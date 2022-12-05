Read full article on original website
Related
First Photos From Brittney Griner's Release Go Viral After WNBA Star Finally Returns Home
Brittney Griner's release photos go viral after former WNBA star gets freed from Russia
sneakernews.com
Kevin Durant And Artist Timothy Goodman Honor Brooklyn Community With Nike Collaboration
Timothy Goodman has strewn his unmistakable art style across billboards, basketball courts, garbage trucks and restaurants. Encouraging phrases and boisterously colorful motifs centric to community have continuously proffered an amalgamation of black and white shaded beauty. His latest work, however, hits home on every inspirational avenue that rises to the forefront of the New Yorker’s work, representing the values of his Brooklyn borough through Goodman’s first sneaker collaboration with The Swoosh through the Nike KD 15.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At Drake’s OVO x Air Jordan 8 “Gold” Sample
Drake is undoubtedly among the most influential artists of our generation, boasting over 71 million monthly listeners on Spotify as of today. Nike, too, is very much a fan, going as far to allow the former Degrassi star free reign over their HQ for the “Laugh Now Cry Later” music video. Rare sneakers are also among their many gifts — and back in 2017, they crafted Mr. Graham a OVO x Air Jordan 8 sample clad entirely in gold.
sneakernews.com
RTFKT And Nike Announce The Public Draw Of Cryptokicks iRL, The First Native Web3 Sneaker
From Bored Apes to CryptoPunks, the NFT space has more than proved that digital assets are as valuable as tangible art. And following said projects’ success, footwear brands the likes of adidas and Nike have begun to immerse themselves in the Web3 sphere, teaming up with notable creators for their very own virtual goods. Many of these, however, have not been too well-received, as their digital nature goes against the physical foundation of the hobby itself.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk Low Appears In “Ice Blue” Styling For Women
Fresh off news that the eBay Dunk will release in a special edition capsule to raise funds for the Bodecker Foundation, the Nike Dunk Low has emerged in a women’s-exclusive “Ice Blue” and “Barely Volt” color combination. Panels around the toe, along the tongue, and...
See Brittney Griner on flight back to US
WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from Russian detention in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. CNN's Kylie Atwood reports on video of her flight returning to the US.
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Deion Sanders Might Have a Nike Problem at Colorado
Deion Sanders is an Under Armour ambassador but will be required to wear Nike apparel while coaching at Colorado.
Al Michaels Is Not a Fan of the Rams’ P.A. Announcer
Amazon Prime's play-by-play guy calls out SoFi Stadium’s chant on TNF.
sneakernews.com
The adidas PUFFYLETTE Creates An Illusory Homage To Iconic Three Stripes Sneakers
Trompe l’oeil has quickly bled its way into fashion, with Our Legacy and Maison Margiela making use of the technique for corduroy trousers and Reebok sneakers, respectively. adidas, too, is crafting optical illusions of their own, sublimating the image of beloved Three Stripes icons — i.e. the Superstar, Stan Smith, Samba, and Forum Low — over top the base of the PUFFYLETTE.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk Low “St. Johns” Is Returning In 2023
We’ve lost track of how many times Nike has brought back the Dunk Low‘s “Panda” colorway. The “St. Johns,” however, has yet to see a true restock since its last release back in 2020, though that’s reportedly expected to change later in 2023.
sneakernews.com
adidas Originals Is Ready To Unleash The Rivalry Lo 86
The 1980’s saw an explosion of sportswear brands competing to outfit the NBA’s best in their on-court silhouettes. Michael was rocking the beginnings of his iconic Jordan Brand, The Swoosh birthed its heralded Air Force 1 construction while Patrick Ewing battled down low in the adidas Rivalry Hi.
sneakernews.com
Sandy Bodecker’s Legacy Continues With The Nike SB eBay Dunk Charity Auction
Alexander “Sandy” Bodecker: His name might not be the most known, but his work has changed lives, helped create industries, and demonstrated that good people will always be remembered. The former footwear tester and VP of Special Projects at Nike passed away in October 2018 at the age...
sneakernews.com
Dime Rejoins Reebok For A Blacked Out Take On The Workout Plus
Back in 2020, Montreal’s Dime teamed up with Reebok to poke fun at the restoration attempt of Ecce Homo, placing the botched portrait across the tongue of the BB4000. Now, just under two years later, the two are at it again, using the piece of “art” to decorate a two understated colorways of the Workout Plus.
sneakernews.com
A.P.C. Prepares Three Tasteful Colorways Of The ASICS GEL-SONOMA 15-50
In addition to partnerships with the likes of Kanye West and Kid Cudi, A.P.C. has crafted several sneaker collaborations with Nike: a Dunk High in 2012, an Air Max 1 in 2013, and a Blazer Mid in 2014, to name a few. But now many years after parting ways with the Swoosh, the Jean Touitou-created label is finally tapping into sneaker culture once again — this time, however, alongside ASICS and the GEL-SONOMA 15-50.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 Takes On A “Cement Grey/Black” Combination
The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 is more of an evolution than revolution of its predecessor, but it seems poised to pick up right where the original CMFT proposition left off. Constructed from soft suede panels, the upcoming retro sees a standard ankle area and tongue, forgoing the deconstructed, exposed foam build of the first Air Jordan CMFT. Profile swooshes, however, maintain their “cut-out” arrangement, differentiating the proposition enough from Michael Jordan’s original signature sneaker. Zoom Air units underfoot are partly-exposed thanks to a new window on the outsole, making for yet another distinction between the sequel and the widely-celebrated predecessor.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage Goes Camping
The Nike Blazer has become one of the Beaverton-based brand’s most frequently employed propositions, collecting the full spectrum of their textile archives for disparate efforts synonymous with the ensuing season. As such, the latest mid-top construction has traversed through the wilderness and set up camp with a “Army Olive” ensemble.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0 Joins 2023’s “Leap High” Pack
Each new year The Swoosh pays special care toward enlisting nearly the entirety of its lifestyle archives for the brand’s celebration of Chinese New Year. 2023’s upcoming Year of the Rabbit has been no different as the Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0 is now joining the ranks of a handful of titular honorary propositions.
sneakernews.com
LA’s Born X Raised To Release A Nike SB Dunk Collaboration In 2023
Nike SB is responsible for producing some of the most iconic sneaker releases of all-time. The sub-label has also joined forces with the biggest names in skateboarding and beyond, crafting pairs alongside the likes of Supreme, Diamond Supply, Concepts, and many, many others. Their collaborative family is only expected to grow in 2023 — and as rumor has it, LA’s Born X Raised is next up.
Comments / 0