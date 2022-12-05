Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
WacoTrib.com
5 in W.Va. charged with federal pandemic-related fraud
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Five people in West Virginia are facing indictments on federal fraud charges related to COVID-19 aid programs. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld says one case alleges false statements about the finances of and number of employees at the Lebanese Restaurant & Bakery, the Wheeling Wine Festival, the West Virginia Hockey League and the Wheeling Hockey Association in order to seek CARES Act funding in amounts of $10,000 per organization.
WacoTrib.com
Suburban St. Louis man shot and killed by police detective
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — A man was shot and killed in suburban St. Louis after he charged at police detectives who were trying to arrest him, St. Louis County officials said. Maryland Heights detectives had been searching for the 48-year-old man on Wednesday in connection with several crimes...
WacoTrib.com
Execution warrant sought for an Arizona death row inmate
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday requested the state Supreme Court issue a warrant of execution for death row inmate Aaron Gunches. The 51-year-old Gunches was originally sentenced to death in 2008. He’s one of 21 death row inmates who have exhausted their appeals.
WacoTrib.com
March trial set in Vermont for mall kidnapping
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A man charged with kidnapping a woman and her child from a mall in New Hampshire and then bringing them to Vermont in 2019 is expected to go on trial in March. Everett Simpson has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges. Police say Simpson...
WacoTrib.com
Warrant: FedEx driver accused of killing 7-year-old in Texas confessed to strangling her after hitting her with van
DALLAS (AP) — Warrant: FedEx driver accused of killing 7-year-old in Texas confessed to strangling her after hitting her with van. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WacoTrib.com
Sheriff: Gunfire by SC facility not linked to NC shooting
RIDGEWAY, S.C. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say they have found no evidence linking gunshots near a Duke Energy facility in South Carolina to earlier gunfire at North Carolina electric substations that cost thousands of customers their power, though multiple state and federal agencies continue to investigate. Kevin Wheeler,...
WacoTrib.com
Tennessee state library to display historic portrait photos
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee State Library & Archives is displaying a new exhibit on portraits from its collection of over a million historic photographs. The library in Nashville says its exhibit named Tennesseans Through the Lens: Portrait Photography in Tennessee is free and open to the public.
WacoTrib.com
Kentucky leads the way in improving college completion rates
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky is at the head of the pack nationally for its improvements in six-year college completion rates, state higher education officials said. The six-year college completion rate in Kentucky increased by 1.1 percentage points, making it one of only five states to record gains of 1 percentage point or more, the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education said in a news release Thursday.
WacoTrib.com
Ross picked for top post in Tennessee National Guard
Gov. Bill Lee has picked Brigadier General Warner A. Ross II to lead the Tennessee National Guard. A governor’s office news release says Ross will serve as adjutant general and commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Military beginning Jan. 21. He will replace Major General Jeff Holmes, who will...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Kentucky
Bowling Green Daily News. December 4, 2022. Editorial: Minton guided high court through difficult times with integrity. Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr., a Bowling Green resident, has only a few weeks left in his role. He is retiring and leaving a court system he guided through difficult times.
WacoTrib.com
Kentucky officials add construction management scholarship
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials have introduced a new construction management scholarship for students to attend any of five state schools. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the scholarship is available to students focusing on a four-year construction management degree who attend Northern Kentucky University, Eastern Kentucky University, Western Kentucky University, Morehead State University or Murray State University.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: West Virginia
Charleston Gazette Mail. December 2, 2022. It looks as if Jimbo TV has been renewed for a fourth season. Gov. Jim Justice says he’s lifting the state of emergency, in place since 2020 because of COVID-19, at the beginning of the new year, but he’s going to continue to do his televised briefings.
WacoTrib.com
State treasurer returns $150 million in unclaimed property
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball said her office has returned $150 million in unclaimed property during her tenure. “Through my staff’s diligent effort, we were able to return this record amount and return money to the rightful owners,” Ball said. Ball, a Republican and...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Florida
Sun Sentinel. December 3, 2022. Editorial: Lax Florida sex trafficking laws pose grave danger to kids. In a four-part series and a podcast, the Sun Sentinel’s investigation team has laid out the results of a year-long investigation of child sex trafficking in Florida and exposed how lax state laws and a privatized foster care system not only fail to prevent this most vile of crimes, but in fact encourage it.
WacoTrib.com
Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont's Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
WacoTrib.com
Observers in Waco say US headed for recession, Texas may weather storm
Recession is coming, but Texas and Waco may weather the economic storm better than other areas, said Sandeep Mazumder, dean of Baylor University’s Hankamer School of Business, during a forecasting conference the school hosted Thursday. More than 200 people attended the event presented by the Greater Waco Chamber of...
WacoTrib.com
$9M Vermont program will help weatherize drafty homes
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A new $9 million state program will help moderate-income Vermonters make their homes more energy efficient by allowing people to pay for weatherization projects in their utility bills, officials said Wednesday. The Weatherization Repayment Assistance Program will allow people to pay for weatherization projects like...
WacoTrib.com
West Virginia moves ahead on $10M broadband project
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says construction is starting on a $10 million broadband project that aims to connect more than 2,100 additional homes and business across the state. A news release from Justice’s office says the Republican signed West Virginia’s Line Extension Advancement and...
WacoTrib.com
Smokies national park finishes rules for air tours
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials say they have finished a plan that establishes rules for touring the park by air. A news release says the plan allows up to 946 air tours annually on six routes over the park and up to a half-mile outside the park’s boundary at an altitude above 2,600 feet.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: South Carolina
Post and Courier. December 5, 2022. Editorial: SC Ports Authority should pursue its worthy goal of becoming the greenest port. Nestled down in our recent news report on the S.C. State Ports Authority’s creation of 22 acres of salt marsh along Drum Island was a very important and hopeful morsel: President and CEO Barbara Melvin noted the agency aims to become “the greenest port in the Southeast.”
Comments / 0