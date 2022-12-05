Read full article on original website
Related
Commercial Dispatch
The Food Factor: Air fryer pork chops for two
Sometimes it’s hard to find recipes that make just one or two servings. Fans of The Food Factor know I believe in “planned overs” to make the most of my time and money. But sometimes it’s nice to enjoy a smaller portion. That’s why I love this recipe for Pork Chops for Two cooked in the air fryer.
These LED light strips add some sparkle to your home — and they’re under $20
These are the kind of lights you can leave up all year, too.
The popular Powerbeats Pro earbuds are $70 off on Amazon today
You can get these noise-cancelling Beats earbuds for $179.95 while the sale is live.
marginmakingmom.com
Easy Air Fryer Shake and Bake Chicken
Note: This post may contain affiliate links for your convenience. If you make a purchase, this site may receive a small commission at no additional cost to you. You can read my full disclosure policy here. There are thousands of ways to prepare chicken, but my family always gets excited...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Budget hack 'transforms' oven into an air fryer for just £10
Air fryers continue to enjoy massive interest as the appliance of the year that could reduce energy consumption and household bills. Retailers frequently report diminishing air fryer stocks whilst the air fryer hashtag has over 1.2 million posts on Instagram - highlighting the popularity of this once humble appliance that now enjoys superstar status.
How Long Can You Keep A Costco Rotisserie Chicken In The Fridge?
When it comes to grocery store rotisserie chickens, shoppers know that Costco's $5 rotisserie chicken is at the top of the list. In addition to staying so cheap amid the 2022 food inflation crisis, Costco's rotisserie chicken is well-seasoned, easy to repurpose in other dishes, and downright addictive. In fact, according to PopSugar, the rotisserie seasonings include MSG, sugar, and salt, which together provoke the same cravings as potato chips. Yum.
Get a 'Star Wars' LEGO set for 20% off just in time for the holidays
The 544-piece "Star Wars" Mandalorian Starfighter set is less than $50 on sale.
'Alexa, thank my driver' will tip your delivery person $5 — and it costs you nothing
Say thank you for those packages.
So, lululemon 'made too much’ and now you can get excess inventory on sale
Dear lulu, we'll buy up excess inventory anytime.
Stock up on discounted COVID tests before your holiday travel
Get a five-pack of rapid tests for cheap.
This whopping 52-quart Igloo cooler is less than $100 at Walmart
Get the adventure-ready Igloo Overland Ice Chest for $98 while the sale is live.
That Ninja air fryer deal is back! Foodi MAX SmartLid air fryer is my favourite and it's £50 off at Amazon now
Whether you're an adventurous chef or a busy parent, this could be the best kitchen appliance you'll ever buy
The 6 best water rowers
As with most fitness items out there, you have options when it comes to shopping for a water rower to use at home.
Time to replace your MacBook charger? Get one for 34% off on Amazon today
The Apple 67W USB-C Power Adapter is at it's lowest price in 30 days.
19 last-minute Christmas gifts if you're a procrastinator
If you wait until Dec. 20 to Christmas shop, you're not out of luck.
Customers to wait 30 years for coveted frozen Japanese beef croquettes
The waitlist for a box of frozen beef croquettes from a family-run company in Japan has tripled from nearly a decade to 30 years, according to reports.Asahiya, a butcher shop located in Takasago City in Japan’s Hyogo Prefecture, has been selling meat products since 1926, but its Kobe beef croquettes are one of its best-selling items.According to CNN, the waitlist for the frozen croquettes, which are made with Kobe beef and locally grown potatoes, has soared to more than 30 years.In April, a woman tweeted that she had finally received her order of the croquettes - nearly nine years after...
Order your gifts by these dates to make Christmas shipping deadlines
Whether ordering gifts from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy or beyond, here's the last day to place orders.
Walmart quietly restocked the God of War PS5 bundle, and it's bound to sell out
This popular bundle is back on the digital shelves just in time for the holidays.
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0