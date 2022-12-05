ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Fire damages building in Hollywood

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=202YmW_0jY83NPg00

HOLLYWOOD (CNS) - A fire was burning today in a commercial building in Hollywood.

Firefighters were sent to the 1300 block of North Highland Avenue about 9:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire spread from a single-story structure to a two-story attached building, according to an LAFD statement.

"Firefighters are making good progress with the interior fire extinguished," the statement said.
Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Mountain lion attacks another leashed dog in Los Angeles

Just three weeks after a cougar attacked and killed a Chihuahua that was leashed and going for a walk in the Hollywood Hills, another Chihuahua was injured in the Silver Lake neighborhood. The attack occurred around 11:55 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Ivan Hill Terrace. Ring video provided by Jeff Kelly shows the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Chuck Henry, Beverly White, Vikki Vargas Among 5 Veteran KNBC Newscasters Exiting Station

The face of KNBC news is changing dramatically. At least five veteran newscasters at Los Angeles NBC owned KNBC have accepted “voluntary early retirement” buyouts and will leave the station at the end of the year, sources confirmed to Deadline. Evening news co-anchor Chuck Henry, along with longtime reporters Beverly White, Vikki Vargas, Angie Crouch and Kim Baldonado, accepted the voluntary buyouts that were presented to some staff members earlier this year in the hope of avoiding layoffs. NBCUniversal has been undergoing dramatic cost-cutting, as have other television stations industrywide, due to fears of a possible recession in 2023, an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

One Killed in SUV Crash on 405 Freeway in West LA

A man was killed Thursday morning in a SUV crash on that 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles. The Nissan Rogue struck the center divider and rolled on the southbound side of the freeway. The crash was reported just before 4:30 a.m. near National Boulevard. The driver died at the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Crews rescue dog trapped in deep hole behind Willowbrook area home

Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department rescued a dog Wednesday that fell into a 15-20 foot deep hole in the backyard of a home in the Willowbrook area. The 15-year-old German Shepard mix named Maya tumbled an estimated 15 feet down a septic tank hole behind the home, near 137th Street and Stanford Avenue.
WILLOWBROOK, CA
spectrumnews1.com

1 killed in 405 Freeway crash; SigAlert issued

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A man was killed Thursday when the SUV he was driving hit the center divider and rolled over on the San Diego (405) Freeway in West Los Angeles. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:21 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway at National Boulevard where they found a Nissan Rouge had crashed and was blocking two lanes of the freeway, a CHP spokesman told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Family, Los Angeles LGBT Center mourn transgender woman found dead near Malibu

The woman whose body was discovered along Mulholland Highway near Malibu on Thursday is being mourned by her family and coworkers at the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Day Rodas, a 27-year-old transgender woman, had only “recently started living her life authentically” after coming out to friends and family, her sister said on a GoFundMe. “She […]
MALIBU, CA
foxla.com

Video shows alleged theft ring operating in West Hollywood

LOS ANGELES - An alleged theft crew targeting people in West Hollywood were caught on video stealing people’s phones and wallets. Franco Friday shared the video on TikTok warning people of the increasing crime. He took the video to the LA County Sheriff’s Department who is now investigating the series of crimes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Sweet Lily Bakery Opens in Culver City

9516 Culver Boulevard location for popular French bakery. Sweet Lily Los Angeles is now open in downtown Culver City, so Culver City bakery lovers can rejoice. The opening was announced via a post on the restaurant’s Instagram account and the address for Sweet Lily’s is 9516 Culver Blvd. The post said, “We serve our delicious breakfast and lunch along with our beautiful pastries and viennoiseries. FRESHLY BAKED EVERYDAY!!! We are looking forward to meeting you all!🙏🤩😁”
CULVER CITY, CA
Deadline

CNN To Move West Coast Bureau From Hollywood To Burbank

CNN plans to move its Los Angeles bureau from an office tower in Hollywood to Warner Bros. Discovery office space in Burbank. CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht announced the move at a town hall with employees Tuesday, held in the wake of layoffs last week. Puck first reported the news. A CNN spokesperson confirmed the move. The CNN Hollywood offices have long been a part of the area skyline, particularly the lit-up letters from the network logo. The space has been the site of numerous network programs through the years including housing the West Coast studio of Larry King Live. The move...
LOS ANGELES, CA
texasbreaking.com

After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody

Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Eagle Rock fire station was closed during fatal fire

Eagle Rock - The fire station nearest a deadly house fire last Friday was closed because a staff member was absent, according to a fire department spokesperson. Concerned residents who contacted The Eastsider were told by neighbors that no one picked up the phone at Eagle Rock's Station 42 that morning, and those who called 911 were put on hold, and never got through.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

CHP officer rescues 5 dogs running in lanes of 60 Freeway

A California Highway Patrol officer over the weekend rescued five greyhound dogs running in lanes of the 60 Freeway. The agency received calls about the dogs on the highway Saturday. Responding Officer McAdams later advised that 10 to 15 greyhounds had gotten out of a wooden crate when it fell off the back of a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy