- Average tuition for a bachelor's degree: $9,212 - Average tuition for a master's degree: $12,171 - 51.2% of 25-34 year olds were college-educated in 2020 --- 3.6% points higher than OECD average The average cost of a college degree in the United States, without considering room, board, or books, was calculated by averaging the tuition of public, private, and for-profit institutions. Federal Reserve data reveals that more than 4 in 10 people who attended college took out student loans. Among those individuals, adults under 30 have taken out more educational loans than older adults, consistent with borrowing trends. In 2021, the median individual debt was between $20,000 and $25,000.

1 DAY AGO