ourquadcities.com
Insiders: Time for more focus on Iowa’s schools, two longtime politicos agree
Kim Reynolds stood with former president Donald Trump at a campaign rally the week before the November election. He is running for president a third time. In January Reynolds begins another full term as Iowa’s governor. Democrats failed to produce a competitive candidate in 2022 and the party faces a number of challenges, according to former longtime Polk County Chair Tom Henderson.
Choose Iowa program to connect consumers with agricultural producers
A new program is launching to support agriculture and producers in the Hawkeye State. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig spoke with Local 4 about the Choose Iowa program and how it will help connect consumers to products grown in the state. For more information, click here.
New laws going into effect in Illinois in 2023
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although much attention has been given to implementation of the SAFE-T Act, which eliminates cash bail in Illinois on January 1st, 2023, there are a number of other laws residents will have to obey going into effect. SAFE-T Act. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today...
Iowa drought conditions revealed in ISU study
ROLFE, Iowa — Iowa State University Extension has released a survey that details the subsoil moisture content at 16 sites across northwest Iowa. The survey included Pocahontas County where surveyors dug into the dirt on a farm southwest of Rolfe. Average soil moisture in the fall is around 6 inches, but the study measured only 1.74 inches of soil moisture, with a moisture deficit of 4.26 inches.
Socioeconomic factor vote could shake up Iowa high school football classes
BOONE, Iowa — Iowa high schools will get to vote on a proposed change to include socioeconomic factors in how football teams are classified, following a decision by the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control Monday. The board voted to adopt the recommendation from the IHSAA’s...
Lulac | Quad City Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Lulac’s Advisor and Latinx Outreach Coordinator Jesse Garcia Janessa Calderon of the Quad City Hispanic Chamber of Commerce sat down with us to talk about how the oldest and largest Hispanic organization in the US is working with the Quad City Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to advance their community.
Ballet QC dancers bring ‘Nutcracker’ magic to QC schools
Three Ballet Quad Cities dancers brought the magic of “The Nutcracker” to 3rd-grade students in Rock Island Wednesday morning. Ahead of the beloved annual student matinee performance Friday at the Adler Theatre, Ridgewood Elementary School was among all 3rd-grade classrooms in Rock Island and Davenport that the professional dancers are visiting, to give the kids behind-the-scenes tidbits about the classic holiday ballet.
Finding holiday homes for pets with the Quad City Animal Welfare Center
Helping care for our furry friends during the holidays. That’s the goal at the Quad City Animal Welfare Center and they put on an event Saturday to do that. The shelter held a holiday open house encouraging people to bring donations to help their animals — or even better, adopt some of their animals.
