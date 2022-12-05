ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
GV Wire

Great Wolf Lodge Resort, Waterpark to Break Ground Near Visalia Next Year

A new Great Wolf Lodge luxury resort planned for the south valley is expected to generate nearly $2 billion in economic output, Tulare County officials say. The nationwide family attraction is scheduled to break ground in late 2023 and open in the fall of 2025 at the southeast corner of Highway 99 and Caldwell Avenue.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Why health experts are concerned about ‘tripledemic’ in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Health officials in the Central Valley continue to share their concerns about the ‘tripledemic’ as flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Kaiser Permanente’s infectious disease expert Dee Lacy says while wearing masks and avoiding social gatherings kept people safe during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it also weakened […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Visalia, CA

If you’re looking for a change of scenery with pristine skies, easy access to forest excursions, and kid-friendly activities, look no further than Visalia, California. Visalia, one of California’s bustling communities in Tulare County, is proud of its setting in the foothills below the gorgeous Sierra Nevada mountain range.
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

"Retail Theft Summit" set to talk strategy on how to tackle theft across Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — We've seen thieves hit hardware stores, department stores, sporting goods stores, and mom-and-pop shops. No one is spared from retail thieves. The recent uprise in retail thefts in California prompted Fresno City Councilmember, and small business owner, Mike Karbassi to hold a "Retail Theft Summit" at Fresno City Hall.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Dog found in Clovis reunited with owner in Florida

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Clovis family now living in Florida has been reunited with their missing dog, officials with the Clovis Animal Services (CAS) announced on Tuesday. According to CAS, Angus, also known as Goosie, went missing a while ago in Tulare County when his owner’s vehicle broke down along Highway 99. The […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno retail theft summit with law enforcement

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – We have seen surveillance videos of brazen business thefts in the city of Fresno. Tuesday night, retailers and law enforcement got together at Fresno City Hall to tackle what’s being called an “ongoing epidemic.” “I think retailers are tired of it I think consumers are tired of it, I think people […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Life in prison for 2 shootings in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old man was sentenced to prison for two 2020 shootings on Thursday in a Tulare County Courtroom, according to the Tulare County District Attorney. The District Attorney says Myles Gonzales was sentenced to life in prison for two 2020 shootings. Around 4:55 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2020, the DA […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Fresno Woman Pleads Guilty to Over $300,000 in Pandemic Relief Fraud

December 5, 2022 - FRESNO, Calif. — Cecilia Aquino, 34, of Fresno, pleaded guilty on Friday to submitting fraudulent unemployment insurance claims in at least seven states. and submitting fraudulent applications for Small Business Administration (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loans using stolen identities during the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Christmas drone light show to light up Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new Christmas tradition is starting in Clovis this month using drone technology. Skye Dreams and Fresno Street Eats have announced their “Holi-Drone” event scheduled for December 6-8 at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds. This will be a one-of-a-kind light show that will feature over 100 drones. There will be light shows […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Why are flags flying at half-staff in Fresno today?

If you made a stop to the post office, the DMV or any other federal building on Wednesday, you may have noticed that flags are flying at half-staff. Flags are regularly lowered to half-staff (or half-mast, if you’re on a ship or a naval station) to commemorate important moments in American history or honor Americans […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Couple found dead in a Madera County home

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man and woman found dead in a Madera County home on were identified on Wednesday. Officials say the couple was 60-year-old Monty Bounds and 58-year-old Julie Bounds. The two had been married for approximately 10 years prior to their deaths. According to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday at […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Fossils to Falls: Oakhurst Trolley

To some, living in the shadows of Yosemite might seem like a lot to live up to. But the small town of Oakhurst doesn’t waste time trying to be something it’s not because it knows exactly what it has to offer – Exquisite views and hiking, comfort and community, and world-class eating and drinking, which our tour guide Brooke Smith helped us explore with the help of the Oakhurst Trolley.
OAKHURST, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy