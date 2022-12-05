Rare ‘phantom jellyfish’ with 33-foot-long ‘mouth-arms’ spotted off California coast

A rare and elusive deep sea creature was captured on camera by a high-tech remote submersible in Monterey, CA.

The massive, 33-foot “phantom jellyfish” — a darkly colored being with ribbon-like “mouth arms” — had been discovered by the remote submarine at a depth of 3,200 feet off the West Coast shore, Live Science reported .

“The giant phantom jelly was first collected in 1899. Since then, scientists have only encountered this animal about 100 times,” the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, which spotted the Stygiomedusa gigantea off California waters, said in a statement .

Although the footage was taken a year ago, it’s currently making waves online as a splash hit.

While it is known to be one of the world’s largest jellyfish, there is still a great deal of mystery surrounding the stunning, three-foot wide phantom because of its hard to access nautical environment .

A rare phantom jellyfish was spotted off California’s shore. MBARI

Scientists believe that the jellyfish uses its “mouth-arms” — estimated to grow over 10 meters — to snatch up helpless prey and winch them towards its mighty mouth.

Using a remote-controlled submarine to spot the phantom was a major breakthrough in observing life in the deep sea, according to the MBARI, which used to haul in marine life with trawl nets.

“These nets can be useful for researching robust creatures like fish, crustaceans and squids,” the institute said. “But jellies disintegrate into gelatinous goo in trawl nets.”

Phantom jellyfish are a mystery of the ocean. MBARI

In addition to the phantoms, the overall importance of brainless jellyfish to science had recently been supported in a 2017 study from the Monterey scientific organization .

It was found that jellyfish — which survive deep down and at high pressure due to their gelatinous figure — are some of the most predatory creatures of the ocean bottom and give fierce competition to cephalopods like squids and blue whales for food.