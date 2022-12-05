ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Omaha homeless shelter opens very own medical clinic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Like many of her neighbors at the Stephen Center, Marcia Butler uses her walker to get around. The Stephen Center is a shelter for individuals to overcome homelessness and addiction. Butler’s options for getting the medical care she needed were to walk outside in the cold...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Holly Days at the RiverFront returns on Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Holly Days at the RiverFront is returning on Saturday, December 10 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., according to a press release from MECA. Holiday showcase of singing, dancing, and music from various groups and organizations at the performance pavilion. Photo with the Grinch at...
OMAHA, NE
Fairfield Sun Times

Scatter Joy Acres finds new home amid country roads

The only sounds at the new location of Scatter Joy Acres are the crunch of gravel and the quiet murmuring of its menagerie of animals. No more sirens — and no more worries about thieves breaking the locks to steal equipment (or puppies). The popular animal sanctuary and petting...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Parents badly burned after saving children from Omaha house fire

OMAHA, Neb. — A house fire Tuesday night sent an Omaha family of six to the hospital. An Omaha police officer was also treated for smoke inhalation after the fire, near 28th Avenue and Vane Street. Crews reported four children were able to get out of the home before...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha dog breeder warns potential buyers of recent scams

A dog breeder in Omaha is warning families to watch out for red flags this holiday when it comes to buying a pet off the internet. The owner of Midwest Puppy tells KETV there were over a dozen people impacted by a recent scam that involved their legitimate business address. It all started with the calls.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

More than 30 years of Lincoln family history to stand in the Capitol for the holidays

Early Monday morning, the sound of chainsaws filled a quiet neighborhood in north Lincoln as state Capitol arborists cut down a nearly 40-foot blue spruce. Pine needles and trimmed-off branches littered the driveway outside the home of Simon Rezac as a crane lifted the tree into an awaiting trailer, which transported it to be displayed in the Capitol rotunda for the holidays.
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

DHHS to issue school lunch benefits due to pandemic losses

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will begin issuing summer Pandemic Electronic Transfer Benefits (P-EBT). The benefits will be issued to households with school-aged children eligible for free or reduced-price school meals who temporarily lost access to these meals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Lincoln woman wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mindi Fritton got the opportunity of a lifetime, getting a chance to participate in a show she’d watched since she was a child. Wednesday night, Mindi was featured on an episode of Wheel of Fortune as a contestant during a September 29th taping in Culver City.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska City cancels Friday classes due to illness

NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City Public Schools will be closed Friday, Dec. 9, due to an increase in illness among the students and staff. Superintendent Mark Fritch said the number of illnesses have increased each day this week. Fritch: “They have got to a point where it will...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Omaha schools staffer arrested

Shalton Fuentes, a barbecue restaurant owner on the island of Caye Caulker told 6 News that Scott worked for him — and also lived with him. Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. The Topeka man is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen of Omaha last month.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Cadaver dogs deployed in search for missing Omaha woman

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The search for Cari Allen has covered many areas in northwest Omaha and Douglas County — from a prairie to the landfill. And it’s not just law enforcement officers combing through brush and garbage. Another sort of searcher has been leading the way. Keeping...
OMAHA, NE

