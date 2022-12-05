Read full article on original website
Two Commanders players who may not play in the last four games
Four games remain in the 2022 season. Three of the four are home games against the Giants, Browns and Cowboys. The one road game is in San Franciso against the 49ers. As the season finale approaches, two Commanders players in particular might not actually play any in the four games for the Commanders. Much hope was placed in both players, yet there remains a good chance that head coach Ron Rivera may determine to not play either key figure.
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
Russell-fly effect: Broncos drafted a great CB in Patrick Surtain, and it sunk the franchise
Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II is a marvelous player. Before the end of his second season he's already one of the best young defensive players in football. Pro Football Focus' grades have Surtain ranked as the ninth-best cornerback in football, and that seems low. He has shut down some of the best receivers in football. He's a star.
Look: Matt Araiza Announces Decision On His NFL Career
Matt Araiza disclosed his intention of playing in the NFL after the San Diego County District Attorney's Office decided not to file criminal charges against him and two former San Diego State teammates accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl last year. Following the District Attorney's announcement Wednesday, the former Buffalo...
NBC Sports
Odell Beckham should be upset that Cowboys leaked information about his knee
The Cowboys have a plan. They always do. As it relates to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., that plan currently isn’t doing Beckham any favors. He visited the Giants and the Bills. There were no leaks about their medical examination of Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in February. Then came the Cowboys. Then came the leaks.
atozsports.com
Adam Schefter confirms suspicion regarding the decision to fire Jon Robinson
In a move that surprised many around the league, the Tennessee Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday morning. The move comes two days after the Titans fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 35-10 in a game dominated by former Titan A.J. Brown. It was an embarrassing afternoon in Philadelphia...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 14: Chargers are shocking, Eagles are flocking, more best bets
Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season is upon us, and we are down to the last month of the regular season. As teams jockey for the playoffs, things are heating up as a slip up here, or there can lead to losing home-field advantage or, worse, being left out of the festivities altogether.
NFL Team That Leaked Jon Gruden's Emails Revealed
Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden remains locked in a legal battle against the NFL. That battle took an interesting turn on Thursday afternoon. Congress issued a 79-page report on the investigation into Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders organization. Among many things, the report revealed which NFL...
NBC Sports
What A's reportedly asked Cardinals for in Murphy trade talks
The St. Louis Cardinals found their Yadier Molina replacement in former Chicago Cub Willson Contreras via free agency on Wednesday, though they reportedly had their sights set on trading for Athletics catcher Sean Murphy first. But Oakland’s asking price of two major leaguers and a pitching prospect for its Gold...
NBC Sports
Draymond reacts to rookie Mathurin yanking Steph's leg
Draymond Green has been notorious for his very outspoken, competitive nature over the course of his 11-year NBA career with the Warriors. His reputation hasn’t necessarily allowed him to have his way with NBA officials, who are not shy to blow the whistle when Green is on the floor.
Colorado Sunshine: Feeling lucky? Test the Broncos' 50-50 at Chiefs game Sunday
The Broncos probably won't go home with a win, but you could go home with close to $50,000. The Denver Broncos Foundation is the beneficiary of the 50-50 raffle Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. The previous raffle, at the Raiders game, closed at $45,995. Half the pot goes...
Al Michaels Is Not a Fan of the Rams’ P.A. Announcer
Amazon Prime's play-by-play guy calls out SoFi Stadium’s chant on TNF.
NBC Sports
Sirianni responds to Eagles-OBJ speculation
When asked about speculation linking the Eagles and free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni responded with high praise for his current wide receiver room. As the NFL awaits a decision from the three-time Pro Bowler, the Eagles were thrown into the mix on Wednesday morning...
NBC Sports
Red Sox lose three pitchers in Rule 5 draft
Boston Red Sox pitching prospects were in demand during Wednesday's Rule 5 draft. Right-hander Thad Ward, the No. 23 ranked Red Sox prospect per SoxProspects.com, was selected by the Washington Nationals with the first pick. The 25-year-old sinkerballer posted a 2.28 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 13 minor-league starts (51.1 innings) last season, including seven starts with Double-A Portland.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 14 of 2022
It’s hard to believe we’ve already reached the final weeks of the NFL season. 2022 has been one of the wildest rides in recent memory that’s seen new forces emerge in the league, players explode out of nowhere, and some of the NFL’s surest bets plummet from the sky in astounding fashion.
Yardbarker
Bills Make Three Moves Release WR Marquez Stevenson
According to Chris Brown, the team is also adding defensive tackles C.J. Brewer and Cortez Broughton to their practice squad. Stevenson, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round out of Houston in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3.65 million with a $172,540 signing bonus.
NBC Sports
Baker Mayfield takes over as Rams' QB early vs. Raiders
While Baker Mayfield didn't start against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football, it wasn't long before he entered the game. After Los Angeles went three-and-out with John Wolford under center on its opening drive, Mayfield took over for the Rams' second series while facing an early 10-0 deficit.
NBC Sports
Eagles veteran defensive end reportedly going on IR
Eagles veteran defensive end Robert Quinn is reportedly heading to Injured Reserve. Quinn, 32, is having a scope on his injured knee this week and will be placed on IR, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported. According to NFL Network, there’s “optimism” Quinn will be able to return for the...
NBC Sports
Joe Mixon: As much as I wanted to contribute, Bengals made the best decision for everybody
Joe Mixon is set to return to play on Sunday after missing the last two games with a concussion. The Bengals have been OK without him, in part due to Samaje Perine‘s strong play. He rushed for 164 yards and caught 10 passes for 84 yards in those two contests.
Look: NFL Team Is Projected To Have Embarrassing Crowd
Even when the Rams are at full strength, home fans have a tough time filling out SoFi Stadium. On Thursday night, a battered 3-9 Rams squad will welcome the Las Vegas Raiders for a primetime matchup. With neither Matthew Stafford nor Cooper Kupp scheduled to take the field, the fan projections for this game are looking pretty bleak.
