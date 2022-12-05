ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Cattaraugus Give Big Results

The Cattaraugus Gives program has raised over one million dollars over the past 4 years. This year, nonprofits in Cattaraugus County raised over $270,000 in just 24 hours during the program. Truly a remarkable number especially during such times of economic and financial hardship for many. “Cattaraugus Gives is a...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
West Seneca auction items stolen, community comes together

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, Dec. 6, West Seneca Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Joseph Kirchmyer, said he noticed items missing from the Community Center auction area along Union Road. "I came in Tuesday morning and immediately noticed that our decorated box, where people can submit bids...
WEST SENECA, NY
Jamestown Elementary Takes Security Precaution, Issues “Lock Out”

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown’s Love Elementary School took an extra security precaution on Wednesday afternoon, entering what’s known as ‘lock out’ protocol. “This afternoon, Jamestown Public Schools was made aware of a community operation by the Jamestown Police Department in close proximity...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Fredonia Police Department Participates in No-Shave November

Members of the Fredonia Police Department recently participated in No-Shave November, a fundraising event in which each participating officer was asked to donate $20 for the privilege of forgoing facial shaving for the month of November. 13 officers in the department took part, with the Fredonia Police Benevolent Association matching the funds raised.
FREDONIA, NY
Shelter Dog Alerts Family to House Fire

A former adoptive family visited the Erie Humane Society to share a remarkable story. The Humane Society shared the families story on Facebook. On Tuesday, a couple who adopted Chloe, a 5 year Chihuahua pug mix, visited the Humane Society. One week after the couple, Dennis and Darice, adopted Chloe,...
ERIE, PA
Online Scavenger Hunt Sends Locals Searching for Treasure Across Erie

If you had a few hundred dollars burning a hole in your pocket, what would you do? For one r/Erie user, sending people on a city-wide scavenger hunt would be the answer. In a November 30th post, user u/ErieMoneyHunt posted about an unspecified amount of money hidden somewhere within the city limits. The user, who goes by "Mr. Money Hunts," said it was "more than $100, but less than $1000," but worth the effort for someone to find.
ERIE, PA
Rosas hears from Wells officials concerning announcement

The city of Dunkirk's top elected official says the acquisition of Wells Enterprises by the Ferrero Group should have a "minimal" impact on local operations. Mayor Willie Rosas told WDOE News on Wednesday that he heard from executive officials from the headquarters of Wells Enterprises in Iowa who spoke about the plans. He also expects to hear from Wells CEO Mike Wells. Wells is expected to remain a stand-alone business under the agreement, according to Rosas...
DUNKIRK, NY
Home energy assistance programs offer potential heating bill relief

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Plunging temperatures means skyrocketing heating costs for many Erie County residents. Last month, the county started accepting applications for the home energy assistance program, or heap, which provides financial assistance for people struggling to keep up with the high cost of heating their home. Cheektowaga resident Ruth...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Deputies intervene in attempted suicide at holding center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Deputies at the Erie County Holding Center prevented the suicide attempt of an incarcerated individual, the Erie County Sheriff’s office announced Thursday. At approximately 8:39 a.m. Wednesday, authorities say while deputies performed their rounds, they observed an incarcerated individual seated in a housing cell with a sheet around his neck tied […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Academy Recruit Awarded Dan Feather Memorial Scholarship

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Academy recently awarded academy recruit Yvette Perez with the Dan Feather Memorial Scholarship. The $1,200 scholarship was created by Verna Feather, the widow of Dan Feather, who was an 18-year veteran of the Jamestown Police Department. The recipient must be a Chautauqua County resident attending the Sheriff’s Academy and possesses qualities that reflect the professionalism and character that Feather demonstrated during his service as a police officer.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
The City of Buffalo isn’t complying with disability civil rights law

On July 26, the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), leaders of Buffalo’s disability community held a news conference and called on their city to respect their rights under federal law. “I'm ashamed to say that Buffalo does not have an ADA coordinator as of yet,”...
BUFFALO, NY
First In Buffalo

There are many ways to support your local firemen and women. One of the easiest ways is to make a purchase from First In Buffalo – a screen printing, embroidery, and custom apparel outfit, located in South Buffalo. The firemen owned and operated business, located at 389 Abbott Road,
BUFFALO, NY
BPS parents want school district to hold bus company accountable

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Dr. Monica Stephens is the parent of a first grade student at Frederick Law Olmsted School. She says Buffalo Public Schools’ proposal of a three bell system to solve the bus driver shortage is not the right solution. “It’s disruptive that the district keeps bringing it...
BUFFALO, NY

