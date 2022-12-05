ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 3

Crawfish Gumbo
3d ago

I did like Tori, until she added fuel to the fire, between Zach and his father. If anything you as a wife/family member encourage them to talk and work things out. Just shady and childish on her part. If I were Matt, I'd be decent to her but never trust her again.

Reply
4
Related
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
thebrag.com

Robert Irwin opens up about ‘devastating’ family issues

Things got emotional when Robert Irwin stopped by The Project over the weekend. Steve Irwin’s conservationist son was guest host on Sunday, joining the show to talk about a wide range of topics including the Socceroos’ heroic 2022 World Cup run. Irwin also discussed the serious subject of...
The Hollywood Gossip

Matt Roloff: Okay, Here's Why I Haven't Proposed to Caryn Chander... Yet

The countdown is on for Matt Roloff. The Little People, Big World star has been dating Caryn Chandler for years now and has openly talked of late about proposing. It seems like a sure thing that these two will one day walk down the aisle… it’s just become increasingly difficult to predict exactly when that day will arrive.
ARIZONA STATE
musictimes.com

Is Gwen Stefani OK? ‘The Voice’ Coach Concerns Fans After Seeing This

Gwen Stefani shared a highly controversial image on Twitter this week, causing concern among her followers. The platinum-blonde beauty posted a selfie with her chin resting in her hand, showcasing her full lips and full-glam makeup. Blake Shelton's wife posted the sultry picture, "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like...gx." Per OK...
People

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower

Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet bond with Tarek's 12-year-old daughter Taylor was on display at her Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower Heather Rae El Moussa made sure she had someone special by her side as she walked into her Winter Wonderland baby shower. When the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, made her entrance into the celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, she had stepdaughter Taylor Reese walk in with her. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the celebration, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from the...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
People

See Khloé Kardashian's Newborn Son Meet Her Daughter True in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale

In the final episode of season 2, Khloé Kardashian brings her baby boy home to meet his big sister Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson is already looking like a natural big sister. To round out season 2 of The Kardashians, the show revisited the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son, who arrived in July 2022 via surrogate shortly after news broke of her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal.  The finale shows Khloé, 38, showing True, 4, her little brother via FaceTime. "Do you think he's cute?" the mom of two...
People

Tori Roloff Shares First Christmas Photos of Her Three Kids: 'Love These Memories We're Making'

Tori and Zach Roloff's three kids, sons Jackson, 5, and Josiah, 7 months, and daughter Lilah, 3, look too cute in their first Christmas photo shoot together The Roloffs are making special memories this holiday season. Tori Roloff shared photos on Instagram Sunday of her three kids posing for their first Christmas photo shoot together, during which her little ones got to snap some pictures with Santa Claus. Tori and husband Zach Roloff's three kids, sons Josiah Luke, 7 months, and Jackson Kyle, 5, and daughter Lilah Ray, 3, sit together on...
ARIZONA STATE
Distractify

Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
TENNESSEE STATE
iheart.com

Pat Sajak Offends Vanna White Again On 'Wheel Of Fortune'

Pat Sajak has been hosting Wheel Of Fortune since 1981, and over the years he's gotten more comfortable in his role and lately has seemed more open to saying things that maybe he shouldn't. From calling a contestant "ungrateful," to having an icy exchange with a player over a bad pun, to accusing a contestant of lying, to showing no interest in what a contestant was saying, to unintentionally giving a clue to a puzzle, and even allegedly making fun of a contestant's lisp.
Blavity

Newly Engaged Blair Underwood Finds Love Again In His Friend Of 41 Years

Blair Underwood has found love again, this time in a familiar place. The Hollywood veteran announced his engagement to long-time friend Josie Hart on Nov. 22. He and Hart have been friends for over 41 years. The actor made his red carpet debut with his friend-turned-fiance at the 50th International Emmy Awards. Underwood introduced the world to his new love through an Instagram post.
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
People

Watch Tori and Zach Roloff Discuss Fears for Son Jackson, 5, as He Discovers Dwarfism Diagnosis

In an exclusive clip, Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff discuss how their oldest child, 5-year-old Jackson, is coming to an age where he'll realize his differences from others Zach Roloff is getting candid about the concerns he has for son Jackson as he gets older. In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE from an upcoming episode of Little People, Big World, the dad of three talks with wife Tori Roloff about how their oldest, son Jackson Kyle, 5, is getting to the age where he'll soon realize his differences from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy