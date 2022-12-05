Read full article on original website
GV Wire
Great Wolf Lodge Resort, Waterpark to Break Ground Near Visalia Next Year
A new Great Wolf Lodge luxury resort planned for the south valley is expected to generate nearly $2 billion in economic output, Tulare County officials say. The nationwide family attraction is scheduled to break ground in late 2023 and open in the fall of 2025 at the southeast corner of Highway 99 and Caldwell Avenue.
Where is Fresno on the list of the most sinful cities in the US?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Upon hearing the term “Sin City,” the first place that comes to mind is Las Vegas, known for being the place for high-end entertainment and excess. However, sins may be present everywhere in the US, and a recent study conducted by the personal finance company Wallethub proves it. The Wallethub survey […]
Housing Watch: Hotel Fresno transformed into affordable housing
The apartments are expected to be available for low-income families by the end of February.
Trails End residents receive final inspections in last day to meet code
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tuesday was the final day to bring units up to code at the former Trails End mobile home park – now been renamed La Hacienda Mobile Estates. Code enforcers worked to determine whether residents would be able to stay or if they would be evicted. It’s the latest chapter in the […]
Why health experts are concerned about ‘tripledemic’ in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Health officials in the Central Valley continue to share their concerns about the ‘tripledemic’ as flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Kaiser Permanente’s infectious disease expert Dee Lacy says while wearing masks and avoiding social gatherings kept people safe during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it also weakened […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Visalia, CA
If you’re looking for a change of scenery with pristine skies, easy access to forest excursions, and kid-friendly activities, look no further than Visalia, California. Visalia, one of California’s bustling communities in Tulare County, is proud of its setting in the foothills below the gorgeous Sierra Nevada mountain range.
KMPH.com
"Retail Theft Summit" set to talk strategy on how to tackle theft across Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — We've seen thieves hit hardware stores, department stores, sporting goods stores, and mom-and-pop shops. No one is spared from retail thieves. The recent uprise in retail thefts in California prompted Fresno City Councilmember, and small business owner, Mike Karbassi to hold a "Retail Theft Summit" at Fresno City Hall.
Dog found in Clovis reunited with owner in Florida
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Clovis family now living in Florida has been reunited with their missing dog, officials with the Clovis Animal Services (CAS) announced on Tuesday. According to CAS, Angus, also known as Goosie, went missing a while ago in Tulare County when his owner’s vehicle broke down along Highway 99. The […]
Fresno retail theft summit with law enforcement
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – We have seen surveillance videos of brazen business thefts in the city of Fresno. Tuesday night, retailers and law enforcement got together at Fresno City Hall to tackle what’s being called an “ongoing epidemic.” “I think retailers are tired of it I think consumers are tired of it, I think people […]
Fresno shelter sees increased need for resources during winter months
Fresno's Economic Opportunities Commissions, or EOC's Sanctuary Transitional Shelter has been helping locals in need of housing since 2017.
Life in prison for 2 shootings in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old man was sentenced to prison for two 2020 shootings on Thursday in a Tulare County Courtroom, according to the Tulare County District Attorney. The District Attorney says Myles Gonzales was sentenced to life in prison for two 2020 shootings. Around 4:55 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2020, the DA […]
goldrushcam.com
Fresno Woman Pleads Guilty to Over $300,000 in Pandemic Relief Fraud
December 5, 2022 - FRESNO, Calif. — Cecilia Aquino, 34, of Fresno, pleaded guilty on Friday to submitting fraudulent unemployment insurance claims in at least seven states. and submitting fraudulent applications for Small Business Administration (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loans using stolen identities during the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
Christmas drone light show to light up Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new Christmas tradition is starting in Clovis this month using drone technology. Skye Dreams and Fresno Street Eats have announced their “Holi-Drone” event scheduled for December 6-8 at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds. This will be a one-of-a-kind light show that will feature over 100 drones. There will be light shows […]
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
According to the Fresno Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Monday night in Fresno. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on Ashlan and Blythe Avenues.
Why are flags flying at half-staff in Fresno today?
If you made a stop to the post office, the DMV or any other federal building on Wednesday, you may have noticed that flags are flying at half-staff. Flags are regularly lowered to half-staff (or half-mast, if you’re on a ship or a naval station) to commemorate important moments in American history or honor Americans […]
Deputies investigating after person found dead in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating after a man was found deceased Wednesday morning. Deputies say they responded to the area of American and East avenues around 7:00 a.m. after calls from workers in the area reported a person on the side of the road. The cause […]
IDENTIFIED: Couple found dead in a Madera County home
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man and woman found dead in a Madera County home on were identified on Wednesday. Officials say the couple was 60-year-old Monty Bounds and 58-year-old Julie Bounds. The two had been married for approximately 10 years prior to their deaths. According to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday at […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Fossils to Falls: Oakhurst Trolley
To some, living in the shadows of Yosemite might seem like a lot to live up to. But the small town of Oakhurst doesn’t waste time trying to be something it’s not because it knows exactly what it has to offer – Exquisite views and hiking, comfort and community, and world-class eating and drinking, which our tour guide Brooke Smith helped us explore with the help of the Oakhurst Trolley.
