Read full article on original website
Related
WJAC TV
Police: Pair charged following double fatal overdose investigation
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Spring Township Police Department, in Centre County, say two men are facing charges following a months-long investigation into a double fatal overdose. Police say in March, officers were dispatched to a local residence for a report of person suffering from cardiac...
abc23.com
SCI Huntingdon Inmate Death
Authorities with the Department of Corrections say officials are investigating the death of an inmate at SCI Huntingdon. Investigators say 44-year-old Matthew Himmelright was found unresponsive in his cell around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. Authorities say life-saving measures were attempted and Himmelright was transported to Penn Highlands Huntingdon where he was pronounced dead approximately 30 minutes after he was initially found.
WJAC TV
DA: Sentencing delayed for Clearfield Co. man convicted of stabbing senior citizen
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Clearfield County District Attorney's office say the sentencing hearing has been delayed for man convicted of attempted murder in the stabbing of a senior citizen in 2020. Investigators say Robert Bailor, now age 49, was charged in August of 2020 for...
WJAC TV
State College man sentenced to max of 18 months for stealing checks from senior citizens
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — A State College man is headed to jail for being part of scheme that attempted to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from a group of senior citizens, but the prison sentence is far less than what prosecutors were asking for. When he was...
SCI Huntingdon inmate’s death under investigation, DOC says
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An inmate at SCI Huntingdon died Tuesday and his death is under investigation, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC). Matthew Himmelright, 44, was found unresponsive at about 5:58 a.m. in his cell in the prison’s residential treatment unit. Medical personnel was called and administered CPR to Himmelright, the DOC […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigate Indecent Exposure Incident
JEFFERSON/INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Punxsutawney were dispatched to investigate an incident of criminal trespassing and indecent exposure near Buffalo Lodge Road in Canoe Township, Indiana County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, December 7, the incident occurred around...
State College
Atherton crash was intentional, police say
STATE COLLEGE — Police believe a multi-vehicle crash that closed part of South Atherton Street on Dec. 6 was done intentionally. The driver has been charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors, including aggravated assault. According to a news release from the State College Police Department, Letra A. Renninger, 28,...
fox8tv.com
Fatal Union Twp. Accident
State Police in Huntingdon County say a 66-year-old man was killed this morning after being hit by a vehicle. He was a first responder on scene of a previous crash. Troopers say Kurt Keilhofer responded to a crash in the area of Hares Valley Road in Union Township this morning.
WJAC TV
PSP: Hopewell man accused of abusing 1-year-old boy; causing brain bleed
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Bedford County say a Hopewell man is behind bars following an investigation into suspected child abuse. According to the affidavit, troopers began investigating 38-year-old Anthony Plotts, in late July, after a 1-year-old child was taken to UPMC Bedford with a suspected brain bleed.
2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
Altoona teen accused of giving 12-year-old weed, assaulting father
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona teen was arrested after police said he assaulted a man who confronted him about giving weed to his 12-year-old child, according to charges filed. Police were called to UPMC Altoona on June 7, to find 17-year-old Skyler Miller-Dicken being combative with workers in the ER. After calming down and […]
WJAC TV
DA: State College man sentenced to less than 2 years in jail for 'branding' child
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Centre County District Attorney's office say a State College man has been sentenced to jail time for harming a child. Officials say Edward Walters, now age 28, was sentenced to serve 6 to 23.5 months in jail after pleading guilty to charges of simple assault and child endangerment.
WJAC TV
Fire Chief: 2 pets killed in Duncansville house fire
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Duncansville Fire Department say two animals were lost in a house fire Thursday afternoon in Duncansville. According to the Duncansville Fire Chief, crews arrived at the residence, located along the 16,000 block of Dunnings Highway, and observed heavy smoke coming from the second story of the home.
WJAC TV
Blair Co. inmate charged for spitting on nurse, police say
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Hollidaysburg Borough Police Department say an inmate at the Blair County Prison is facing new charges, accused of spitting on a nurse. Investigators say officers were dispatched to the prison on Nov. 27th for a report of an assault after a...
Contractor charged with home improvement fraud in Centre County, police say
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A home improvement fraud where police said a man was scammed out of thousands of dollars has led to charges filed in Centre County. Anthony Winkelman, 29, of Renovo, who worked for Wink’s Construction, was supposed to take about a month for work, but never started any, state police in Rockview […]
WJAC TV
Police: Altoona man accused of stealing bag of drugs from back of parked ambulance
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Blair County say an Altoona man is facing several charges after being accused of stealing a bag of medication from an ambulance that was parked at a local hospital. Police say on Monday, officials at UPMC Altoona received a report of a...
Man walked out of UPMC Altoona with bag of drugs, tried hiding at Wendy’s, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after allegedly grabbing a bag of drugs from UPMC Altoona and then trying to hide inside a Wendy’s restaurant right across the street, police report. According to UPMC Police, a man, later identified as 41-year-old Joshua Jenkins was seen on security cameras sneaking into an […]
Multiple crews sent to fire in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Several Bedford and Blair County fire departments responded to a fire in Osterburg. The fire was on Heritage Road. According to the Bedford County Department of Emergency Services, they received the call at 8:04 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. Imler Area Volunteer Fire Company was first to respond to the […]
Man charged with break-in of downtown Altoona Penn State building
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing several charges after police say he and two other juveniles broke into three buildings, one owned by Penn State. Timothy Shoeman, 22, was accused of the break-ins after officers received an anonymous tip that identified him as a suspect seen in security camera photos. Altoona police […]
Man charged in drug overdose death in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man that police say is known as “Bubbles” has been arrested and charged in a drug overdose death that happened over the summer, according to court documents. Troopers said they were called to a home in Woodward Township on July 13 where they found the body of James William […]
Comments / 0