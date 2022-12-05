Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Written Off Television After Attack On WWE RAW
Matt Riddle and Elias were set to face off against The Usos last night on Monday Night RAW for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, before the show could begin, The Bloodline attacked Elias, taking him out of the match. Then Riddle was able to find a last minute partner in Kevin Owens.
wrestlingrumors.net
Current Wrestling Star Announces He Is Battling Cancer
That’s terrible. Wrestlers have all kinds problems to deal with on a day to day basis and you never know how things are going to go with their careers. At the same time, there are other issues that can come up outside of the ring which can be far more devastating. Now a young star has revealed a horrible situation, but things might already be taking a step in the right direction.
stillrealtous.com
Ronda Rousey Explains Major Botch During Title Match At Survivor Series
The annual WWE Survivor Series premium live event recently took place from Boston, and Ronda Rousey put her SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line when she defended the belt against Shotzi. The match received a lot of criticism from the fans and one spot in particular seemed to get...
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Shows Off Swole Bicep In New Fan Photo
Cody Rhodes has been absent from view after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in June, but a new fan photograph posted to Twitter finds a buff Rhodes in an impressive bicep display. WWE announced that Rhodes incurred a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a "Raw" match with Seth Rollins...
nodq.com
WWE star teases a character change/makeover heading into 2023
As seen during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match. Bayley will face Alexa Bliss on next week’s RAW to determine Bianca Belair’s next challenger for the RAW women’s title. Following her loss, Asuka started...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Austin Theory Apologized After Match On WWE Raw
Austin Theory was reportedly "very apologetic" in the backstage area for botching a top rope hurricanrana spot during his Unites States Championship defense against Mustafa Ali on this week's "WWE Raw" in Washington, D.C. According to Fightful Select, "there was no heat" between Theory and Ali for the mistimed spot,...
Valeria Loureda’s Cheeky Instagram Celebrates Becoming WWE's First Cuban American Woman
Hot girls in MMA (or any line of work) tend to get a lot of attention, and it's not hard to understand why: it's because attractive people sell, regardless of the product you're shilling. It can be waist trainers on Instagram or tickets to a mixed martial arts event where someone is going to be on the receiving end of a beatdown.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (12/9/22)
WWE SmackDown will air live on FOX tonight from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will return to his hometown for a birthday celebration on SmackDown. Today is the 54th birthday of the former World Heavyweight Champion. The main event for tonight has been announced as Sheamus and Butch vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, with the titles on the line. Butch is filling in for Drew McIntyre, who is unable to compete due to a medical condition.
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Says Brock Lesnar Was Tired Of Being Broke Before Joining WWE
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. In his two runs with WWE, Lesnar has managed to become one of the wealthiest pro wrestlers in the history of the business. However, it was not always like this for Lesnar. Jim...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Big Man Believes He's The One To Beat Roman Reigns
WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has had an incredible two years atop the WWE, dominating the main event scene with the longest title reign of the modern era. The iconic reign for "The Tribal Chief" started in 2020, when he won the Universal Championship from two stars who would soon after be released from the company: Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.
wrestlinginc.com
Rumored Bray Wyatt Stable Members Spotted In Crowd During WWE NXT
Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous were spotted sitting in the crowd during the 12/6 episode of "WWE NXT." According to PWInsider, the former ROH stars are presently in Orlando, Florida as part of the ongoing WWE Performance Center tryouts. As noted earlier, former NWA and AEW star Kylie Rae and former MLW star KC Navarro are also participating in the tryouts that will continue through the end of the week.
wrestlinginc.com
Dominik Mysterio Teases The Judgment Day Invading WWE SmackDown
Things have not been the same in the Mysterio household since WWE Clash at the Castle in September when Dominik turned on his father Rey. Dominik aligned with The Judgment Day and has since begun an on-screen romantic relationship with Rhea Ripley. Following the betrayal, Triple H allowed Rey to move from "Raw" to "SmackDown" to avoid further conflict. Unfortunately, that didn't stop the new couple when they invaded the Mysterio family's Thanksgiving dinner, and it may not stop them from invading the blue brand either.
stillrealtous.com
Tony Khan Reveals Real Reason Why William Regal Is Leaving AEW
Everyone’s been talking about William Regal as of late as it was reported that Regal is leaving AEW to return to WWE. During the ROH Final Battle media call Tony Khan addressed the situation and he noted that Regal wants to return to WWE so that he can work with his son NXT wrestler Charlie Dempsey.
wrestletalk.com
Veteran Inks Multi-Year Contract With IMPACT Wrestling
A veteran has inked a multi-year contract with IMPACT Wrestling. John Skyler is a 15-year veteran of the squared circle and has worked for various promotions. In 2022, Skyler has seen his most exposure with appearances for IMPACT and NJPW STRONG. Speaking with The Angle Podcast, Skyler revealed that he...
papermag.com
Chloe George Bares All in Track-by-Track Breakdown of 'Penny'
Chloe George, the Bay Area-born and LA-based artist known for her vulnerable and relatable lyrics, is back with more music — leaving us wondering again if she crawled into our brains for songwriting inspiration. "In the past year, I realized how scared I was of true connection with other...
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On WWE Raw Return Being Kept Secret
You never know what’s going to happen on Monday Night Raw, and this week Mustafa Ali challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Unfortunately for Mustafa Ali his opportunity to become champion came to a screeching halt as Dolph Ziggler made his surprise return and attacked Austin Theory which caused the match to end in a disqualification.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Possible Surprise Return At WWE Royal Rumble
That’s kind of the point of the match. We are about a month and a half away from the Royal Rumble and that means it is time to start putting together possible names for the match. While there is already one official entrant for the men’s Royal Rumble in Kofi Kingston, there are several spots left to be filled. Now we are seeing some speculation about another potential entrant.
wrestlinginc.com
Drew Gulak Makes Surprise Appearance During Match On WWE NXT
"WWE SmackDown" superstar Drew Gulak has not been seen in "NXT" since he lost the Cruiserweight Championship to Lio Rush in late 2019 after "205 Live" was incorporated into "NXT". However, he has now re-surfaced on the brand for the first time in three years. During the December 6 edition...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Takes Another Shot At Kenny Omega
A WWE star has taken another opportunity to throw shade at AEW star, Kenny Omega tonight (December 6) or perhaps just his superfans. Last week, WWE NXT star Edris Enofe threw shade at AEW star Kenny Omega while celebrating Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s Championship reign. Enofe tweeted that...
411mania.com
Braun Strowman On His 2021 WWE Release, Potentially Competing In Elimination Chamber
Braun Strowman is looking to potentially compete in the Elimination Chamber in February, and he recently talked about his history in the match, his 2021 release from WWE and more. Strowman spoke with the Toronto Sun promoting Elimination Chamber taking place in Montreal in February, and you can see a couple of highlights below:
Comments / 1