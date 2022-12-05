Report: NC State QB Devin Leary plans to transfer

NC State quarterback Devin Leary plans to enter the transfer portal, ESPN reported Monday.

Leary has one year of eligibility remaining after a productive four-year career with the Wolfpack.

He tore a pectoral muscle on Oct. 8 and finished the 2022 season with 1,265 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions in six games.

Leary completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 6,807 yards, with 62 touchdowns and 16 interceptions across 30 games from 2019-22.

He also scored five rushing touchdowns. NC State offensive coordinator Tim Beck left Sunday to become the head coach at Coastal Carolina.

The 25th-ranked Wolfpack (8-4) finish their season against Maryland in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30 in Charlotte, N.C. --Field Level Media