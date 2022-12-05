DAILY DIGEST, 12/5: Sacramento River winter-run salmon face worst year ever; These Imperial Valley farmers want to pay more for their Colorado River water; Desal offers only partial solution to growing drought; Waves of precipitation keep coming for West Coast; and more …

Read full article on original website
Related
mavensnotebook.com
La Nina forecast to fade by April, easing California drought
“The odds that the drought-enhancing La Nina will fade by the end of California’s rainy season are rising, offering some hope of an easing of parched conditions across the US West. The Pacific Ocean has a 71% chance of returning to normal temperatures between February and April, bringing an end the La Nina weather pattern that has persisted for three years, the Climate Prediction Center said in a Thursday forecast. La Nina has dominated global weather, prompting mild winters across the US South, drought in the West and parched crops in parts of Argentina and Brazil. More than 99% of California’s land is gripped in drought, according to the US Drought Monitor. The state gets almost all its annual rain and snow from November to April, with most falling between December and February. California is off to a good start this winter with snow piling up in the Sierra Nevada mountains, though the same thing happened last year until La Nina choked off precipitation for the rest of winter, leaving the state and the US West deep in drought. … ” Read more from Bloomberg here: La Nina forecast to fade by April, easing California drought.
ucr.edu
Salton Sea dust triggers lung inflammation
UC Riverside study has health implications for people living around California’s largest lake. The Salton Sea, the body of water in Southern California’s Coachella Valley and Imperial Valley, is shrinking over time as the planet warms and exposing more lakebed and new sources of dust in the process. High levels of dust already plague the region, a situation likely to worsen as the sea continues to shrink due to climate change.
Bakersfield Now
CalGem tells oil well company what they have to do after oil rig explosion
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Earlier this year CalGEM issued an emergency order to the owner of the well to plug it in order to protect public health and safety. MMI Services was contracted out to fix the high pressure levels. Now, CalGEM want's answers from the company. "The oil...
How much California’s minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023
By FOX 11 Digital Team The minimum wage in California is set to increase on January 1, 2023. The state-wide California minimum wage will rise to $15.50 per hour for all employer sizes. Currently, in 2022, the minimum wage in California is $14 an hour for employers with 25 or fewer employees and $15 an hour for employers with more than 25 employees. However, The post How much California’s minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023 appeared first on KION546.
How much rain and snow will California get this weekend? The National Weather Service’s maps provide an idea
(KTXL) — Offices with the United States National Weather Service have released a series of radar maps that illustrate how much rain the state received this week and the large weather system that will bring rain and snow to Northern California starting Thursday evening and possibly continuing into Sunday. This video from NWS Sacramento shows […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California moves to shut down a third state prison as inmate population shrinks
State officials on Tuesday announced they will begin the process of closing Chuckwalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County and are planning cutbacks at six more prisons, including a women’s facility in Sacramento County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has set March 2025 as the anticipated closure...
KCRA.com
Rain has returned to NorCal, but don't expect reservoirs to fill up anytime soon
FOLSOM, Calif. — So far, things are going well for Northern California heading into what is, on average, the busiest part of the rain and snow season. As of Monday morning, many locations around the region are reporting above-average rainfall totals since the water year began on Oct. 1. Downtown Sacramento has had close to 4 inches as of the most recent observation on Sunday.
Elaborate Poaching Operation Involving Notorious “E-Bike Crew” Busted in California
A poaching ring that allegedly operated with the help of a hunting license vendor has been shut down by California Fish and Wildlife officials. The operation allegedly used forged hunting tags to illegally take dozens of big game animals over a three-year period. The accused include Juventino Reyes Guerrera, who...
Two California Cities Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
sjvsun.com
“Make crime illegal again”: Grove fumes over Newsom plan to shutter prisons
California is moving forward with shuttering a state prison and correctional facility, to the disdain of a Central Valley legislator. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Tuesday that the California City Correctional Facility and the Chuckawalla Valley State Prison, located in Blythe, will shutter. The California City Correctional...
calexicochronicle.com
GUEST COLUMN/OP-ED: IID’s Four-way Deal Bad for Imperial Valley
Seems like most people are falling all over themselves celebrating the “historic” deal between the Imperial Irrigation District, Coachella Valley Water District, the U.S. Department of Interior (Bureau of Reclamation), and the California Natural Resources Agency that will supposedly bring up to a quarter-billion dollars to the Salton Sea for restoration projects.
KOLD-TV
Historic water cuts set to hit Arizona on Jan. 1
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is preparing to enter for the first time into a Tier 2A shortage for the lower Colorado River basin, with cuts beginning at the start of the new year. For the state, this means a reduction of 21% of Arizona’s Colorado river supply and about...
Closure of 2 California state prisons announced
Two California state prisons will be closing down. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced the planned closure of one prison, as well as the contract ending for another.
mavensnotebook.com
NOTICE: December 6 Weekly Update – Temporary Suspension of Curtailments in the Delta Watershed
All curtailments of water rights and claims of right within the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta (Delta) watershed issued pursuant to Initial Orders Imposing Water Right Curtailment and Reporting Requirements in the Delta Watershed (Order for water rights/claims under 5,000 acre-feet and Order for water rights/claims over 5,000 acre-feet) are temporarily suspended, effective immediately.
Cold Front to Sweep Through Southern California Metros on Tuesday, Bringing a Round of Showers to The Region
Cold Front To Sweep Across Southern California on TuesdayPhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. A storm system that is impacting Northern California today will sweep down through Southern California by Tuesday so read on for details ...
Wallace leads after all ballots are counted in back-and-forth battle for CA Assembly District 47
A month after election day, all ballots cast for the California State Assembly District 47 seat have now been counted. After an update by San Bernardino County this afternoon, Republican Greg Wallis leads Democrat Christy Holstege by 85 votes. While Wallis is the apparent winner, it is not officially over. Any voter can still request The post Wallace leads after all ballots are counted in back-and-forth battle for CA Assembly District 47 appeared first on KESQ.
AZFamily
Bureau of Land Management launches 3 Arizona solar projects
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - TThe Bureau of Land Management is launching three Arizona solar energy projects as part of its new West-Wide solar plan initiative. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and other national officials announced the plan after touring the Sonoran Solar Energy Project, an effort expected to power 91,000 homes. In 2019, BLM and the Department of Energy released a solar energy impact statement for Arizona, New Mexico, California, and other neighboring states. This year, BLM is looking ahead to add more states to the next statement to prioritize solar, geothermal, and wind energy. “This Administration is committed to expanding clean energy development to address climate change, enhance America’s energy security and provide for good-paying union jobs,” said Secretary Haaland.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California labor secretary abruptly exits post in Gavin Newsom’s cabinet
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s top adviser on California labor issues abruptly left her post this week under uncertain circumstances. Natalie Palugyai, who Newsom appointed as secretary of the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency in July 2021, is no longer with the department, the governor’s office and the agency confirmed Wednesday.
California Law Strips Licenses from 'Misinformation'-Spreading Doctors
A new California law gives the state unprecedented control over what doctors can say to their patients about COVID-19. "We've got to stop the disinformation pipeline," an emergency physician supporting California's AB 2098 told the California Assembly in April. Stanford economist and medical school professor Jay Bhattacharya, a leading critic...
California REAL ID deadline extended
The Department of Homeland Security announced it has extended the REAL ID enforcement deadline another two years, after previously setting a deadline of May 3, 2023.
Comments / 0