CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Cowboys' Micah Parsons says OBJ told him he could be ready to play in 5 weeks
New layers have been added to the 2022 NFL season's "Will they or won't they?" saga between three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said at his media availability Wednesday (via The Athletic) that Beckham told him he could be ready to play in five weeks, a timeline that would put him on track to play on Super Wild Card Weekend, the first round of the NFL playoffs.
CBS Sports
Randy Moss says Peyton Manning is to blame for the two not playing together at Tennessee
Peyton Manning and Randy Moss were two of the biggest college football stars of 1990s. In fact, the two were finalists for the Heisman Trophy during the 1997 season at Tennessee and Marshall, respectively, but they could have been teammates in Knoxville, if not for some ill-timed tardiness. Moss joined...
CBS Sports
Rams claim Baker Mayfield off waivers: Former Panthers QB on his way to Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Rams are adding a quarterback to their roster, as they have claimed former Carolina Panthers signal-caller Baker Mayfield, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson. The former No. 1 overall pick of the Cleveland Browns was released by Carolina on Monday after just seven games played with the Panthers. Per NFL Media, Carolina is now off the hook for the $1.4 million the quarterback was owed.
Ravens — Steelers Week 14 Predictions
The predictions are mixed for the Ravens and Steelers matchup in Week 14. Here's the Roundup.
CBS Sports
Matt Ryan, ex-Lakers shooter and DoorDash Driver, signs two-way deal with Timberwolves, per report
Matt Ryan certainly didn't need to wait long to find a new job. Only a week after getting waived by the Los Angeles Lakers, the undrafted sharpshooter and fan-favorite has landed a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski. Ryan was one...
CBS Sports
Raiders' Derek Carr: Underwhelms in upset loss
Carr completed 11 of 20 passes for 137 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the Raiders' 17-16 loss to the Rams on Thursday night. He also rushed four times for 11 yards. Carr's lackluster stat line underscores how difficult a night it was for the Raiders' air attack,...
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: No practice Wednesday
Goodwin (hand) didn't practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Goodwin missed some time this past Sunday at the Rams with a hand injury, which continues to bother him. He still was able to play through it, making his only catch, a 17-yard gain, on the snap before DK Metcalf's game-winning touchdown. With no activity to begin Week 14 prep, Goodwin's status bears watching as the week continues to get a sense of his availability ahead of Sunday's game versus the Panthers.
CBS Sports
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Looking good in practice
Offensive coordinator Greg Roman noted Thursday that Dobbins (knee) "is looking good" in his second week of practice since being designated to return from IR, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. "I really think that time off and what he was able to take care is going to make a big...
CBS Sports
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Practicing again
Pittsburgh designated Boswell (groin) for return from injured reserve Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Boswell has evidently shown enough progress in his recovery from the right groin injury that has sidelined him since Week 8 to resume practicing, but it's unclear if he'll be cleared to rejoin the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens. The Steelers have a 21-day window to evaluate Boswell for a return to the roster, so the team can wait until late December to decide whether to activate him or keep him on IR for the rest of the season. Matthew Wright has served as the Steelers' kicker in the past four games, converting 12 of 14 field-goal tries and all seven of his extra-point attempts.
CBS Sports
Giants' Richie James: Still limited at practice
James (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. James appears to be dealing with the same knee issue that capped him to two limited sessions last week, but he still was able to suit up this past Sunday against the Commanders and turn a 52 percent snap share into three catches (on three targets) for 20 yards. Assuming he makes more progress as Week 14 prep ensues, James may enter the weekend without a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Titans' John Reid: Signs with Titans
The Titans signed Reid to their active roster off the Falcons practice squad Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. While Tennessee cornerbacks Caleb Farley (back), Kristian Fulton (groin), Elijah Molden (groin) and Chris Jackson (undisclosed) are all currently nursing injuries, the team brought in Reid from Atlanta's practice squad Tuesday for some extra secondary insurance. The 26-year-old has yet to suit up for an NFL game this season after having played a combined 24 games for Houston and Seattle across the last two campaigns.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Nick Bolton: Gigantic outing in loss
Bolton logged 16 tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Bengals. Bolton set a new career high while once again playing every defensive snap in this resounding Week 14 performance. The second-year linebacker has been the Chiefs' top tacker this season, so, with the team's defense unable to get off the field for much of the game, this resounding production followed. Bolton has now logged double-digit stops in each of the last three games, and he currently ranks as the league's fifth-leading tackler (122) through 13 weeks. However, he might not see as many tackling opportunities if the Broncos' stumbling offense fails to establish any consistency versus Kansas City in Week 14.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Added to injury report
Higgins (hamstring) was listed as limited at practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Higgins practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Bengals' injury report is notable and could be indicative of an in-practice setback Thursday. Added context regarding Higgins' status for Sunday's game against the Browns will arrive no later than Friday, but if he ends up out or limited this weekend, Trenton Irwin would be a candidate to see added snaps Week 14 alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd.
NFL Draft Profile: D’Shawn Jamison, Cornerback, Texas Longhorns
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Texas CB D’Shawn Jamison
CBS Sports
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: Practice absence confirmed
Foreman (foot/ribs) didn't practice Wednesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. Foreman said he's dealing with injuries to his foot and ribs coming out of Carolina's Week 13 bye, but he tentatively expects to play in Sunday's game at Seattle. It's worth noting that he was rested on some Wednesdays previously after handling large workloads, so there shouldn't be much concern about his availability against the Seahawks so long as he returns to practice Thursday.
CBS Sports
Marlon Davidson: Visits with Niners
The 49ers hosted Davidson (knee) for a tryout Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. San Francisco could consider Davidson as an option to make up for the extended absence of Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral). The 2020 second-round pick has consistently dealt with injury during the early stages of his NFL career.
CBS Sports
Titans' Malik Willis: Plays in garbage time
Willis completed two of four passes for 16 yards in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Eagles. He also ran the ball once for eight yards. Willis entered the game almost exactly halfway through the fourth quarter with the Titans down 25 points. He primarily handed the ball off to Julius Chestnut, though he did connect with Dontrell Hilliard for a gain of 10 yards and C.J. Board for a gain of six yards. Willis will remain the backup to close the 2022 season unless Ryan Tannehill becomes unavailable.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Jalyn Armour-Davis: Won't return this season
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that Armour-Davis (hip) won't return from injured reserve in 2022, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Armour-Davis will apparently need to look forward to 2023 as he recovers from a hip injury that's kept him out of Baltimore's last three games. The rookie fourth-round pick logged six tackles and one pass defensed in 48 defensive snaps during his debut campaign.
CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Milano: Battling knee issue
Milano didn't participate in Wednesday's practice due to a knee issue, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Head coach Sean McDermott referred to Milano as day-to-day with the knee injury, which the linebacker presumably picked up during the Bills' Week 13 win over the Patriots last Thursday. Milano will have two more opportunities to get back on the practice field before the Bills decide whether he carries an injury designation into Sunday's contest against the Jets. Through 11 appearances on the season, Milano has tallied 67 tackles, six pass breakups, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and one touchdown.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Works off to side Thursday
Goedert (shoulder) was spotted working out off to the side at Thursday's practice, Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Since he's only missed three games thus far since being placed on injured reserve Nov. 16, Goedert won't be eligible to begin taking part in practice with the Eagles' healthy players until after Sunday's matchup with the Giants. Based on what he was able to do off to the side Thursday -- Tolentino notes that Goedert looked "very smooth" while running sprints and cutting around cones -- the tight end looks like he'll be ready to mix back into drills next week and potentially return from IR in advance of the Eagles' Dec. 18 game in Chicago. None of the Eagles' three tight ends (Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra and Tyree Jackson) have been overly involved in the passing attack in Goedert's absence the past three games; instead, No. 3 wideout Quez Watkins (shoulder) has been the main beneficiary of Goedert's vacated target volume.
