned.In the clip, which originated in May, Holmes said Robach looked “great” in the white dress she was wearing at the time before claiming his 49-year-old co-host “speaks purity.”“It does look a little bit like a wedding dress, but you know what? White is good all year ’round” Robach said after Holmes complimented her outfit.“It is and, look, if anybody speaks purity on this set, it’s this one,”...
OK! Magazine

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Arrive To 'GMA' Set 'As A Couple' 1 Day After Affair Is Exposed: Source

What drama? Just one day after Good Morning America costars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged affair was exposed to the masses, the pair was reportedly as nonchalant as can be when they showed up ABC headquarters.According to the source, "producers had been freaking out and having meetings about whether it was right to put them back on air again together," but on Thursday, December 1, "they showed up as a couple and said they were ready and totally fine to go on air.""Their attitude seems to be that they are both separated, and now they are together, so there’s...
People

Andrew Shue Deletes Instagram Pics of Amy Robach After News of Her Relationship with GMA Co-Anchor T.J. Holmes

The Melrose Place alum and the Good Morning America anchor wed in 2010 but were quietly separated before news of her relationship with Holmes became public Andrew Shue has been quiet about the recent news that estranged wife Amy Robach is in a relationship with her Good Morning America co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but his decision to remove photos of her from his Instagram speaks for itself. The Melrose Place alum, 55, removed all images of Robach, 49, on Wednesday after news broke that her on-air rapport with Holmes, 45, had turned romantic...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
People

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Placed on Hiatus on GMA3 amid Romance Scandal

Photos of T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach holding hands and on vacation surfaced online last week GMA3: What You Need To Know is tapping new anchors after T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's romance scandal.  A source confirmed to PEOPLE that both Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, will be temporarily removed from the news series following news of their workplace relationship. "GMA decided to have a period of cooling down, because they thought this was unwanted attention," an insider says. "So, for the time being, they're going to be off the air."  ABC News...
Page Six

Amy Robach joked about ‘GMA’ drama in resurfaced Reese Witherspoon interview

Amy Robach joked about “Good Morning America” drama in a “GMA” interview with Reese Witherspoon — just one month before news broke of her and T.J. Holmes’ alleged affair. Resurfaced footage from October shows Witherspoon asking Robach, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan whether they like her and Jennifer Aniston’s “Morning Show,” to which the journalists all agreed. “Of course we do. [We’re] addicted,” Stephanopoulos, 61, said at the time, while Robach, 49, confirmed, “We love it.” Strahan, 51, chimed in, “You have no idea, the water cooler conversations around here.” Robach then noted that she could give the actress “a few more plotlines” for...
OK! Magazine

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Relationship Was 'Widely Known' Among 'GMA' Staffers, Insider Claims: 'They Were Flirtatious'

Though Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship wasn't revealed to the public until this past week, it seems like people around the office knew what was going on. According to a TV insider, the pair's romance was "widely known" among many Good Morning America staffers. "There were so many people internally that were unhappy about it," the insider said of Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45. "They were flirtatious."As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty and Holmes were spotted getting cozy on a weekend getaway, in addition to enjoying some drinks at a New York City bar. The new flames, who...
OK! Magazine

Dirty Details! Everything To Know About The Alleged Affair Between 'GMA' Costars T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been up to some not-so professional pleasure.On Wednesday, November 30, the Good Morning America costars landed themselves in the headlines after their alleged extramarital relationship was exposed to the public. Here's everything you need to know about the scandalous situation!Inside The Alleged AffairAccording to multiple sources and reports, things heated up between Robach and Holmes during a travel work trip to London for GMA's coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September. An eyewitness spotted the potential pair cozied up on the return flight to JFK airport in New York City, where they were...
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy