Neil Diamond sings ‘Sweet Caroline’ at opening of Broadway show about his life

Neil Diamond thrilled the crowd on the opening night of “A Beautiful Noise” by singing part of “Sweet Caroline” (what else) at curtain call.

After the cast wrapped their first Broadway performance on Sunday, the Brooklyn-born singer belted out his signature song from a box seat in the Broadhurst Theatre with his wife, Katie McNeil Diamond, by his side.

It turned into a massive sing-along, with the entire audience getting on their feet.

The musical is based on Diamond’s life and features many of his hits including “Cherry, Cherry,” “Kentucky Woman,” “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Song Sung Blue,” “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” and “Coming to America.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee — who has sold more than 130 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling musicians of all time — used to tour relentlessly until he was forced to retire in 2018 due to a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis .

In June, Diamond sang “Sweet Caroline” during the eighth-inning stretch of a Red Sox game at Fenway Park. The baseball team has adopted the song as its unofficial anthem. He was joined by Will Swenson, who plays the sequined rocker on stage.

An attendee tells Page Six exclusively that Swenson’s wife, six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald, sat in the middle of the sixth row on Sunday and was mesmerized by her husband’s performance.

Sitting next to her was Swenson’s dad, a huge Diamond fan, who stole a glance or two up at the box to see the Grammy winner himself.

Diamond retired from touring in 2018. Michael Ochs Archives

Celebs who came for opening night included music macher Clive Davis, Alan Cumming, Donna Murphy, Gavin Creel, Bernadette Peters and Frankie Valli.

In 2019, the Library of Congress selected “Sweet Caroline” for preservation in the National Recording Registry for being “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.”