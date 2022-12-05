ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Aviation International News

Gulfstream G700 Arrives for MEBAA Debut on World Tour

Gulfstream Aerospace (Static A12) is showcasing the five-cabin-zone G700, the U.S. company’s forthcoming ultra-long-range flagship, this week at MEBAA 2022 in the model’s debut appearance in Dubai. Boasting what Gulfstream claims would be the tallest (6 feet 3 inches; 1.90 meters) and widest (8 feet 2 inches; 2.49 meters) cabin in a purpose-built business jet, the 7,500-nm G700 is expected to enter service in mid-2023.
boardingarea.com

Great News! The Etihad A380 is Coming Back – With the First Apartments (But, Not All)

It’s coming back! The Etihad A380, complete with First Apartments, is making a return! But, it won’t be going everywhere and there may be a twist with The Residence. Good news for fans of the Airbus double-decker – and particularly, those fans of the way Etihad outfitted it. Etihad is bringing back the A380, complete with the First Apartment and Residence cabin!
CNN

Flying without wings: The world's fastest trains

High-speed trains offer greener alternatives to short-haul flights. From China's floating Maglev trains to France's border busting TGVs, these are the fastest railway services you can ride today.
Deadline

Fremantle Names Ganesh Rajaram CEO In Asia And Latin America

Ganesh Rajaram and Haryaty Rahman are rising at American Idol and Got Talent producer Fremantle. Rajaram has been appointed CEO, Fremantle Asia and Latin America, effective January 1, 2023, while Rahman is being promoted to EVP Sales to replace him. The newly created role for Rajaram, who was previously General Manager/EVP, Asia, gives him oversight of all aspects of production businesses in Asia and Latin America, with the managing directors of India, Indonesia and Mexico reporting directly to him. He’ll continue to be based in Singapore and reports to Fremantle Group CEO Jennifer Mullin. Rajaram joined Fremantle in 2005 and has seen success finding new audiences for America’s Got Talent,...
CNBC

United Arab Emirates is ranked as having the best passport in the world

The UAE has beaten the likes of Germany, Sweden, Finland and Luxembourg in the latest Passport Index ranking. If you're an Emirati passport holder, you can travel to a huge number of countries visa-free, and in many others you can get a visa right when you arrive. Emirati passport holders...

