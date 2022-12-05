Read full article on original website
Bellevue homeowner welcomes community participation in holiday tradition
The holiday season brings all the decorations. One homeowner in Bellevue wants the community to do more than just drive by and look, instead invites them to be a part of the tradition.
WOWT
Omaha nonprofit continues work after turning hotel into homeless shelter
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nonprofits on the front line fighting against homelessness, food insecurity, and other needs for the underserved are concerned about what the new year will bring. The concern is about funding and if there will be enough to help the growing number of people in need. What...
WOWT
Omaha homeless shelter opens very own medical clinic
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Like many of her neighbors at the Stephen Center, Marcia Butler uses her walker to get around. The Stephen Center is a shelter for individuals to overcome homelessness and addiction. Butler’s options for getting the medical care she needed were to walk outside in the cold...
fox42kptm.com
Holly Days at the RiverFront returns on Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Holly Days at the RiverFront is returning on Saturday, December 10 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., according to a press release from MECA. Holiday showcase of singing, dancing, and music from various groups and organizations at the performance pavilion. Photo with the Grinch at...
Fairfield Sun Times
Scatter Joy Acres finds new home amid country roads
The only sounds at the new location of Scatter Joy Acres are the crunch of gravel and the quiet murmuring of its menagerie of animals. No more sirens — and no more worries about thieves breaking the locks to steal equipment (or puppies). The popular animal sanctuary and petting...
Westside Community Schools to honor longtime educator this weekend
On Saturday, Westside Community Schools will dedicate the floor of the high school's main gym to Dr. Jim Tangdall — a longtime educator, coach and superintendent.
WOWT
Defunct Omaha area contractor promises refunds after not starting work
GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - Customers of a metro area contractor are angry that their home improvement projects won’t be done by the holidays. It’s also not the time of year for spending thousands of dollars more to hire someone else. The Levins like to entertain outdoors, but after...
KETV.com
Parents badly burned after saving children from Omaha house fire
OMAHA, Neb. — A house fire Tuesday night sent an Omaha family of six to the hospital. An Omaha police officer was also treated for smoke inhalation after the fire, near 28th Avenue and Vane Street. Crews reported four children were able to get out of the home before...
KETV.com
Omaha dog breeder warns potential buyers of recent scams
A dog breeder in Omaha is warning families to watch out for red flags this holiday when it comes to buying a pet off the internet. The owner of Midwest Puppy tells KETV there were over a dozen people impacted by a recent scam that involved their legitimate business address. It all started with the calls.
doniphanherald.com
More than 30 years of Lincoln family history to stand in the Capitol for the holidays
Early Monday morning, the sound of chainsaws filled a quiet neighborhood in north Lincoln as state Capitol arborists cut down a nearly 40-foot blue spruce. Pine needles and trimmed-off branches littered the driveway outside the home of Simon Rezac as a crane lifted the tree into an awaiting trailer, which transported it to be displayed in the Capitol rotunda for the holidays.
NebraskaTV
DHHS to issue school lunch benefits due to pandemic losses
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will begin issuing summer Pandemic Electronic Transfer Benefits (P-EBT). The benefits will be issued to households with school-aged children eligible for free or reduced-price school meals who temporarily lost access to these meals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
1011now.com
Lincoln woman wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mindi Fritton got the opportunity of a lifetime, getting a chance to participate in a show she’d watched since she was a child. Wednesday night, Mindi was featured on an episode of Wheel of Fortune as a contestant during a September 29th taping in Culver City.
Cuteness overload: Omaha Zoo welcomes cheetah cubs
The Omaha Zoo is welcoming several cheetah cubs that were born in early November.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City cancels Friday classes due to illness
NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City Public Schools will be closed Friday, Dec. 9, due to an increase in illness among the students and staff. Superintendent Mark Fritch said the number of illnesses have increased each day this week. Fritch: “They have got to a point where it will...
UPDATE: Second threatening note found Saturday at Omaha Church
A statement from Christ Community Church said a threatening note was found on their Church door Saturday morning.
Lincoln man used duct cleaning outlet as his mailing address after he sold it
A Lincoln businessman under investigation for bank fraud continued to use the address of a duct-cleaning outlet as his company location for more than a decade after he sold the business.
WOWT
BREAKING: Omaha schools staffer arrested
Shalton Fuentes, a barbecue restaurant owner on the island of Caye Caulker told 6 News that Scott worked for him — and also lived with him. Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. The Topeka man is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen of Omaha last month.
Omaha woman still missing as former friends of suspect speak out
The man suspected of kidnapping 43-year old Cari Allen has been arrested. Two former friends of his paint a picture of what this man is like.
WOWT
Cadaver dogs deployed in search for missing Omaha woman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The search for Cari Allen has covered many areas in northwest Omaha and Douglas County — from a prairie to the landfill. And it’s not just law enforcement officers combing through brush and garbage. Another sort of searcher has been leading the way. Keeping...
Why Omaha is getting more dense and how neighbors fight back
City leaders believe as the city grows the solution is to build up on the land the city does have, but neighbors don't always want new development.
