Aviation International News
Titan Continues To Add Aircraft at Steady Rate
Dubai-based Titan Aviation (Static Display) manages and operates a fleet of more than 30 aircraft and is planning to bring that size to 50 aircraft by the end of next year, managing director Sakeer Sheik told AIN. The plan he outlined at EBACE of adding 10 aircraft in 2022 and...
Aviation International News
Atlas Air Service Touts Increased Mx Capabilities
Germany-based Atlas Air Service Group comes to the 2022 MEBAA Show as a bigger company with increased capabilities following its January acquisition of AAL (Booth 750), formerly Altenrhein Aviation, a business aviation maintenance company based in Switzerland. The acquisition of 100 percent of the shares of AAL expanded the companies’ AOG services and improved spare parts availability, as well as access to test equipment and more tools.
Aviation International News
Gulf Business Boom Driving Interest in Lighter Aircraft, Embraer Says
Embraer is seeing a notable pick up in activity in the Middle East as interest in business aviation expands across numerous sectors and for aircraft of all sizes, according to Stephen Friedrich, chief commercial officer for Embraer Executive Jets (Static A26). “We view this region as having significant potential,” Friedrich...
Aviation International News
Auric Jets Markets 2003 Challenger 604 at MEBAA Show
New York City-based Auric Jets is hawking a 2003 Challenger 604 this week at the MEBAA 2022 static display. The aircraft, which has a cabin that can accommodate 10 passengers, has completed 12,890 hours and 7,270 landings in total and is FAA-registered. It is enrolled on GE OnPoint and is Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Out-compliant.
Aviation International News
Action Aviation Maintains Momentum in 2022
Having had its best-ever year for business in 2021, Dubai-based Action Aviation has seen more brisk activity in 2022 And after selling 30 new and preowned business aircraft last year, it expects to handle a total of around 25 by the end of this month, according to company chairman Hamish Harding.
Aviation International News
Partnership Offers By-the-seat New York to Miami Flights
Imperium Jets—a technology platform enabling private jet operators to fill empty seats and boost revenue through distribution partner networks—is collaborating with charter provider Flying Zebra to offer by-the-seat options on its Pilatus PC-12 turboprop singles for flights between Miami and New York. The private flight seat options don’t require a membership or come with any hidden fees.
Aviation International News
Flashback: As distressed Detroit drops its jets, bizav ponders the fallout
With AIN Media Group's Aviation International News and its predecessor Aviation Convention News celebrating the company's 50th year of continuous publication this year, AIN’s editorial staff is going back through the archives each month to bring readers some interesting events that were covered over the past half-century. REWIND: (AIN...
Aviation International News
World Fuel Sees Strong Middle East Bizav Activity
As the MEBAA Show makes its triumphant return after a Covid-induced pause, business aviation activity in the Middle East region has been riding the same post-pandemic surge seen in other regions, according to World Fuel Services (Booth 1120). “The Middle East came out of Covid more quickly than Europe,” said...
Aviation International News
Ecommpay Brings Payment Management Platform to Middle East
Ecommpay (Stand 376) is expanding its reach into the Middle East market with its all-in-one payment offering for business aviation. Providing an overview of the management platform at its MEBAA 2022 exhibit, Ecommpay has developed a service for business aviation, medical aviation, and helicopter transport that combines, card, bank, and crypto payments, the company said, explaining its goal has been to provide an alternate payment capability that isn’t reliant on bank hours or the pace of wire transfer.
Aviation International News
Argus: Global Bizav Flight Activity Dipped in November
While global business aviation flight activity remains strong, usage in November declined by 5.8 percent year-over-year according to the latest Argus Traqpak data. For North America, activity in November was off by 6.5 percent compared to a year ago with all aircraft classes in the Part 135 and Part 91 segments reporting decreases. Overall Part 135 operations were down by 7.5 percent and Part 91 was down by 7.3 percent, while fractional operations saw a nearly one percent dip. In the latter category, turboprops and mid-size jets were the only aircraft segments to show improvement from a year ago.
Aviation International News
Alpha Star Selects UAS as Preferred Partner
Saudi government and VIP private charter operator Alpha Star has selected global trip support solutions provider UAS International Trip Support (UAS; Stand 125) as a preferred partner. “Under the strategy partnership, UAS will ensure Alpha Star receives priority international trip planning, handling, and pricing at all global destinations and take...
Aviation International News
C&L Expands Global Footprint with ACLAS Acquisition
Business jet and regional aircraft MRO C&L Aviation Group has acquired ACLAS Technics, a UK-based structural component repair and overhaul specialist for commercial, regional, and defense aircraft. Those aircraft include the ATR 42 and 72; Boeing P-8 Poseidon, 737, 747, 757, and 777; and Airbus A320 and A330. “This is...
Aviation International News
Bristow Expands Leonardo Fleet For UK SAR
Bristow Group is purchasing six Leonardo AW139 intermediate twin-engine helicopters to support its UKSAR2G search and rescue (SAR) program in the UK. The helicopters will be delivered between 2023 and 2024 and will join Bristow’s existing fleet of nine AW189s already in service in support of the UK’s Maritime and Coastguard Agency.
Aviation International News
Celebrating 20 Years, ECFT To Get Global 6500 FFS
CAE (Stand 175) is adding a new Global 6500 full-flight simulator (FFS) at the Emirates-CAE Flight Training (ECFT) Al Garhoud center in May, the training specialist announced on the opening day of MEBAA 2022. The addition builds on the breadth of the center’s business aviation reach as CAE and Emirates celebrate the 20th anniversary of their ECFT partnership in Dubai.
Aviation International News
EAG Signs Up for New HQ Facility at Dubai South
Dubai-based private aviation services company Empire Aviation Group (EAG; Static S4) signed an agreement Tuesday at MEBAA 2022 with the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) at Dubai South to develop a new, multi-purpose business aviation facility adjacent to the site’s VIP Terminal. EAG will own, manage and operate...
Aviation International News
New Lender Joins Business Jet Leasing Finance Arena
Hyperion Aviation—an aviation services provider with experience in widebody commercial fleet financing—has launched Hyperion Aero Capital, an aircraft funding platform to focus on the underserved leased business jet and long-term cargo leasing markets. "The lease financing market is well established for commercial aviation and represents some of the...
Aviation International News
Honeywell To Support Alpha Star's Gulfstream Fleet
Business aviation provider Alpha Star Aviation in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has signed on to a Honeywell maintenance service plan (MSP) for auxiliary power units, avionics, and mechanical components on its Gulfstream G450 fleet. Alpha Star’s five G450s will be maintained by Honeywell over the next five years. The company utilizes...
Aviation International News
AAM Center Will Support eVTOL Aircraft Operations in the UAE
Vertiport infrastructure provider VPorts is partnering with the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA; Stand 900) and Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH; Stand 950) at Dubai South on an advanced air mobility (AAM) incubator. Set to open in 2024, the hub will include dedicated flight-testing airspace, assigned block airspace, and new technologies to foster the burgeoning AAM industry.
Aviation International News
DC Aviation Opening Nice FBO with G-OPS
Next month, DC Aviation and G-OPS will open an FBO at France’s Nice Côte d'Azur Airport. The FBO will join DC Aviation’s other facilities in Dubai, Malta, Munich, and Moscow. The Germany-headquartered company also operates a fleet of 32 business aircraft and provides aircraft charter, management, maintenance, and handling services.
