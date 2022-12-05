Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Teams More Deserving Of The No. 1 Pick Than The PiratesIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Pennsylvania this YearTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Related
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: No timeline for return
Pietrangelo (personal) doesn't have a timeline for his return, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. He's no longer listed on the Golden Knights' roster, per the NHL media site, indicating he's been placed on the non-roster list. At this point it's probably safe to assume Pietrangelo will miss...
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Pounds empty net in Philly
Ovechkin scored two empty-net goals and compiled eight shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers. Carter Hart denied all six Ovechkin shots he faced, but the Capitals captain capitalized after the Flyers pulled their goalie. Just like that, Ovechkin's sitting at 15 goals through 28 games, putting him on pace to top 40 for the 13th time in his illustrious career.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Three-game point streak
Kucherov picked up an assist Thursday in a 5-2 win over Nashville. He's on a modest three-game, three-point streak (one goal, two assists), but has just one goal in his last eight contests. Kucherov remains in the league's top-five scorers with 38 points and the helper pushes him into a tie with the Rangers' Artemi Panarin for second on the assist list, one apple behind Connor McDavid (28).
CBS Sports
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Heads to AHL
Dell was returned to AHL San Jose on Tuesday. Dell allowed seven goals on 68 shots en route to a 0-2-0 record during his NHL stint with the Sharks. In a corresponding move, the team brought up goaltender Eetu Makiniemi on Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Practicing again
Pittsburgh designated Boswell (groin) for return from injured reserve Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Boswell has evidently shown enough progress in his recovery from the right groin injury that has sidelined him since Week 8 to resume practicing, but it's unclear if he'll be cleared to rejoin the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens. The Steelers have a 21-day window to evaluate Boswell for a return to the roster, so the team can wait until late December to decide whether to activate him or keep him on IR for the rest of the season. Matthew Wright has served as the Steelers' kicker in the past four games, converting 12 of 14 field-goal tries and all seven of his extra-point attempts.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Cole Tucker: Catches on with Colorado
Tucker agreed Wednesday with the Rockies on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to big-league spring training, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Tucker will move on to the third organization of his career after previous stops with Pittsburgh and Arizona. He elected free agency this offseason after the Diamondbacks previously cast him off their 40-man roster in July. The 26-year-old utility man finished this past season at Triple-A Reno, where he slashed .237/.297/.325 with two home runs and four stolen bases over 128 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Reds' Silvino Bracho: Joining Cincinnati
Bracho agreed to a minor-league contract with the Reds on Thursday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training. Bracho was let go by Atlanta in November and will now have a chance to secure a roster spot in Cincinnati. The 30-year-old appeared in three big-league games in 2022 and spent most of the campaign at the Triple-A level, where he had a 2.67 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 70:10 K:BB across 57.1 innings.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Cleared for 5-on-5 work
Rubio (knee) was granted clearance to do more 5-on-5 work after his most recent meeting with the medical team, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports. Rubio is clearly taking steps toward a return, but the team hasn't set a timetable yet. Even when he eventually retakes the floor, Rubio will likely slowly ramp up his playing time following an ACL injury that required surgery and extensive rehab. When Rubio is cleared for full practice and contact, it should signal that he's nearing his 2022-23 debut.
Comments / 0