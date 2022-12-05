ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is Darius Jackson? Meet pregnant Keke Palmer’s boyfriend

By Caroline Blair
 3 days ago

Keke Palmer announced Saturday she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson.

“Honestly, this has been the biggest blessing and I am so excited guys — I’m gonna be a mom!” the “True Jackson, VP” alum shared during her opening monologue on “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend.

Here’s what you need to know about Darius Jackson, Keke Palmer’s boyfriend and the father of her baby.
Jackson also celebrated the happy news on Instagram with a photo of Palmer’s baby bump and the caption, “2023 ❤️.”

Here’s what you need to know about the soon-to-be father.

Who is Darius Jackson?

Darius Jackson, who also goes by Darius Daulton, works in both the fitness and entertainment industries.

Jackson is involved in both the sports and entertainment world.
Although little is known about Jackson’s early life, according to a fitness bio , he grew up playing several sports and attended Fresno State University on a football scholarship.

In the same profile, Jackson said on weekends he likes “to catch up on sleep, then check in to see what I can get myself into, whether it’s hanging out w/ friends, family or going to the movies by myself.”

He keeps a fairly low profile on social media, but occasionally posts photos of himself traveling, acting and hanging out with friends.

How is he related to Sarunas Jackson?
Darius’ older brother is “Insecure” actor Sarunas Jackson.
Some fans may have heard of Jackson because his brother, Sarunas Jackson, played Alejandro “Dro” Peña on Issa Rae’s hit HBO show “Insecure” from 2017-2021.

Darius is seemingly following in his big brother’s footsteps as Sarunas also played sports before launching his acting career.

What is Darius Jackson’s job? https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kKqQb_0jY7obaL00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3goZFf_0jY7obaL00
Prior to getting involved in the entertainment world, Jackson was looking into “pursuing his career” in sports media and even “received a certificate in broadcasting,” per his Inspire Fitness bio.

Jackson also dipped his toe into YouTube, where his channel reached 19,000 followers at one point, according to Us Weekly . His page has since been taken down.

He’s teased on his Instagram a few acting projects he’s been working on this year, including “Dawn of the Predator.” According to his IMDb page , he appeared on a show called “Games People Play” in 2019.

How did Palmer meet Jackson?
The lovebirds reportedly met at a star-studded Memorial Day party last year.
Palmer and Jackson have kept their relationship quiet since they were reportedly introduced at Issa Rae and Diddy’s Memorial Day party in 2021 after Palmer made a brief cameo on a Season 5 episode of “Insecure.”

They eventually went Instagram-official in August 2021 – although fans noticed both of them had deleted almost all their photos together this spring.

“You’ve been a blessing from above,” he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Never would have expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it did, but here we are. I’m glad we were able to help each other throughout our lowest of times & show one another that what we are bringing to the table is everything that we got.”

The “Nope” actress also got sentimental in a since-deleted video of her boyfriend originally posted last October.

“Without being too mushy because I HATEEEE THAT, it feels really nice to not be afraid to show this kind of care for someone that I don’t share the same blood with,” she captioned the video. “I thought it could never happen, I can be quite guarded, but I appreciate you for being a safe space. I will always cherish what you have given me.”

What is their relationship like? https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x0Yy5_0jY7obaL00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nnyLs_0jY7obaL00

Palmer has kept tight-lipped on her relationship, but when she has spoken about her Jackson, it’s been only good things.

“This is the happiest I’ve ever felt with someone,” the “Akeelah and the Bee” star told Bustle in March.

“So why would I go out of my way to hide this person? That’s a lot more work than just living in my life and being in my life.”

