ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

DAILY DIGEST, 12/5: Sacramento River winter-run salmon face worst year ever; These Imperial Valley farmers want to pay more for their Colorado River water; Desal offers only partial solution to growing drought; Waves of precipitation keep coming for West Coast; and more …

By Maven
mavensnotebook.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
mavensnotebook.com

La Nina forecast to fade by April, easing California drought

“The odds that the drought-enhancing La Nina will fade by the end of California’s rainy season are rising, offering some hope of an easing of parched conditions across the US West. The Pacific Ocean has a 71% chance of returning to normal temperatures between February and April, bringing an end the La Nina weather pattern that has persisted for three years, the Climate Prediction Center said in a Thursday forecast. La Nina has dominated global weather, prompting mild winters across the US South, drought in the West and parched crops in parts of Argentina and Brazil. More than 99% of California’s land is gripped in drought, according to the US Drought Monitor. The state gets almost all its annual rain and snow from November to April, with most falling between December and February. California is off to a good start this winter with snow piling up in the Sierra Nevada mountains, though the same thing happened last year until La Nina choked off precipitation for the rest of winter, leaving the state and the US West deep in drought. … ” Read more from Bloomberg here: La Nina forecast to fade by April, easing California drought.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ucr.edu

Salton Sea dust triggers lung inflammation

UC Riverside study has health implications for people living around California’s largest lake. The Salton Sea, the body of water in Southern California’s Coachella Valley and Imperial Valley, is shrinking over time as the planet warms and exposing more lakebed and new sources of dust in the process. High levels of dust already plague the region, a situation likely to worsen as the sea continues to shrink due to climate change.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

How much California’s minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023

By FOX 11 Digital Team The minimum wage in California is set to increase on January 1, 2023. The state-wide California minimum wage will rise to $15.50 per hour for all employer sizes. Currently, in 2022, the minimum wage in California is $14 an hour for employers with 25 or fewer employees and $15 an hour for employers with more than 25 employees. However, The post How much California’s minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023 appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

How much rain and snow will California get this weekend? The National Weather Service’s maps provide an idea

(KTXL) — Offices with the United States National Weather Service have released a series of radar maps that illustrate how much rain the state received this week and the large weather system that will bring rain and snow to Northern California starting Thursday evening and possibly continuing into Sunday. This video from NWS Sacramento shows […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California moves to shut down a third state prison as inmate population shrinks

State officials on Tuesday announced they will begin the process of closing Chuckwalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County and are planning cutbacks at six more prisons, including a women’s facility in Sacramento County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has set March 2025 as the anticipated closure...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Rain has returned to NorCal, but don't expect reservoirs to fill up anytime soon

FOLSOM, Calif. — So far, things are going well for Northern California heading into what is, on average, the busiest part of the rain and snow season. As of Monday morning, many locations around the region are reporting above-average rainfall totals since the water year began on Oct. 1. Downtown Sacramento has had close to 4 inches as of the most recent observation on Sunday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sjvsun.com

“Make crime illegal again”: Grove fumes over Newsom plan to shutter prisons

California is moving forward with shuttering a state prison and correctional facility, to the disdain of a Central Valley legislator. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Tuesday that the California City Correctional Facility and the Chuckawalla Valley State Prison, located in Blythe, will shutter. The California City Correctional...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
calexicochronicle.com

GUEST COLUMN/OP-ED: IID’s Four-way Deal Bad for Imperial Valley

Seems like most people are falling all over themselves celebrating the “historic” deal between the Imperial Irrigation District, Coachella Valley Water District, the U.S. Department of Interior (Bureau of Reclamation), and the California Natural Resources Agency that will supposedly bring up to a quarter-billion dollars to the Salton Sea for restoration projects.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KOLD-TV

Historic water cuts set to hit Arizona on Jan. 1

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is preparing to enter for the first time into a Tier 2A shortage for the lower Colorado River basin, with cuts beginning at the start of the new year. For the state, this means a reduction of 21% of Arizona’s Colorado river supply and about...
ARIZONA STATE
mavensnotebook.com

NOTICE: December 6 Weekly Update – Temporary Suspension of Curtailments in the Delta Watershed

All curtailments of water rights and claims of right within the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta (Delta) watershed issued pursuant to Initial Orders Imposing Water Right Curtailment and Reporting Requirements in the Delta Watershed (Order for water rights/claims under 5,000 acre-feet and Order for water rights/claims over 5,000 acre-feet) are temporarily suspended, effective immediately.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Wallace leads after all ballots are counted in back-and-forth battle for CA Assembly District 47

A month after election day, all ballots cast for the California State Assembly District 47 seat have now been counted. After an update by San Bernardino County this afternoon, Republican Greg Wallis leads Democrat Christy Holstege by 85 votes. While Wallis is the apparent winner, it is not officially over. Any voter can still request The post Wallace leads after all ballots are counted in back-and-forth battle for CA Assembly District 47 appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
AZFamily

Bureau of Land Management launches 3 Arizona solar projects

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - TThe Bureau of Land Management is launching three Arizona solar energy projects as part of its new West-Wide solar plan initiative. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and other national officials announced the plan after touring the Sonoran Solar Energy Project, an effort expected to power 91,000 homes. In 2019, BLM and the Department of Energy released a solar energy impact statement for Arizona, New Mexico, California, and other neighboring states. This year, BLM is looking ahead to add more states to the next statement to prioritize solar, geothermal, and wind energy. “This Administration is committed to expanding clean energy development to address climate change, enhance America’s energy security and provide for good-paying union jobs,” said Secretary Haaland.
ARIZONA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California labor secretary abruptly exits post in Gavin Newsom’s cabinet

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s top adviser on California labor issues abruptly left her post this week under uncertain circumstances. Natalie Palugyai, who Newsom appointed as secretary of the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency in July 2021, is no longer with the department, the governor’s office and the agency confirmed Wednesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy