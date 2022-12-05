ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two Commanders players who may not play in the last four games

Four games remain in the 2022 season. Three of the four are home games against the Giants, Browns and Cowboys. The one road game is in San Franciso against the 49ers. As the season finale approaches, two Commanders players in particular might not actually play any in the four games for the Commanders. Much hope was placed in both players, yet there remains a good chance that head coach Ron Rivera may determine to not play either key figure.
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: Matt Araiza Announces Decision On His NFL Career

Matt Araiza disclosed his intention of playing in the NFL after the San Diego County District Attorney's Office decided not to file criminal charges against him and two former San Diego State teammates accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl last year. Following the District Attorney's announcement Wednesday, the former Buffalo...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

Odell Beckham should be upset that Cowboys leaked information about his knee

The Cowboys have a plan. They always do. As it relates to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., that plan currently isn’t doing Beckham any favors. He visited the Giants and the Bills. There were no leaks about their medical examination of Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in February. Then came the Cowboys. Then came the leaks.
The Spun

NFL Team That Leaked Jon Gruden's Emails Revealed

Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden remains locked in a legal battle against the NFL. That battle took an interesting turn on Thursday afternoon. Congress issued a 79-page report on the investigation into Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders organization. Among many things, the report revealed which NFL...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

What A's reportedly asked Cardinals for in Murphy trade talks

The St. Louis Cardinals found their Yadier Molina replacement in former Chicago Cub Willson Contreras via free agency on Wednesday, though they reportedly had their sights set on trading for Athletics catcher Sean Murphy first. But Oakland’s asking price of two major leaguers and a pitching prospect for its Gold...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Draymond reacts to rookie Mathurin yanking Steph's leg

Draymond Green has been notorious for his very outspoken, competitive nature over the course of his 11-year NBA career with the Warriors. His reputation hasn’t necessarily allowed him to have his way with NBA officials, who are not shy to blow the whistle when Green is on the floor.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Sirianni responds to Eagles-OBJ speculation

When asked about speculation linking the Eagles and free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni responded with high praise for his current wide receiver room. As the NFL awaits a decision from the three-time Pro Bowler, the Eagles were thrown into the mix on Wednesday morning...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports

Red Sox lose three pitchers in Rule 5 draft

Boston Red Sox pitching prospects were in demand during Wednesday's Rule 5 draft. Right-hander Thad Ward, the No. 23 ranked Red Sox prospect per SoxProspects.com, was selected by the Washington Nationals with the first pick. The 25-year-old sinkerballer posted a 2.28 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 13 minor-league starts (51.1 innings) last season, including seven starts with Double-A Portland.
BOSTON, MA
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 14 of 2022

It’s hard to believe we’ve already reached the final weeks of the NFL season. 2022 has been one of the wildest rides in recent memory that’s seen new forces emerge in the league, players explode out of nowhere, and some of the NFL’s surest bets plummet from the sky in astounding fashion.
Yardbarker

Bills Make Three Moves Release WR Marquez Stevenson

According to Chris Brown, the team is also adding defensive tackles C.J. Brewer and Cortez Broughton to their practice squad. Stevenson, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round out of Houston in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3.65 million with a $172,540 signing bonus.
NBC Sports

Baker Mayfield takes over as Rams' QB early vs. Raiders

While Baker Mayfield didn't start against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football, it wasn't long before he entered the game. After Los Angeles went three-and-out with John Wolford under center on its opening drive, Mayfield took over for the Rams' second series while facing an early 10-0 deficit.
NBC Sports

Eagles veteran defensive end reportedly going on IR

Eagles veteran defensive end Robert Quinn is reportedly heading to Injured Reserve. Quinn, 32, is having a scope on his injured knee this week and will be placed on IR, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported. According to NFL Network, there’s “optimism” Quinn will be able to return for the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL Team Is Projected To Have Embarrassing Crowd

Even when the Rams are at full strength, home fans have a tough time filling out SoFi Stadium. On Thursday night, a battered 3-9 Rams squad will welcome the Las Vegas Raiders for a primetime matchup. With neither Matthew Stafford nor Cooper Kupp scheduled to take the field, the fan projections for this game are looking pretty bleak.

