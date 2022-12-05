Read full article on original website
Orange Park man arrested for domestic violence after being found hiding in closet, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Missing: Clay County Sheriff’s Office seeks community help in finding 15-year-old Middleburg boyZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Family-friendly holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine this weekendDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Free event celebrates opening of new Baptist Clay Medical Campus with food trucks, giveaways, toursZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Fleming Island restaurant receives fine; Orange Park restaurants cited for violationsDon JohnsonFleming Island, FL
Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age
College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
Randy Moss says Peyton Manning is to blame for the two not playing together at Tennessee
Peyton Manning and Randy Moss were two of the biggest college football stars of 1990s. In fact, the two were finalists for the Heisman Trophy during the 1997 season at Tennessee and Marshall, respectively, but they could have been teammates in Knoxville, if not for some ill-timed tardiness. Moss joined...
Rams claim Baker Mayfield off waivers: Former Panthers QB on his way to Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Rams are adding a quarterback to their roster, as they have claimed former Carolina Panthers signal-caller Baker Mayfield, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson. The former No. 1 overall pick of the Cleveland Browns was released by Carolina on Monday after just seven games played with the Panthers. Per NFL Media, Carolina is now off the hook for the $1.4 million the quarterback was owed.
Giants' Brian Daboll vows to have 'private conversations' after several players vent about playing time
Giants coach Brian Daboll is dealing with a lot right now: fan pushback on conservative play-calling at the end of Week 13, uncertain playoff chances after a tie with the Commanders, and now disgruntled players in his own locker room. At least two players, linebacker Tae Crowder and cornerback Rodarius Williams, took to Twitter after Sunday's game seemingly to vent about reduced playing time. In response, Daboll has pledged to conduct some "private conversations," per the New York Post.
Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who was Badgers' interim coach, says he won't return in 2023
Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard announced Tuesday that he will not return to the Badgers' staff for the 2023 season as the program transitions to a new regime under Luke Fickell. Leonhard guided Wisconsin to a 4-3 mark over the final seven games of the regular season while serving as interim coach following the firing of Paul Chryst after a 2-3 start to the season.
2022 CBS Sports All-America team: Big Ten dominates list with Ohio State holding most selections
With the 2022 season in the books, our panel of college football experts were faced with plenty of difficult decisions when convening to select the 2022 CBS Sports / 247Sports All-America team. Experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports joined forces once again to honor the players who shined the brightest on the gridiron over the last three months.
Texas A&M recruiting: Rueben Owens, No. 1 RB for 2023, commits to Aggies after decommitting from Louisville
The nation's top running back is headed to College Station after a high-profile decommitment from Louisville. Four-star Rueben Owens committed to Texas A&M on Wednesday night, just hours after he flipped from Louisville in wake of former Purdue coach Jeff Brohm finalizing a deal to become the new coach of the Cardinals.
Raiders' Derek Carr: Underwhelms in upset loss
Carr completed 11 of 20 passes for 137 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the Raiders' 17-16 loss to the Rams on Thursday night. He also rushed four times for 11 yards. Carr's lackluster stat line underscores how difficult a night it was for the Raiders' air attack,...
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Designated to return from IR
Maddox (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday. The Eagles have now opened a 21-day practice window for Maddox to return to the active roster following his stint on IR with a hamstring injury. The cornerback has missed the team's last four games and appears unlikely to be available for Sunday's matchup with the Giants. Maddox has produced 27 tackles, three pass deflections, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over six games this year.
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Practicing again
Pittsburgh designated Boswell (groin) for return from injured reserve Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Boswell has evidently shown enough progress in his recovery from the right groin injury that has sidelined him since Week 8 to resume practicing, but it's unclear if he'll be cleared to rejoin the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens. The Steelers have a 21-day window to evaluate Boswell for a return to the roster, so the team can wait until late December to decide whether to activate him or keep him on IR for the rest of the season. Matthew Wright has served as the Steelers' kicker in the past four games, converting 12 of 14 field-goal tries and all seven of his extra-point attempts.
Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Not seen at practice
Moore (groin) doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Coming out of a bye week, Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday that he hopes Moore can return for Monday's game against New England. The Cardinals will release their first official injury report Thursday, giving Moore three additional chances to practice before the game. Greg Dortch (thumb) could fill in as the No. 3 receiver if Moore isn't ready to face the Patriots.
Falcons' Jalen Mayfield: Practice window expires
Mayfield (back) reverted back to IR on Thursday after his practice window's expiration, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Mayfield will spend the rest of the season on IR after the Falcons failed to activate him within his 21-day practice window. The veteran started 16 games at left guard for Atlanta last season, so with Chuma Edoga (knee) dealing with injury, Mayfield's presence could have been a legitimate boost.
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: No practice Wednesday
Goodwin (hand) didn't practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Goodwin missed some time this past Sunday at the Rams with a hand injury, which continues to bother him. He still was able to play through it, making his only catch, a 17-yard gain, on the snap before DK Metcalf's game-winning touchdown. With no activity to begin Week 14 prep, Goodwin's status bears watching as the week continues to get a sense of his availability ahead of Sunday's game versus the Panthers.
College football coaching carousel: Ranking best Power Five jobs available after Louisville opens
Only two Power Five jobs remain open in the 2022 cycle after five programs made hires to move the coaching carousel along. Louisville coach Scott Satterfield opted to jump over to Cincinnati after four seasons with the Cardinals, while Colorado's hire of Deion Sanders became one of the most high-profile acquisitions of the cycle. Former College Football Playoff coach Luke Fickell left Cincinnati to take over at Wisconsin.
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Looking good in practice
Offensive coordinator Greg Roman noted Thursday that Dobbins (knee) "is looking good" in his second week of practice since being designated to return from IR, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. "I really think that time off and what he was able to take care is going to make a big...
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: Practice absence confirmed
Foreman (foot/ribs) didn't practice Wednesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. Foreman said he's dealing with injuries to his foot and ribs coming out of Carolina's Week 13 bye, but he tentatively expects to play in Sunday's game at Seattle. It's worth noting that he was rested on some Wednesdays previously after handling large workloads, so there shouldn't be much concern about his availability against the Seahawks so long as he returns to practice Thursday.
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Added to injury report
Higgins (hamstring) was listed as limited at practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Higgins practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Bengals' injury report is notable and could be indicative of an in-practice setback Thursday. Added context regarding Higgins' status for Sunday's game against the Browns will arrive no later than Friday, but if he ends up out or limited this weekend, Trenton Irwin would be a candidate to see added snaps Week 14 alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd.
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Skips practice Tuesday
Ingram (toe) didn't partake in Tuesday's practice session, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. Ingram hasn't played in four straight games since suffering a toe sprain Nov. 25 versus the Grizzlies. His absence from Tuesday's practice certainly doesn't present much optimism he will rejoin the action Wednesday, though the injury report released later in the day should provide a better evaluation of his potential availability.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Efficiency issues persist
McCollum closed with eight points (3-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 104-98 win over the Pistons. McCollum has scored less than 10 points in all three games since returning after missing time due to the league's health and safety protocols. The star guard also posted his second-highest turnover tally of the season while picking up four fouls in Thursday's win. Fantasy managers should expect McCollum to take time to work back up to speed, as he is 8-of-33 from the field in his last three contests.
Marlon Davidson: Visits with Niners
The 49ers hosted Davidson (knee) for a tryout Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. San Francisco could consider Davidson as an option to make up for the extended absence of Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral). The 2020 second-round pick has consistently dealt with injury during the early stages of his NFL career.
