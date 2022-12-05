While global business aviation flight activity remains strong, usage in November declined by 5.8 percent year-over-year according to the latest Argus Traqpak data. For North America, activity in November was off by 6.5 percent compared to a year ago with all aircraft classes in the Part 135 and Part 91 segments reporting decreases. Overall Part 135 operations were down by 7.5 percent and Part 91 was down by 7.3 percent, while fractional operations saw a nearly one percent dip. In the latter category, turboprops and mid-size jets were the only aircraft segments to show improvement from a year ago.

