Crawfish Gumbo
3d ago
I did like Tori, until she added fuel to the fire, between Zach and his father. If anything you as a wife/family member encourage them to talk and work things out. Just shady and childish on her part. If I were Matt, I'd be decent to her but never trust her again.
4
