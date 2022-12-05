Read full article on original website
FPL & Duke Energy to increase rates again early 2023, residents concerned
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — With all the Christmas lights and holiday decorations, electricity bills are typically higher during the holidays. Starting this January, many Central Florida residents should expect to see their bills go even higher after Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) approved another rate increase for Duke Energy and Florida Power and Light (FPL).
WESH
Central Florida utility companies discuss security after attack on North Carolina substations
WESH 2 checked with Duke Energy, Florida Power & Light and Orlando Utilities Commission about how they make sure Central Florida's power grids are protected. Below are the responses from each company. Duke Energy:. "As the largest grid operator in the country, our responsibility to protect the power grid is...
995qyk.com
Which Four Florida Cities Ranked The Most Fun In U.S.
Four Florida cities made it on WalletHub’s list of most fun cities in the U.S.. Everyone has a different definition of fun. Some people like to enjoy outside activities like parks, beaches, theme parks, or nature trails. Others prefer an exciting night life with trendy bars, restaurants and clubs. With so many preferences, WalletHub had to define U.S. cities that packs a little bit of everything into one area. Thankfully in Florida, we have so many fun and cost-effective activities to do. Which is probably why four cities in Florida made it on the top 20 list of most fun cities in America.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Universal announces timeline for the opening of its new Epic Universe theme park
ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials said construction of Universal’s brand-new theme park is on track for a summer 2025 opening. Executives said the busy summer travel season is the perfect time to open the Epic Universe theme park. The theme park is being built along Sand Lake Road. Universal...
aroundosceola.com
BankFlorida bringing ‘community bank’ model to St. Cloud
BankFlorida, feeding off the success of its ‘community banking’ location in Kissimmee, has broken ground on its St. Cloud location. The new bank building, at East U.S. Highway 192 at Old Hickory Tree Road near St. Cloud, is already coming out of the ground and should open in late spring of 2023.
DeSantis Doubles Down on His Spat with Disney, How Much Will It Cost Florida Taxpayers?
It is being reported that Florida lawmakers are working on plans to reverse a move that would strip Disney of its right to operate the Reedy Creek Improvement District (a private government) around its theme parks, potentially resolving the fallout from the “Don’t Say Gay” controversy that dragged the entertainment giant into the culture wars, and ignited DeSantis' hissy fit against the entertainment giant.
New D1 Training opens in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. -- This weekend marked the grand opening of the new D1 Training in downtown Orlando. It is not your typical gym. At these places, every phase of your workout is coached. They do combine-type testing for high school prospects and it also gives college and professional athletes a place to hone their skills.
Cheers! A Guide to Hotel Happy Hours
How many times did you want to attend a hotel party in high school or college because you thought it would be amazing? Now that you’re an adult, it’s hotel party time any time! You can have a staycation at... The post Cheers! A Guide to Hotel Happy Hours appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month
Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
wmfe.org
Orange County sales tax for transportation measure fails. What now?
Orange County voters rejected a penny sales tax that would bolster the region’s transportation options. Voters rejected the measure by 58% last month. WMFE's Talia Blake spoke with Orlando Economic Partnership’s CEO to find out what’s next now that the measure failed. Where to go from here.
Iconic Orlando ice cream stand Goff’s Drive In will not reopen historic OBT location
The shop has been opened since 1948
itinyhouses.com
Lakefront Tiny House in Orlando is Packed with Appliances
If you have been hunting for a tiny space to move into full time, this lakefront tiny house in Orlando could be perfect! The price tag might be slightly on the higher side, but this is one of those tiny spaces where you’ll truly be able to experience the joys of tiny living.
fox35orlando.com
Fire breaks out at abandoned hotel in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando firefighters responded to a fire at an abandoned hotel early Thursday morning. Officials said this happened at the I-Drive Grand Resorts and Suites along South Kirkman Road. The business has been closed for a couple of years. FOX 35 is working to get more information on...
wmfe.org
Central Florida drivers can expect road closures as work on Brightline expansion continues
Drivers can expect more road closures and should remain alert to high speed trains in Central Florida as a rail expansion project continues in the area. Brightline’s high-speed rail expansion project connecting Orlando and West Palm Beach is 86 percent complete. As workers put the finishing touches on the...
995qyk.com
Are Hurricanes Stopping People From Moving To Florida?
Are hurricanes stopping people from moving to Florida? You would think that after seeing the devastating damage in Southwest Florida from Hurricane Ian that more people would be hesitant to migrate south. Well, think again. Redfin recently released migration trends from October 2022 that shows homebuyers are looking to move to the Sun Belt. Of the top 10 migration cities, 5 are here in Florida. We’re not shocked to see that Tampa, Orlando, and Miami all made the list of top 10 metros. We are a little surprised to see that Cape Coral and North Port made the list despite rebuilding.
Archaeologists: Mystery object unearthed by hurricanes in Volusia County could be 1800s cargo ship
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Archaeologists think they’ve identified the mystery object that was unearthed by beach erosion caused by hurricanes Ian and Nicole in Volusia County. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. They think the object, which they believe was buried under more than 5 feet...
fox35orlando.com
Epic Universe: Aerial view of Universal's latest theme park coming in 2025
SKYFOX flew over construction of Universal's Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday. Executives said on Monday during a conference that the theme park is still on track to open in 2025.
fox35orlando.com
'I’m hanging on by the skin of my teeth': Daytona businesses plea for shoppers amid hurricane recovery
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Although the 2022 hurricane season has wrapped up, businesses in Downtown Daytona Beach continue hurricane recovery efforts. Going out-of-business signs now cover the Knotty Crab. The owner tells FOX 35 News that his reason for closing was a mixture of things, but the double storms this season were the final straw.
