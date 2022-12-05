Update on LSU QB Jayden Daniels' status heading into bowl season

As the Tigers prepare for a Citrus Bowl matchup against Big Ten runner-up Purdue on Jan. 2, the biggest question will surround the health of one of the most important players on the roster.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels exited in the second half of LSU’s 50-30 SEC Championship loss to Georgia after aggravating an ankle injury suffered the previous week in the loss to Texas A&M. Daniels would not return, and Garrett Nussmeier finished the game with an impressive performance, albeit mostly in garbage time.

On Sunday, coach Brian Kelly said that Daniels will need a week to 10 days to fully recover before he can return to practice.

“We won’t practice him this Saturday, so he’ll be out this week. Probably take it into the middle of next week before we even start to think about getting him out and around,” Kelly said. “So (we’ll) give him plenty of time so he’s 100% healthy.”

Given the fact that LSU has nearly a month before it takes the field again, that would open the door for Daniels to return to the field by then. With an additional year of eligibility, the junior has the option to return to Baton Rouge in 2023.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno