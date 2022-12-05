Fire damages building in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD (CNS) - A fire was burning today in a commercial building in Hollywood.

Firefighters were sent to the 1300 block of North Highland Avenue about 9:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire spread from a single-story structure to a two-story attached building, according to an LAFD statement.

"Firefighters are making good progress with the interior fire extinguished," the statement said.

