The Food Factor: Air fryer pork chops for two

Sometimes it’s hard to find recipes that make just one or two servings. Fans of The Food Factor know I believe in “planned overs” to make the most of my time and money. But sometimes it’s nice to enjoy a smaller portion. That’s why I love this recipe for Pork Chops for Two cooked in the air fryer.
Easy Air Fryer Shake and Bake Chicken

Note: This post may contain affiliate links for your convenience. If you make a purchase, this site may receive a small commission at no additional cost to you. You can read my full disclosure policy here. There are thousands of ways to prepare chicken, but my family always gets excited...
Budget hack 'transforms' oven into an air fryer for just £10

Air fryers continue to enjoy massive interest as the appliance of the year that could reduce energy consumption and household bills. Retailers frequently report diminishing air fryer stocks whilst the air fryer hashtag has over 1.2 million posts on Instagram - highlighting the popularity of this once humble appliance that now enjoys superstar status.
How Long Can You Keep A Costco Rotisserie Chicken In The Fridge?

When it comes to grocery store rotisserie chickens, shoppers know that Costco's $5 rotisserie chicken is at the top of the list. In addition to staying so cheap amid the 2022 food inflation crisis, Costco's rotisserie chicken is well-seasoned, easy to repurpose in other dishes, and downright addictive. In fact, according to PopSugar, the rotisserie seasonings include MSG, sugar, and salt, which together provoke the same cravings as potato chips. Yum.
The 6 best water rowers

As with most fitness items out there, you have options when it comes to shopping for a water rower to use at home.
Customers to wait 30 years for coveted frozen Japanese beef croquettes

The waitlist for a box of frozen beef croquettes from a family-run company in Japan has tripled from nearly a decade to 30 years, according to reports.Asahiya, a butcher shop located in Takasago City in Japan’s Hyogo Prefecture, has been selling meat products since 1926, but its Kobe beef croquettes are one of its best-selling items.According to CNN, the waitlist for the frozen croquettes, which are made with Kobe beef and locally grown potatoes, has soared to more than 30 years.In April, a woman tweeted that she had finally received her order of the croquettes - nearly nine years after...
