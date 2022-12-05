Ambulance struck by stolen vehicle, two inside sent to hospital in Colorado

Photo Courtesy: West Metro Fire

Two firefighters were sent to the hospital on Sunday night after the ambulance that they were inside of was struck by a stolen vehicle in Lakewood, according to officials from West Metro Fire (WMF).

The crash occurred at 14th and Reed streets, causing the emergency response vehicle to roll. Two firefighters that were on bored were taken to the hospital, but have since been released.

"No patient was on board at the time of the crash, the crew was headed to a non-emergent call. There were three people riding in the stolen vehicle, one had to be extricated by West Metro Tower 2. All three were transported to the hospital with injuries," WMF said in a tweet.

Three suspects were later taken into custody and an investigation is underway.