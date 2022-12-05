Read full article on original website
Canine Flu is Spreading Throughout Texas – Here Are the Symptoms to Watch For
There’s no better companion than a man’s best friend especially here in Texas. If your fur babies find their selves in some type of pain or sickness it’s truly like one of our children and it hurts. FLU SEASON IS ALSO FOR THE PETS. There are cases...
klif.com
“Winter Wave” of Illness Impacting North Texas
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Medical experts are warning of a “winter wave” of COVID cases in North Texas. According to the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation, COVID-19 lab positivity for both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing increased to over 10% each showing COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped week-over-week by over 106% across Dallas County and 83% in the broader North Texas region.
easttexasradio.com
E.coli Found In Greenville Meat
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert for ground beef sold at La Michoacana Meat Market in Greenville. The warning comes after a sample of the product tested positive for the presence of E. coli. The government did not request a...
This Buc-ee’s Sign Shockingly Popped Up Inside A Neighborhood
You wake up, shower, dress, down a cup of coffee, start the car, pull out of the driveway, and see a big "COMING SOON!!!" sign with the familiar Buc-ee's beaver on it. Right there in your neighborhood. What's your first reaction...shock? Horror? Excitement? Confession? I'm pretty sure it would be a mix of all of these.
TxDOT Road Report for 12/8
Paris District Road Report for the week starting Nov. 28, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
coaster101.com
Prairie Screamer Coaster comes to North Texas
Prairie Screamer at Prairie Playland — North Texas’ newest coaster — opened last month at Traders Village in Grand Prairie, TX. This E&F Miler Industries Hi-Miler coaster was relocated from Scandia Amusement Park, in Ontario, CA, where it operated from 1995-2019. There, the coaster was known as the Scandia Screamer.
HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
foodsafetynews.com
Public health alert issued over ground beef sold in Texas after testing finds E. coli
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for ground beef sold at La Michoacana Meat Market, in Greenville, Texas, after a sample of the product tested positive for the presence of E. coli O157:H7. The problem was discovered during...
KWTX
Ongoing drug trafficking investigation in Central Texas results in 3 more arrests
HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - The ongoing investigation into a criminal and drug trafficking enterprise in Central Texas led to three additional arrests, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Justin Carraway. Caraway on Dec. 8, 2022, announced the arrests of Brian Patrick Butz, 54, of Stephenville, Texas; Zachary Alan Hinds, 31, of...
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust in US History Just Happened Right Here in Texas
As fentanyl overdoses continue to surge both in Texas and nationwide, some good news out of South Texas. A traffic stop near Corpus Christi, TX last week turned into a history-making drug bust, reports CBS 19. "During the search we located a compartment built in the gas tank of this...
Whatever Happened to the ‘No Democrates Allowed’ Texas Store?
Here's a blast from the past, anyone remember this Texas store from 2020?. So I was recently reflecting on some of my old posts and one that I had a lot of fun with is the 'No Democrates Allowed' guy. This guy was so infuriated with the election results he banned democrates from his store. Since a democrate is not a real thing, technically no one was banned from the store.He clearly meant democrats.
Dashcam Video of Horrible North Texas Street Racing Accident Released
WARNING: This video contains content that some viewers may find disturbing. We have a real problem with street racing here in Texas. While it’s especially bad in major metropolitan areas like Dallas-Fort Worth, I hear people racing on Kell Boulevard from my home here in Wichita Falls all the time.
northmontthunder.com
6 People Killed In Dallas Airport
6 people were killed on November 12, 2022 during an airshow in Dallas, Texas after 2 WW2 style planes collided midair. More than 40 fire rescue units responded to the incident. The incident occurred at around 1:20 p.m. Saturday, told by the Federal Aviation Administration to CNN (Susannah Cullinane, Nov 14). The Allied Pilots Association identified two of the people killed in the crash.
Texas’ Most Expensive Home Took A Huge Hit With A $7 Million Price Reduction
If you're looking for an affordable home at a bargain price because the interest rates are so dang high, this house probably isn't for you. It'll be one that you can quickly take off your consideration list. Now I don't want to discourage you from looking at it though. While the majority of us will NEVER be able to afford any property like this, it's always fun to peek into homes like this and dream!
That Stunning Family Compound You Want Is in Ben Wheeler, Texas
We've all talked or dreamed about buying a large piece of land or property and living next to our best friends or family members. For most of us it's just a dream, most likely it would never happen but it could in Ben Wheeler, Texas. It's the Caddo Ranch named after the Native Americans who first settled on the land.
Texas Truck Driver Caught Hauling 13 Million Worth of Drugs
TRAVELING TEXAS SEMI -TRUCK. Officials received word about a large shipment of narcotics passing through Marion County in Indiana. After an immense investigation, officials were able to locate the alleged shipment traveling inside a semi-truck trailer. Officials pulled the suspected truck over and approached the driver. Inside the truck was...
KXAN
First Warning: Coldest air of December arrives next week
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Are you tired of this unseasonably warm weather? Despite what the calendar may read, Central Texas continues to experience record-breaking warmth with high temperatures in the 80s (not ideal if you are trying to show off your new Christmas sweater). If you are ready for a...
Strike It Rich With $340M in Hidden Treasure Buried in Texas
As a kid growing up, I remember going on treasure hunts with my cousins, vacationing in the Texas hill country with acres of woodlands to explore. We weren't looking for anything specific, just kids messing around on a Saturday afternoon. I wish I knew back then what I've recently discovered.
Study: North Texas city ranked among worst for pastry lovers in the nation
Pastries are the best. There is no better compliment to a nice cup of coffee than a good pastry.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Texas
The Lone Star State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
