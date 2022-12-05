ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Neil Diamond sings ‘Sweet Caroline’ at opening of Broadway show about his life

By Nicki Gostin
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KnXI7_0jY7oahc00

Neil Diamond thrilled the crowd on the opening night of “A Beautiful Noise” by singing part of “Sweet Caroline” (what else) at curtain call.

After the cast wrapped their first Broadway performance on Sunday, the Brooklyn-born singer belted out his signature song from a box seat in the Broadhurst Theatre with his wife, Katie McNeil Diamond, by his side.

It turned into a massive sing-along, with the entire audience getting on their feet.

The musical is based on Diamond’s life and features many of his hits including “Cherry, Cherry,” “Kentucky Woman,” “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Song Sung Blue,” “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” and “Coming to America.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JDdNo_0jY7oahc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x8kCo_0jY7oahc00

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee — who has sold more than 130 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling musicians of all time — used to tour relentlessly until he was forced to retire in 2018 due to a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis .

In June, Diamond sang “Sweet Caroline” during the eighth-inning stretch of a Red Sox game at Fenway Park. The baseball team has adopted the song as its unofficial anthem. He was joined by Will Swenson, who plays the sequined rocker on stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15jOQm_0jY7oahc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ibQx_0jY7oahc00

An attendee tells Page Six exclusively that Swenson’s wife, six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald, sat in the middle of the sixth row on Sunday and was mesmerized by her husband’s performance.

Sitting next to her was Swenson’s dad, a huge Diamond fan, who stole a glance or two up at the box to see the Grammy winner himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yFSJp_0jY7oahc00
Diamond retired from touring in 2018.
Michael Ochs Archives

Celebs who came for opening night included music macher Clive Davis, Alan Cumming, Donna Murphy, Gavin Creel, Bernadette Peters and Frankie Valli.

In 2019, the Library of Congress selected “Sweet Caroline” for preservation in the National Recording Registry for being “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

‘Sweet Caroline’: Neil Diamond delights fans with surprise performance four years after Parkinson’s diagnosis

Neil Diamond delighted Broadway fans with a surprise rendition of his hit song “Sweet Caroline” four years after his Parkinson’s diagnosis and an announcement that he was retiring from touring.In 2018, the singer, now 81, announced that he would no longer be participating in concert touring due to the onset of his disease making it “difficult to travel and perform on a large scale basis.”The impromptu performance, at the opening night of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical in New York, was the first time Diamond had sung in his hometown since 2017.Sign up for our newsletters.
NEW YORK STATE
Rolling Stone

Rare John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Headed to Auction for Charity

On December 8, 1980 — just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building — John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into the home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a...
NEW YORK STATE
RadarOnline

‘Shocked And Appalled’: Miley Cyrus Grossed Out By Dad Billy Ray’s Engagement To 34-Year-Old Aussie Singer

Miley Cyrus has been fuming about her dad Billy Ray getting secretly engaged to his 34-year-old Aussie singer lover Firerose and has yet to call to congratulate him, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Miley, 29, and her dad have been estranged ever since her mom Tish filed for divorce earlier this year. An insider revealed the pop star was not impressed after finding out Billy Ray was in a relationship with someone young enough to be her sister. Billy Ray recently proposed to Firerose weeks after she moved into his Tennessee pad. The cradle-robing romance has grossed out...
TENNESSEE STATE
Popculture

Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert

Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
musictimes.com

Christine McVie Health Problems: Fleetwood Mac Singer Suffered These Before Death

Christine McVie's health problems before her death have been put under the spotlight. On Wednesday, McVie died peacefully at a hospital following a short illness. Her family confirmed the heartbreaking event and said that they were with her at the time of her passing. They also asked for privacy as...
Deadline

Quentin Oliver Lee Dies: Broadway Actor, Opera Singer Was 34

Quentin Oliver Lee, a New York stage and opera performer who most recently appeared earlier this year in the acclaimed, award-winning Off Broadway production of Heather Christian’s Oratorio for Living Things, died yesterday of colon cancer. He was 34. “Quentin passed in the wee hours of the morning,” his wife Angie announced on Lee’s Instagram page. “It was the most beautiful moment of my life. I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away. He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect.” Lee’s Broadway...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
Page Six

Page Six

161K+
Followers
18K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy