SPD OIS Morton Illinois

Lt. Terry Preuninger

Spokane Police are currently looking for a man after an Officer Involved Shooting near the 1100 Block of East Illinois Avenue. The following information is preliminary, more information will be made available and most likely released by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office who be the lead agency in the subsequent investigation conducted by the Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team, (SIIR).

Today 12/04/2022 at approximately 1230 in the afternoon Spokane Police responded to a suspicious vehicle call in the area of Illinois and Morton Street. When officers arrived they encountered a male armed with a handgun. The male began to approach the officers with the weapon in his hand. Officers gave numerous commands to the male to drop the gun, he refused and continued approaching. An SPD Officer fired a single round at the male. The suspect then fled on foot dropping the weapon.

For the next four hours SPD patrol units, SPD SWAT and K9 teams along with police drones searched for the suspect but could not locate him. Investigative units are continuing to attempt to locate the male.

Currently it is unknown if the suspect was struck when the shot was fired. The weapon dropped by the suspect was a replica firearm. Witness statements given to police say the suspect made statements just prior to the incident that he would shoot at or get shot by police.

The Officers at the scene were wearing Body Worn Cameras.

The Spokane Police Department will release the name of the involved officer in the coming days.

All other future information will come from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office as they lead the SIIR investigation.