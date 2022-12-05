Following a resolution that was introduced in the House of Representatives of the State of Texas which was adopted by the Senate, the Texas Legislature officially proclaimed chili as the state dish of the Lone Star State in 1977 “in recognition of the fact that the only real ‘bowl of red’ is that prepared by Texans.” The legislation goes on to state that “one cannot be a true son or daughter of this state without having his taste buds tingle at the thought of the treat that is real, honest-to-goodness, unadulterated Texas chili.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO