ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WJAC TV

Police: Pair charged following double fatal overdose investigation

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Spring Township Police Department, in Centre County, say two men are facing charges following a months-long investigation into a double fatal overdose. Police say in March, officers were dispatched to a local residence for a report of person suffering from cardiac...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

SCI Huntingdon Inmate Death

Authorities with the Department of Corrections say officials are investigating the death of an inmate at SCI Huntingdon. Investigators say 44-year-old Matthew Himmelright was found unresponsive in his cell around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. Authorities say life-saving measures were attempted and Himmelright was transported to Penn Highlands Huntingdon where he was pronounced dead approximately 30 minutes after he was initially found.
WTAJ

SCI Huntingdon inmate’s death under investigation, DOC says

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An inmate at SCI Huntingdon died Tuesday and his death is under investigation, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC). Matthew Himmelright, 44, was found unresponsive at about 5:58 a.m. in his cell in the prison’s residential treatment unit. Medical personnel was called and administered CPR to Himmelright, the DOC […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigate Indecent Exposure Incident

JEFFERSON/INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Punxsutawney were dispatched to investigate an incident of criminal trespassing and indecent exposure near Buffalo Lodge Road in Canoe Township, Indiana County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, December 7, the incident occurred around...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
State College

Atherton crash was intentional, police say

STATE COLLEGE — Police believe a multi-vehicle crash that closed part of South Atherton Street on Dec. 6 was done intentionally. The driver has been charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors, including aggravated assault. According to a news release from the State College Police Department, Letra A. Renninger, 28,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
fox8tv.com

Fatal Union Twp. Accident

State Police in Huntingdon County say a 66-year-old man was killed this morning after being hit by a vehicle. He was a first responder on scene of a previous crash. Troopers say Kurt Keilhofer responded to a crash in the area of Hares Valley Road in Union Township this morning.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

PSP: Hopewell man accused of abusing 1-year-old boy; causing brain bleed

Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Bedford County say a Hopewell man is behind bars following an investigation into suspected child abuse. According to the affidavit, troopers began investigating 38-year-old Anthony Plotts, in late July, after a 1-year-old child was taken to UPMC Bedford with a suspected brain bleed.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Altoona teen accused of giving 12-year-old weed, assaulting father

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona teen was arrested after police said he assaulted a man who confronted him about giving weed to his 12-year-old child, according to charges filed. Police were called to UPMC Altoona on June 7, to find 17-year-old Skyler Miller-Dicken being combative with workers in the ER. After calming down and […]
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

Fire Chief: 2 pets killed in Duncansville house fire

Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Duncansville Fire Department say two animals were lost in a house fire Thursday afternoon in Duncansville. According to the Duncansville Fire Chief, crews arrived at the residence, located along the 16,000 block of Dunnings Highway, and observed heavy smoke coming from the second story of the home.
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
WJAC TV

Blair Co. inmate charged for spitting on nurse, police say

Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Hollidaysburg Borough Police Department say an inmate at the Blair County Prison is facing new charges, accused of spitting on a nurse. Investigators say officers were dispatched to the prison on Nov. 27th for a report of an assault after a...
WTAJ

Multiple crews sent to fire in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Several Bedford and Blair County fire departments responded to a fire in Osterburg. The fire was on Heritage Road. According to the Bedford County Department of Emergency Services, they received the call at 8:04 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. Imler Area Volunteer Fire Company was first to respond to the […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man charged with break-in of downtown Altoona Penn State building

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing several charges after police say he and two other juveniles broke into three buildings, one owned by Penn State. Timothy Shoeman, 22, was accused of the break-ins after officers received an anonymous tip that identified him as a suspect seen in security camera photos. Altoona police […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Man charged in drug overdose death in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man that police say is known as “Bubbles” has been arrested and charged in a drug overdose death that happened over the summer, according to court documents. Troopers said they were called to a home in Woodward Township on July 13 where they found the body of James William […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy