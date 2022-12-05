ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Labour embraces constitutional reform, especially if it keeps Scotland on board

By John Crace
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FbLht_0jY7yluX00
Keir Starmer Photograph: Murdo MacLeod/The Guardian

Go out on to the streets of Leeds, Keir Starmer told the BBC’s Chris Mason. And what you will hear is that people have a passion for constitutional reform. Not sure that’s exactly what I overhear when I’m out and about. The conversations I eavesdrop tend to be rather more mundane. Why the buses and trains aren’t running on time. Hospital appointments being cancelled. The cost of living. What they are planning on eating that night.

But no one can accuse Labour of ducking the difficult issues. Where the Conservatives are out of ideas, running on fumes and trying not to collapse under the weight of the latest daily crisis – the political entropy of 12 years in government – Starmer is trying to think beyond daily survival.

To come up with changes that might go some way to making sticking-plaster solutions a thing of the past . To offer a future that feels like a future. Rather than a repetition of the past. At least that was the promise. Even if it was all a bit sketchy.

Two years ago, the Labour leader sent Gordon Brown away to head up a commission on constitutional change . On Monday that report was launched at an event at Leeds University.

After a brief introduction from the West Yorkshire mayor, Tracy Brabin, Brown opened the speeches. “Labour is not the old establishment in waiting,” he said. Though it looked quite like it. The former prime minister doing a warm-up turn for the man most likely to be the next UK leader.

No matter. Brown does know how to deliver a compelling speech and he quickly worked his way up through the gears.

Labour would ditch a century of centralisation that had imploded in on itself with Tory sleaze and scandal. It believed the regions – not Whitehall – knew best and had identified 288 economic clusters that would regenerate the country. How they would all operate, he forgot to mention. You just needed to believe.

The change wouldn’t be incremental. It would be transformational. No more second jobs for MPs. Fifty thousand civil service jobs transferred out of London. An end to an unelected House of Lords . A transfer of power to all those who felt left behind.

Take Scotland. The country would be allowed to do almost anything it wanted just so long as it didn’t carry on asking for independence. There were limits to devolution after all, apparently.

Then Brown handed over to Starmer. Who more or less repeated what Gordon had just said. Only making it sound less thrilling and more prosaic. The UK was the most centralised country in Europe and was no longer functioning properly.

Though he had voted to remain, he respected all those who had voted to leave the EU because they wanted more control over their lives. And he was going to give them that. Not that he really wanted to talk about Brexit. Probably just as well. His assertion on the Today programme that leaving the single market hadn’t cost the UK a penny hadn’t survived contact with reality.

Labour’s plans would not just change who governs but how the country was governed . For the many, by the many. Transport, housing and Jobcentre Plus would all become devolved powers. Proper levelling up, not the ersatz trickle down from the centre levelling up of the Tories.

The UK would almost be like a federal state though he would be careful not to call it that. Because the UK would never actually vote to become a federation. Best to try to imagine it as a more informal arrangement.

The questions were almost entirely respectful. Not so long ago, the end of a Starmer speech would be the cue for a pile-on. As if the price for having been made to sit through 15 minutes of promotional material was some awkward interrogation.

But something has changed. The media has read the room and looked at the polls. Reporters – even those from non-Labour-friendly organisations – can sense the Tories have nothing to offer and that Starmer is odds-on to be next prime minister. So they treat him with more seriousness. They don’t want to be squeezed out of the conversation.

So was Starmer really expecting to get all this done in his first five years in office? “Absolutely,” he insisted. Though the rest of his answers suggested otherwise. This was a consultation document, he stressed, so it was important that everyone went away and had a good consult.

Related: Will Labour really axe the Lords, that laughing stock of democracy? I’ll believe it when I see it | Simon Jenkins

Who knew what would happen after the consultation? Could be everything. Could be nothing very much.

Look, abolishing the House of Lords was a big deal and they were bound to cut up rough. And he couldn’t even say if the new assembly would be elected via proportional representation. It was hard to know what Labour would do. Though it was nice they were giving it some thought.

Over in the House of Lords, two new shiny baronesses were being sworn in. Take a bow Lady Moyo and Lady Lampard . One a graduate of Goldman Sachs, economist and married to a billionaire; the other a former barrister, holder of various nonexecutive directorships and a safe pair of hands for a quango.

The kind of people the Conservatives know they can trust. Establishment either born or thrust upon them. Hard to think of two less deserving people. Labour might be on to something.

A year in Westminster with John Crace, Marina Hyde and Armando Iannucci
Join John Crace, Marina Hyde and Armando Iannucci for a look back at another chaotic year in Westminster, live at Kings Place in London, or via the livestream.
Wednesday 7 December 2022, 7pm-8.15pm GMT. Book tickets here .


Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Kirstie Alley obituary

American actor known for her roles in the hit TV sitcom Cheers and many popular films including the Look Who’s Talking series
The Guardian

How do text messages turn into a prison sentence for black boys?

“Boys, the verdict is in.” Inside Manchester crown court, it was time to say goodbye (momentarily, I hoped) to the four boys I had spent so much time with over the months they had been in court. I hugged each of them, all of us silently wondering what it meant that the jury had returned a verdict so quickly after the long, nine-week trial.
The Guardian

John Lennon and Yoko Ono simulate making love – Allan Tannenbaum’s best photograph

I first met John Lennon in 1975, backstage at a televised event in New York when I was staff photographer for the SoHo Weekly News. Years later, while I was still at the paper, we decided to run an interview with Yoko Ono ahead of the release of the couple’s new album, Double Fantasy. They had spent the previous five years as recluses, during which time they had their son, Sean. I didn’t know Yoko personally but I’d always had a lot of respect for her as an artist, and of course I was a big fan of John’s. The idea was that we’d get access to the pair of them by approaching Yoko first.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Independent

Keir Starmer confirms he will ‘abolish House of Lords’ if Labour wins general election

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed plans to abolish the House of Lords should he become the next prime minister following the next general election.The former director of public prosecutions told Sky News that he doesn’t think “anybody can defend the House of Lords anymore”.Mr Starmer said he would move to abolish the house, established in 1801, within his first term as prime minister, before announcing Labour’s intention to replace it with an “Assembly of Nations and Regions”.The next general election in the UK is due to take place in 2025.Sign up for newsletters. Read More Zahawi points at graph showing Labour poll lead, says ‘I’d be worried if I was Starmer’Zahawi points at graph of Labour poll lead, says ‘I’d be worried if I was Starmer’Keir Starmer compares Rishi Sunak to ‘bottom of the league’ football manager
The Independent

‘Absolutely shocked’: Rishi Sunak turns on Tory peer Michelle Mone over Covid contract allegations

Rishi Sunak has turned on the scandal-hit Tory peer Michelle Mone, telling MPs he is “absolutely shocked” by the allegations about Covid contracts.The prime minister also confirmed the lingerie millionaire has lost the Conservative whip – after she announced a leave of absence from the House of Lords to try to clear her name.Until now, ministers have declined to comment on the allegations, over lucrative contracts given to the company PPE Medpro which she recommended to ministers.But Mr Sunak told MPs: “Like everyone else. I was absolutely shocked to read about the allegations. It’s absolutely right that she...
The Independent

Lindsay Hoyle suspends Commons after coal mine statement ‘breached ministerial code’

Sir Lindsay Hoyle suspended the Commons over Michael Gove’s statement on the approval of a Cumbria coal mine.The government had failed to provide a full version of the statement to Labour’s shadow ministers and opposition MPs.This video shows the moment the Speaker put a halt to action in the chamber, saying “this is not the way we do good government.”“That is not according to the ministerial code – we don’t work like that,” the seemingly furious Sir Hoyle said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK Politics news: Follow for the latestSunak to be prime minister as Mordaunt withdraws
The Independent

‘Unworkable’ asylum plans backed by Suella Braverman condemned as ‘completely out of step with British values’

Extreme plans backed by home secretary Suella Braverman to stop asylum seekers crossing the Channel have been criticised as “unworkable” and “completely out of step with British values”.In a clear bid to pressure Rishi Sunak into taking harsher action on small boat crossings, Ms Braverman has written the foreword to a think tank report which calls for all asylum seekers who enter the UK “illegally” to be detained indefinitely and banned from ever settling here.The home secretary pledged that she and the prime minister will do “whatever it takes” to end the crossings, and is understood to also endorse...
The Independent

‘Indefensible’ House of Lords will be replaced with elected chamber, Keir Starmer to pledge

Labour will move quickly to replace the “indefensible” House of Lords with an elected chamber as part of a package to distribute power and wealth more widely, Sir Keir Starmer will pledge.The Labour leader will scotch suggestions of delay when he delivers a major speech promising to give people “democratic control over their lives” if the party wins the next election.English mayors and devolved governments would be granted new powers in relation to transport, infrastructure spending and housing, including possible compulsory purchase orders on vacant sites.The Labour leader is expected to say that devolution would improve the link between...
The Independent

Commons suspended in row over Michael Gove’s Cumbria coal mine statement

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle suspended action in the Commons after a bust-up over cabinet minister Michael Gove’s statement on the approval of the coal mine in Cumbria.Mr Gove said approving the controversial coal mine was “the right thing to do” and insisted he was satisfied that it would be “net zero-compliant”.But the speaker suspended a debate on the issue over the government’s failure to provide Mr Gove’s full statement to Labour’s shadow ministers and opposition MPs.Visibly angry, he said: “That is not according to the ministerial code – we don’t work like that. I am going to suspend the...
The Guardian

The Guardian

528K+
Followers
120K+
Post
253M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy