Los Angeles, CA

Kershaw stays in LA; re-signs with the Dodgers

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

Clayton Kershaw will stay with the Dodgers for the 2023 season after signing a one-year, $20 million contract.

The Los Angeles Dodgers re-signed its all-time strikeout leader and the three-time Cy Young Award winner to a 16th season.

Kershaw was originally selected by Los Angeles in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2006 First-Year Player Draft out of Highland Park High School, Texas.

He currently ranks amongst the franchise leaders in various categories, including strikeouts (1st), WHIP (1st), wins (3rd), ERA (3rd), innings pitched (5th), and games started (3rd, 398). Additionally, he is the all-time leader in Dodger postseason history in strikeouts (213), wins (13), games started (31) and innings pitched (194.0).

Kershaw,34, made 22 starts for the Dodgers in 2022, going 12-3 with a 2.28 ERA (32 ER/126.1 IP) and 137 strikeouts against 23 walks. He earned his ninth All-Star selection, starting in the midsummer classic for the first time in his career at Dodger Stadium, after going 7-2 with a 2.13 ERA (17 ER/71.2 IP) and 75 strikeouts against 12 walks.

On April 30, he became the Dodgers' all-time strikeout leader, fanning Spencer Torkelson for strikeout number 2,697 of his career. In his last start of the season against the Colorado Rockies on October 5, he became the 25th player in Major League Baseball history to record 2,800 strikeouts and currently ranks 24th all-time with 2,807 strikeouts.

The 2014 National League Most Valuable Player completed his 15th big league season with the Dodgers (2008-22) and he is a combined 197-87 with a 2.48 ERA (711 ER/2581.0 IP) and 2,807 strikeouts against 629 walks. Since 1920, the live-ball era, Kershaw's 2.48 ERA and 1.00 WHIP rank first in the Majors among pitchers with at least 2,000 innings, while his batting average against is third all-time (.209), trailing only Nolan Ryan and Sandy Koufax.

Los Angeles, CA
